Console convertible & Plafonnier

La console convertible et le plafonnier offrent des performances de refroidissement et de chauffage puissantes ainsi qu'un design moderne qui s'intègre parfaitement à tout type d'espace.

Console convertible et Plafonnier

Console convertible & Plafonnier

Esthétique moderne et raffinée qui se fond parfaitement dans l'environnement intérieur.

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Un design récompensé

Un design récompensé

Avec son étonnante forme en V et ses ailettes noirs, le plafonnier a séduit et a été récompensé avec un iF Design Award.

Refroidissement et chauffage puissants

Grâce à leurs hautes performances, les consoles convertibles et plafonniers peuvent refroidir et chauffer de grands espaces. Le flux d'air peut aller jusqu'à 15 mètres.

Contrôle avec deux sondes (Option)

Contrôle avec deux sondes (Option)

Avec une seconde sonde comprise dans la télécommande filaire (en option), il est possible de contrôler plus précisément la température à plusieurs endroits dans la pièce.

Installation et maintenance simplifiées

Le filtre des consoles convertibles et plafonniers s'installe très facilement et peut être extrait d'un simple geste pour faciliter les opérations de nettoyage.

Gamme de consoles convertibles et plafonniers

Gamme de consoles convertibles et plafonniers

