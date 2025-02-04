About Cookies on This Site

Vue avant avec image de remplissage
Vue avant
vue de côté à -45 degrés
vue de côté à -90 degrés
vue de côté de +45 degrés
vue de côté de +90 degrés
Vue arrière
Vue de dessus
vue arrière

Donnez vie à l’espace restant avec l’écran large non-encombrant 32:9

Dans une boutique de produits de beauté éclatants, un BH7N est installé dans la section des rouges à lèvres. Une femme regarde une publicité dynamique diffusée sur le grand écran du BH7N.

*Toutes les images de cette page sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement.

Une femme regarde la publicité d’un spectacle sur un écran large à rapport d'aspect 32:9.

Un grand format étendu 32:9

Il s'agit d'un écran large unique de type barre de 32:9, qui offre une plus grande flexibilité de contenu par rapport à l'affichage conventionnel avec un rapport 16:9.

Chez un marchand de glaces, un BH7N est installé et l’écran diffuse simultanément le menu des crèmes glacées et des publicités.

Mode Picture-by-Picture (PBP)

La fonctionnalité Picture-by-Picture (PBP) vous permet d’afficher plusieurs contenus sur un seul écran. Elle est très utile et pratique pour diffuser plusieurs publicités et informations simultanément.

Le BH7N est installé dans une boutique de mode, occupant tout l’espace inutilisé, horizontalement et verticalement.

Mode portrait / paysage

Le BH7N peut être utilisé verticalement également, ce qui permet une utilisation flexible dans plusieurs cas d’installation/d’utilisation, pour une orientation horizontale et verticale. Il peut être utilisé pour un affichage selon les caractéristiques et la taille des espaces inutilisés et restants.

Angle personnalisable pour
s’adapter au niveau des yeux du client

Avec une capacité d’inclinaison de 30° quand il est installé plus en hauteur, le BH7N améliore la perception et la satisfaction du client.

Le BH7N est installé au-dessus du niveau des yeux, mais incliné à un angle de 30°, pour assurer que le contenu de l’écran soit bien visible.

D’une grande fiabilité dans les environnement fortement humides

Optimisé pour les environnements commerciaux, le BH7N est protégé contre l’impact du sel, de la poussière, de la poudre de fer et de l’humidité grâce à l’application d’un revêtement conforme sur la carte d’alimentation, pour un fonctionnement stable.

Le BH7N est recouvert d’un revêtement conforme pour protéger l’écran, y compris dans un environnement salé ou humide.

Affichage intérieur offrant une expérience visuelle nette et éclatante

Avec une luminosité importante de 700 cd/m², la série BH7N diffuse le contenu clairement et attire l’attention du public, ce qui en fait l’affichage le plus approprié aux besoins marketing dans les aéroports, les magasins, les centres commerciaux, etc.

Le BH7N possède une luminosité de 700 nits et le contenu diffusé reste toujours visible, même dans des conditions de forte luminosité.

*L’image proposée est uniquement présentée à des fins de comparaison.

Gestion de Chaînage

La gestion de chaînage vous permet de diffuser le même contenu de manière pratique et efficace sur plusieurs écrans en utilisant juste un seul lecteur multimédia. Cela élimine le besoin d’installer des boîtiers multimédia différents pour chaque écran, l’ensemble pouvant être géré par un seul lecteur multimédia, ce qui permet de réduire les coûts d’installation.

Plusieurs écrans dans le marché sont gérés en même temps avec la gestion de Chaînage.

*Diffusez votre contenu en connectant un câble externe HDMI.

Haute performance avec
LG webOS 6.0

Le LG webOS 6.0 est disponible sur la série BH7N pour une exécution fluide de plusieurs tâches. La plateforme webOS smart signage de LG renforce le confort d’utilisation grâce à une interface utilisateur intuitive.*

Un certain nombre de tâches qui peuvent être effectuées à travers la plateforme intelligente webOS de LG sont organisées sur l’écran BH7N.

*IUG : Interface graphique utilisateur.
*L’image est fournie uniquement pour la référence.

Surveillance en temps réel
avec LG ConnectedCare

La maintenance devient simple et rapide grâce à notre solution de service cloud fournie par LG en option ConnectedCare*. Ce service gère à distance le statut des écrans sur les lieux de travail des clients grâce aux diagnostics d’anomalie et aux services de contrôle à distance, garantissant ainsi la stabilité des activités des clients.

Un employé de LG gère à distance l’écran BH7N installé sur le lieu de travail d’un client en utilisant la solution de surveillance LG basée sur le cloud, appelée LG ConnectedCare.

*LG ConnectedCare est le nom de marque du service Signage365Care de LG. Sa disponibilité varie selon les régions.

SuperSign

SuperSign est une solution de gestion de contenu intégrée et intuitive pour un contenu d’affichage dynamique créatif et organisé dans votre espace, donnant aux clients l’accès à une gamme de services avec des expériences utilisateur confortables. Il existe une variété de versions telles que SuperSign Cloud, alors découvrez et profitez de la version qui vous convient le mieux.

Le responsable d’une boutique de vêtements crée des publicités qui seront affichées sur l’écran BH7N installé sur le mur de la boutique en utilisant le logiciel de gestion de contenu SuperSign.

*LG ConnectedCare est le nom de marque du service Signage365Care de LG. Sa disponibilité varie selon les régions.

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.