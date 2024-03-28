Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG XT7S

Enceinte LG StanbyMe XT7S | 20W | autonomie jusqu’à 16 heures

Angle de 45 degrés avec le côté droit tourné vers l'avant. L'éclairage d'ambiance jaune est allumé.

Le LG StanbyME est placé dans le salon. L'enceinte LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S est placée sous l'écran. L'écran affiche un film de science-fiction.

Améliorez le son de
votre StanbyME avec style

L'enceinte XT7S et le StanbyME de LG s’harmonisent à tous les intérieurs. L'enceinte se déplace avec l’écran, créant ainsi une expérience de divertissement à domicile améliorée.



Fonctionne parfaitement avec votre StanbyMe

En synergie. L'enceinte XT7S se synchronise automatiquement avec votre StanbyME, offrant une experience audio complète et une facilitié d'uilisation optimale.

Connexion et lecture en toute simplicité.

Allumez l'enceinte XT7S et elle se connectera immédiatement à votre StanbyME, et restera automatiquement connectée*. Il est tout aussi facile de l’allumer et de l’éteindre : il suffit d’utiliser la télécommande de l’écran.

L'enceinte LG XT7S est fixée sur le LG StanbyME dans le salon. L'écran affiche l'écran d'accueil. Dans le coin inférieur droit de l'image, la télécommande LG magic est affichée.

*Il est necessaire de connecter l'enceinte lors de la première utilisation, ensuite elle se connectera automatiquement.

WOW Orchestra

Un son enveloppant

Découvrez un son harmonisé. WOW Orchestra combine les systèmes audio du StanbyME et de l'enceinte XT7S pour un son immersif.

Le haut-parleur LG XT7S est fixé au LG StanbyME sur fond rouge. Des graphiques sonores sortent à la fois de l'écran et du haut-parleur. L'écran affiche une image futuriste orange.

*images simulées.

Gros plan sur la puce LG alpha 7.

Processeur AI

Adapte le son à votre divertissement

Profitez d’un son personnalisé pour différents contenus. Votre enceinte utilise le processeur AI du StanbyME pour offrir un son optimisé en adaptant les réglages audio au contenu.

Gros plan de l'écran du LG StanbyME. Le haut-parleur XT7S est fixé en bas. L'écran affiche un écran d'accueil avec le widget exclusif du haut-parleur en surbrillance. Pour mettre en évidence l'application, une image agrandie du widget du haut-parleur StanbyME est également affichée.

Carte dédiée

Vérifiez et contrôlez votre StanbyME

Vous pouvez facilement vérifier la batterie, ajuster l’égalisateur de son, contrôler le volume, et bien plus encore avec la carte dédiée de votre enceinte sur le StanbyME.

Vue arrière du haut-parleur fixé au LG StanbyME pour mettre en évidence le socle réglable. L'éclairage d'ambiance violet de l'enceinte est activé.

Support ajustable

S’installe et se déplace facilement

Installez votre enceinte directement sur votre StanbyME à l’aide d’un socle. Vous pouvez facilement déplacer le son et l’écran.

Le LG StanbyME est placé dans le salon avec le haut-parleur XT7S. Les gens apprécient la musique grâce à l'écran et au haut-parleur.

Le LG StanbyME est placé dans le salon avec le haut-parleur XT7S. Une femme dessine tout en écoutant de la musique sur l'écran et le haut-parleur.

Le LG StanbyME est placé dans la cuisine avec l'enceinte XT7S. Un enfant dessine sur l'écran et l'éclairage d'ambiance jaune du haut-parleur s'allume.

Experience powerful sound & harmonic style

L'enceinte LG StanbyME XT7S est placée sur la surface réfléchissante, montrant ses deux tweeters.

Double haut-parleur d'aigus

Un son clair et détaillé

Améliorez votre expérience audio grâce aux deux tweeters qui délivrent un son stéréo à haute fréquence. Profitez d'une expérience d'écoute immersive.

L'enceinte LG StanbyME XT7S est placée sur la surface, montrant les deux radiateurs passifs. Des graphiques bleus sortent des radiateurs passifs et de la partie inférieure de l'enceinte.

Double radiateurs passif

Des basses plus profondes

Conçues pour offrir un son puissant. Découvrez l'équilibre entre basse et clarté grâce aux deux radiateurs passifs et au haut-parleur de son grave (Woofer) central de notre enceinte.

Du plaisir qui s’emporte partout

Vous pouvez également utiliser votre enceinte XT7S seule. Connectez-la à votre smartphone en Bluetooth ® et profitez jusqu'à16 heures d’autonomie.* Et ne vous inquiétez pas, elle est à l’épreuve des éclaboussures d'eau.

Une femme écoutant de la musique sur la terrasse extérieure avec le haut-parleur LG XT7S.

*L'autonomie dépend des paramètres de l'appareil, de l'environnement, de l'utilisation et de nombreux autres facteurs.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    1ch (2Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    20W

ÉGALISEUR

  • Sound Boost (Amplificateur Sonore)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Égaliseur Personnalisable (Appli)

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.1

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • USB type C

    Oui

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    4

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    16

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    6 W

  • Mode Veille

    0.5 W

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Éclairage

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IPX5

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Haut-Parleur

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

  • Boîte en Carton

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    42 x 80 mm

  • Taille du Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    20mm x 2

  • Type de Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    Cone

  • Radiateur Passif

    Oui

POIDS

  • Poids Net

    0,9 kg

  • Poids Brut

    1,68 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble USB type C

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096079294

