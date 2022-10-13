About Cookies on This Site

article image

Retour sur le salon Interclima 2022

10/13/2022

LG présente ses nouvelles innovations lors du salon INTERCLIMA 2022

A l'occasion du Mondial du Bâtiment, LG Air Solution était présent pour l'édition 2022 du Salon Interclima à Paris, le salon historique de la filière du génie climatique dans la construction.

1. INTERCLIMA : le salon historique du génie climatique

Sous l’impulsion d’UNICLIMA, principale organisation professionnelle des fabricants du génie climatique en France, INTERCLIMA est le rendez-vous biannuel des acteurs du génie climatique. Pendant 4 jours, les fabricants, bureaux d’études, architectes, distributeurs, installateurs et autres acteurs se rencontrent pour découvrir les innovations, discuter d’opportunités professionnelles, assister aux conférences, écouter les retours d’expérience et s’inspirer de nouvelles idées qui hémergent.

Pour cette édition 2022, les 4 thèmes représentés étaient :
- Le chauffage et l’eau chaude sanitaire
- Le confort d’été
- La ventilation et qualité de l’air intérieur
- Les fluides, hydraulique, pilotage des réseaux et émetteurs.

Chaque univers a alors eu l’occasion de faire découvrir les innovations du moment autour de ses solutions.

2. Le stand et les innovations LG

Acteur historique du salon, LG Electronics France a de nouveau participé en 2022 avec un stand de 99m² comprenant un espace d’exposition avec 4 univers différents ainsi qu’un étage dédié à l’accueil de clients et aux rendez-vous.

Parmi ces univers, des expériences ainsi que des nouveautés ont su attirer la curiosité et l’intérêt des visiteurs.

a) Espace pompes à chaleur air-air

Dans cet espace figuraient 3 des modèles phares des gammes ARTCOOL et DUALCOOL de LG : l’ARTCOOL Gallery, le climatiseur réversible en forme de cadre, l’ARTCOOL Mirror, le climatiseur réversible avec sa façade noir en verre miroir, et le DELUXE, le climatiseur réversible avec sa façade blanche brillante élégante. Les trois climatiseurs sont équipés du Wi-Fi et côté qualité de l’air intérieur, l’ARTCOOL Mirror et le Deluxe bénéficient tous les deux du système complet Air Care qui se compose d’un filtre anti-allergène ainsi que des technologies Plasmaster Ionizer PlusTM et UVnanoTM.

image article

b) Espace tertiaire

Une innovation très attendue en DRV a été dévoilée pour la première fois lors du salon Interclima : le MULTI V i. Le DRV MULTI V i, successeur du MULTI V 5, a séduit de par son intelligence artificielle, permettant une meilleure précision, ainsi que ses performances améliorées.
Les autres solutions également présentes étaient le MULTI V S au R32, mini DRV lancés lors de l’édition INTERCLIMA 2019, la cassette ronde et son flux d’air uniforme à 360° et la console double flux appréciée pour ses performances et sa facilité d’installation.
Les systèmes de contrôle étaient eux aussi représentés avec des télécommandes individuelles, centralisées ainsi que des passerelles. Différents scénarios de gestion individuelle, centralisée et gestion technique des bâtiments ont été abordé pour montrer à la fois les multiples combinaisons possibles mais également la réalisation de solutions sur-mesure selon les contraintes des bâtiments et besoins des gestionnaires comme des occupants.

image article

c) Espace qualité de l’air intérieur

Sujet phare de cette édition 2022, la qualité de l’air était à l’honneur sur le salon, avec un Forum de la qualité de l’air intérieur dédié mais également un espace sur le stand LG. S’y trouvaient notamment le Deluxe Pure Air, climatiseur réversible avec capteur PM1.0 et purificateur d’air intégré, la cassette Dual Vane avec son kit de purification de l’air en 5 étapes et le gainable haute pression avec son kit UVnanoTM permettant d’éliminer certaines bactéries se trouvant sur l’échangeur de chaleur grâce aux rayons UV-C diffusés.
Les visiteurs ont notamment pu voir le Deluxe Pure Air en action : en secouant un chiffon plein de poussières à côté du capteur PM1.0, le climatiseur détectait la concentration de poussière dans l’air et se mettait automatiquement en marche pour purifier l’air et améliorer sa qualité.

Image article

d) Espace pompes à chaleur air-eau

En adéquation avec l’évolution du marché et des réglementations, le choix des modèles de pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V exposés était stratégique. La Monobloc S, nouveauté concourrant aux Awards de l’Innovation organisés par INTERCLIMA et lancée en Septembre 2022, se distingue de son précédesseur par ses performances améliorées, son niveau sonore réduit et la possibilité de maintenance à distance via le cloud TMS LG. Les deux Hydrosplit présentés, un avec ballon d’eau chaude saniaire intégré et l’autre sans, sont des modèles avec des liaisons uniquement hydrauliques pour répondre aux enjeux de sécurité et d’installation et maintenance simplifiées. Enfin, la haute température incarne une solution idéale pour remplacer les vieilles chaudières au fioul.
Ainsi, l’ensemble des modèles exposés permettait d’adresser une grande partie des besoins du marché, que ce soit en neuf ou en rénovation.

Image article

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les gammes de produits et innovantions présentes lors de cette édition en cliquant ici : https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=HDwotalK

3. Remerciements

Toute l'équipe LG Air Solution France tient encore une fois à remercier les visiteurs pour leur intérêt ainsi que les organisateurs du salon, pour avoir répondu aux souhaits des professionnels du Bâtiment, de la Construction et de l'Architecture, en mettant en place un évènement convivial offrant beaucoup d'opportunités.

Life’s good !