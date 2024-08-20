Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth élégante avec jeux de lumière

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth élégante avec jeux de lumière

LG XO2TBE

LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth élégante avec jeux de lumière

Front
Une femme assise sur le canapé avec son chien et écoutant de la musique avec la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colorez votre espace avec du
son et de la lumière

Remplissez votre espace de sons et de lumières, et connectez-vous à votre humeur. 

Petit film sur le design du XO2T. Lire la vidéo.

Son à 360°

Au cœur de votre musique

Entourez-vous de votre musique préférée, où que vous soyez. Le son omnidirectionnel à 360° offre un son naturel et de haute qualité.

Une image d'onde sonore pour montrer le son omnidirectionnel à 360° du LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Haut-parleur à 2 voies

Un son plus lisse, plus clair, plus étendu

Votre son est fidèle dans toutes les directions, même verticalement. Fabriqué à partir de matériaux haut de gamme tels que le dôme en soie et la fibre de verre, le système de haut-parleur à 2 voies offre un son plus clair et plus riche. Ressentez des aigus étendus, des médiums précis et des basses puissantes.

Lumière 360°

Diffusez vos ondes

Définissez l'ambiance de votre espace. Vous pouvez changer librement la couleur de la lumière pour exprimer vos sentiments. La structure à cœur ouvert de XO2T est conçue pour éclairer l'ensemble de la pièce sur 360 degrés. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Illuminez votre quotidien grâce au son et à l'éclairage d'ambiance de la XO2T. 

Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.
Image de la LG XBOOM 360 XO2T en Lifestyle.

Design 360°

Esthétique sous toutes ses coutures

De gauche à droite, de haut en bas. La beauté est partout. La conception à pôle unique sur le dessus vous donne l'impression que le sommet flotte. La forme arrondie et courbée lui permettra de s'harmoniser avec l'esthétique et l'ambiance de chez vous.

Mode en une touche*

Tout simplement automatique

Une fois que vous avez défini votre préréglage préféré, la XO2T fait tout pour vous d'une simple pression. 

*Le mode « en une touche » nécessite une configuration initiale. Vous devez activer ce mode dans l'application XBOOM.*

Application XBOOM

Installation simple et rapide.

Vous pouvez contrôler l'audio, les effets lumineux, les listes de lecture, l'égaliseur et plus encore, le tout depuis la paume de votre main.

Connexion TV Bluetooth 

Boostez le son de votre cinéma

L'enceinte XO2T peut devenir l'enceinte surround de votre home cinéma. Il suffit de connecter une paire de XO2T* à votre téléviseur LG. Profitez d'un son plus riche et plus immersif. 

*Les enceintes doivent être du même modèle (ex. XO2T avec XO2T)

IP55

Faites un petit plongeon

Grâce à son indice de résistance à l'eau IP55*, le XO2T est le parfait créateur d'ambiance, que vous soyez à l'intérieur ou au bord d'une piscine.

*L'indice IP55 est la combinaison des indices IP5X et IPX5. IP5X signifie résistant à la poussière. Les produits sont protégés contre une pénétration limitée de poussière dans le cadre d'un fonctionnement normal, mais ne sont pas totalement étanches à la poussière.

Batterie jusqu'à 15 heures 

Jour et nuit

Restez dans l'ambiance jour et nuit. La XO2T vous offre jusqu'à 15 heures d'autonomie. 

* L'autonomie réelle de la batterie varie en fonction des conditions d'utilisation et de l'utilisation de l'éclairage.

*D'après les tests de qualité internes de LGE, la batterie de l'enceinte dure jusqu'à 15 heures avec un volume de 50 %, égaliseur et LED éteints.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    1ch (2Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    20W

ÉGALISEUR

  • Sound Boost (Amplificateur Sonore)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Égaliseur Personnalisable (Appli)

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • USB type C

    Oui

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    4

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    15

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    10W

  • Mode Veille

    0.5W

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Duo Stéréo

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Multi

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Commande Vocale (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IP55

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

  • Kit Mains Libres

    Oui

  • Verrou de Sécurité

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Haut-Parleur

    119 x 209 x 119

  • Boîte en Carton

    165 x 282 x 165

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    3" x 1

  • Taille du Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    1" x 1

  • Type de Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    Cone

  • Radiateur Passif

    Oui

POIDS

  • Poids Net

    0,9 kg

  • Poids Brut

    1,5 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble USB type C

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806084417749

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

Notre sélection pour vous