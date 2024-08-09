About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Téléviseur d’hôtel OLED Wallpaper avec Solution IP Premium

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Assistance

Ressources

Trouver un revendeur

Téléviseur d’hôtel OLED Wallpaper avec Solution IP Premium

LG 65EV960H

Téléviseur d’hôtel OLED Wallpaper avec Solution IP Premium

(1)
Produit présenté de face
Design Picture-on-Wall
Téléviseur d'hôtel OLED Wallpaper

Design Picture-on-Wall

Aussi fin qu'une lame
Le design fin et artistique de la série EV960H s'intègre parfaitement dans le mur sans la moindre ombre.
HDR Dolby Vision™
Téléviseur d'hôtel OLED Wallpaper

HDR Dolby Vision™

Active HDR
Dolby Vision™ est une technologie qui offre des reflets intenses, des couleurs éclatantes et des noirs profonds à l'écran. Le téléviseur LG OLED prend en charge les contenus HDR haut de gamme masterisés par Dolby Vision™ et est même compatible avec les HDR10 et HLG génériques.
Couleurs intenses
Technologie OLED

Couleurs intenses

Superbe qualité d'image
Les téléviseurs OLED de l'hôtellerie donnent vie aux couleurs avec une superbe précision. Les pixels auto-émissifs offrent au téléviseur une palette de couleurs élargie, qui révèle les moindres détails des couleurs et de la gradation. Cela permet aux clients d'apprécier le contenu avec dynamisme.
Contraste infini
Technologie OLED

Contraste infini

Un contraste illimité et les noirs les plus foncés
Des pixels auto-émissifs s'éteignent complètement pour créer un noir parfait. Aucune fuite de lumière. Le noir absolu offre un contraste infini et les clients peuvent apprécier sa clarté.
Visionnement parfait sur écran
Technologie OLED

Visionnement parfait sur écran

Grand angle de vision
Les téléviseurs commerciaux OLED de LG offrent une impressionnante qualité d'image sur l'ensemble de l'écran, même à partir de grands angles de vision.
Plateforme d'application Pro : Centric Smart

Plateforme d'application Pro : Centric Smart

LG Pro:Centric SMART offre des outils personnalisables étendus: HTML5, Java et Flash. Grâce à ceux-ci, les partenaires peuvent optimiser les téléviseurs commerciaux pour éditer et concevoir leur propre modèle de service amélioré. De plus, cela donne un impact visuel et transmet des messages aux clients comme les utilisateurs l'entendent.
Application Pro: Centric Server

Application Pro: Centric Server

Vous pouvez désormais différencier votre hôtel grâce à nos modèles et pages personnalisables qui peuvent être spécialisés pour votre propriété. Pro: Centric vous offre une solution facilement personnalisable pour votre activité.
Pro:Centric Direct Ready1

Pro:Centric Direct Ready

La fonction Pro:Centric Direct offre un modèle de conception libre, ainsi que des widgets personnalisables et trois types de modèles de thème afin de promouvoir l'image de marque et de répondre aux goûts et aux besoins des clients. Ses solutions interactives font prendre une nouvelle dimension à votre expérience hôtelière.
SmartShare
Connectivité intelligente et commodité

SmartShare

SmartShare permet aux utilisateurs de partager leurs contenus plus rapidement et plus simplement. Cette fonction recherche également les contenus désirés afin de les partager plus facilement et plus précisément, ce qui simplifie ainsi le processus de partage entre plusieurs appareils.
Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)1
Connectivité intelligente et commodité

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

La fonction Bluetooth Sound Sync permet aux utilisateurs d'écouter la musique sur un appareil mobile à travers les haut-parleurs du téléviseur via une connexion Bluetooth.

*Appareils pris en charge par Bluetooth Sound Sync: Appareil mobile Android (à propos de la version 4.4 Kitkat) basé sur iOS

ScreenShare
Connectivité intelligente

ScreenShare

Connectez un smartphone ou un ordinateur portable au téléviseur à l'aide d'une connexion Wi-Fi Direct. Le téléviseur va afficher l'écran de l'appareil et les utilisateurs pourront partager leurs contenus et leurs souvenirs.
Synchronisation sonore LG1
Connectivité intelligente

Synchronisation sonore LG

Grâce à une connexion sans fil, les clients peuvent écouter les sons des téléviseurs LG Smart Hospitality à l'aide d'appareils Bluetooth tels que l'enceinte et le casque Bluetooth. Ainsi, ils pourront profiter de leur propre espace, sans déranger les autres clients.
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.