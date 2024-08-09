About Cookies on This Site

Chauffe-eau Thermodynamique

En tant que solution de chauffage innovante, le chauffe-eau thermodynamique LG permet une production d'eau chaude efficace. C'est un système qui peut être utilisé de façon polyvalente pour le chauffage, le refroidissement et l'eau chaude sanitaire si besoin.

 

Chauffe-eau thermodynamique installé dans une salle de bain

Chauffe-eau thermodynamique LG

Solution de production d'eau chaude économe en énergie qui combine les technologies avancées de LG sur les pompes à chaleur et les systèmes de contrôle intelligents.

 

Fonctionnalités
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter

Qu'est-ce qu'un chauffe-eau thermodynamique ?

En mettant de plus en plus l'accent sur des solutions énergétiques respectueuses de l'environnement, le chauffe-eau thermodynamique LG tire 75% de son énergie de l'air extérieur. Les calories contenues dans cette source d'énergie renouvelable sont converties en chaleur à l'aide de deux échangeurs de chaleur, un condenseur et un évaporateur.

 

Image de comparaison entre un chauffe-eau électrique / au gaz et un chauffe-eau thermodynamique.

Image de l'eau chaude qui sort du robinet.

Chauffage de l'eau performant et rapide

Le compresseur DUAL Inverter maximise la puissance en mode turbo pour un temps de chauffage 30% plus rapide*.

 

*Par rapport au fonctionnement en mode automatique.
*Le mode Turbo est basé sur un fonctionnement du compresseur au maximum avec optimisation de la logique de chauffage.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

Compresseur DUAL Inverter

Le Compresseur DUAL Inverter™ de LG permet des économies d'énergie grâce à une large plage de fonctionnement.

Esthétique et silencieux

Le design du chauffe-eau thermodynamique de LG a été travaillé pour pouvoir se fondre dans votre décor. Avec sa façade grise brossée et sa télécommande écran intégrée, profitez d'un chauffe-eau esthétique qui n'a plus besoin d'être caché dans un sellier ou un placard. De plus, son fonctionnement silencieux vous permet de profiter d'un confort sonore en plus d'un confort visuel.

Design qui a gagné le DESIGN AWARD 2020 de Reddot

Contrôle intelligent

Depuis votre smartphone et avec l'application LG ThinQ, vous pouvez facilement contrôler et surveiller votre chauffe-eau thermodynamique. En quelques clics, jetez un coup d'œil à la température actuelle, changez de programme ou programmez pour plus tard.

Contrôle à distance avec l'application LG ThinQ™

Plusieurs modes de fonctionnement

Plusieurs modes de fonctionnement

Le chauffe-eau thermodynamique de LG dispose de 4 modes de fonctionnement différents.

 

Chauffe-eau thermodynamique installé dans une salle de bain

Gamme de Chauffe-eau thermodynamiques

Gamme de Chauffe-eau thermodynamiques

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

