TV LG OLED evo G2 | Gallery Edition | 2022 | 55'' (139 cm) | UHD | Processeur α9 Gen5 AI
OLED55G26LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 7.2

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

TV LG OLED evo G2 | Gallery Edition | 2022 | 55'' (139 cm) | UHD | Processeur α9 Gen5 AI

OLED55G26LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 7.2
LG OLED55G26LA

TV LG OLED evo G2 | Gallery Edition | 2022 | 55'' (139 cm) | UHD | Processeur α9 Gen5 AI

(4)
Produit présenté de face
Logo de garantie de 5 ans de la dalle

Confiance, année après année

LG G2

5 ans de garantie de la dalle OLED3,4.

Logo de garantie de 5 ans de la dalle
5 ans de garantie de la dalle OLED

Confiance, année après année

Visionnez encore, encore et encore. Fort d'un savoir-faire technologique établi depuis de nombreuses années, nous garantissons nos dalles OLED pour une durée de 5 ans3,4.
La qualité des téléviseurs haut de gamme LG OLED perdure année après année.
Confiance, année après année EN SAVOIR PLUS
Logo LG EXPERIENCE

CES 2022 : LG adapte ses TV aux nouveaux usages

La télévision rassemble, divertit, instruit, et fait rêver ! Elle a traversé les temps sans jamais s’essouffler et a su s’adapter aux évolutions technologiques comme aux attentes des consommateurs. […]
Diagonal view of LG Sound Bar G1 Sound Bar set.

G1

Une adéquation parfaite avec le téléviseur LG OLED G1 55"
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro

Une barre de son adaptée à votre LG OLED

L’apogée de la luminosité et du design

Brightness Booster Max

Une nouvelle ère pour la luminosité des
pixels auto-emissifs

Magnifier la puissance des pixels auto-émissifs LG OLED.
Brightness Booster Max offre jusqu’à 30%2 de luminosité supplémentaire* grâce à la gestion ultra précise du processeur α9 Gen 5 AI 4K. Désormais, les images sont incroyablement éclatantes grâce à une puissance lumineuse décuplée.
*Images d’écran simulées.
*Comparé à une dalle LG OLED conventionnelle (série B2)
*(3) Up to 30% brighter = jusqu’à 30% plus lumineux.
Processeur a9 Gen 5 AI

La beauté rencontre l’intelligence artificielle

La beauté sublimée par l’intelligence artificielle.
Basé sur les dernières avancées en matière d'intelligence artificielle approfondi, le processeur α9 Gen 5 AI de LG améliore* l'image des objets au premier plan et à l’arrière-plan pour ajouter une profondeur naturelle et rend les couleurs spectaculairement vives et précises.
*Images d’écran simulées.
*comparé a un TV LG conventionnel
Contraste infini

Un noir absolu, une luminosité éclatante

Sans rétroéclairage pour atténuer leur impact, les pixels auto-émissifs atteignent un noir profond pour un contraste saisissant sur chaque lumière. Les éléments visuels sont définis avec une précision ultime, ce qui permet de faire ressortir les détails subtils que vous ne voyez pas habituellement*.
*Images d’écran simulées.
*Comparé à un téléviseur LG LCD conventionnel.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Les détails donnent le ton

Le nouvel algorythme Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro* va plus en profondeur pour améliorer l’image. Autrefois,le traitement était fait sur l'image dans son intégralité. A présent, la technique s’affine et gère 5 000 zones par image pour un HDR plus éclatant jusque dans le dernier détail.
*Images d’écran simulées.
*Comparé au Dynamique Tone Mapping Pro 2021
Le son Surround immersif

Il semblerait que vous soyez dans la scène

Le processeur α9 Gen 5 AI virtualise une source audio 2 canaux en un son immersif 7.1.2. Vivez l’action et le chaos autour de vous, comme si vous étiez le personnage principal du film.

Une femme assise sur un canapé regardant un concert avec des bulles dépeignant le son ambiant autour d’elle

ThinQ AI et webOS

La télévision pensé pour vous

Besoin d’inspiration pour la soirée cinéma ?
ThinQ offre des recommandations en fonction de vos goûts. Configurez des profils pour chacun des membres de la famille afin qu’ils puissent se replonger rapidement dans leurs séries télévisées préférées, recevoir des nouvelles recommandations et des actualités sportives personnalisées.
*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.
**Les menus affichés sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés d’ici la sortie du produit.
***La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon les produits ou les pays.
Gallery Design

Art ou télévision ?
A vous de décider

Une nouvelle ère dans la fabrication d’écrans ultra fins LG. Non seulement le LG OLED G2 s’intègre parfaitement à votre mur5,6,7, mais son style minimaliste incarne le design à l'état pur. Lorsque l’écran est éteint, il affiche une gallery d’art avec une texture et des couleurs ultra réalistes.

Un téléviseur LG OLED G2 est accroché au mur dans un salon avec des plantes, une pile de livres et une armoire de style vintage. Un téléviseur LG OLED G2 est accroché au mur dans une pièce minimaliste à côté d’une étagère avec des ornements monochromes. Vue latérale du bord ultra fin du téléviseur LG OLED G2. Un téléviseur LG OLED G2 est accroché sur un mur de salon coloré avec une planète sèche, un diffuseur et des vases. Gros plan sur un bord du LG OLED G2 ultra-fin.

*Le trépied gallery est pris en charge par 65G2 et 55G2.
**Pied TV NON inclus. Étant donné que ce modèle est conçu pour être fixé au mur, il est livré avec un support de fixation fin. Le pied TV peut être acheté séparément.
***Le pied pivotant G2 s’incline d’environ 4 degrés lorsqu’il est installé et est vendu séparément.
Un Large Choix de Taille

Trouvez le TV qui vous convient

Que vous ayez besoin d’un écran pour votre salle de jeu, ou home cinéma. Le TV LG OLED G2 offre un large choix de tailles allant de 55 à 83 pouces.

Gamme de téléviseurs LG OLED G2 de différentes tailles, de 55 à 83 pouces

*le 97G2 sortira au 2e semestre de 2022.
Une véritable expérience cinéma

Désormais, vous êtes le personnage principal

Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos s’associent pour une immersion sensationnelle. Utilisant le processeur α9 Gen 5 AI de LG, la technologie Dolby Vision IQ Precision Detail ajoute une profondeur extraordinaire et fait ressortir des textures subtiles.

Un homme assis sur un canapé regardant un film d’action avec une énorme bulle autour de lui et la télévision dépeignant l’immersion au cinéma

*Dolby Vision Precision Detail sera disponible dans le cadre de la mise à jour de Dolby Vision IQ qui doit être publiée en juin 2022. La date précise peut varier selon le pays.
Le divertissement

Tous vos contenus favoris au même endroit

Prêt pour votre soirée cinéma. Tout est prêt pour vous rassasier. Trouvez pratiquement tout ce que vous voulez regarder sur les applications de streaming disponibles. Avec Netflix8, Disney 9, Amazon Prime10, Apple TV 11, ainsi que les canaux LG12, quelque chose d’incroyable vous attend.

Un poster de Money Heist de Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett de Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time de Prime Video, vu à partir d’Apple TV Plus

*Le contenu et la disponibilité de l’application peuvent varier en fonction du pays ou de la région.
**Abonnements séparés requis pour les services OTT.
L'Expériene de jeu Ultime

Devient une machine à gagner

Revèle ton potentiel de joueur avec les premiers téléviseurs prenant en charge Dolby Vision Gaming 4K à 120 Hz pour un jeu plus fluide et plus réaliste. Avec un temps de réponse de 0.1 ms, la compatibilité avec NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium et la prise en charge VRR, même les actions ultra-rapides apparaissent nettes et fluides.

Deux personnes assises sur un canapé jouant à un jeu de course avec une manette et un téléviseur LG OLED G2 dans un salon.

*Temps de réponse testé et certifié par Intertek.
**VRR est une fonctionnalité certifiée du HDMI 2.1
Cloud Gaming

La nouvelle ligue de jeu

Grâce à l'ajout des applications GeForce Now, tout un univers de jeux vous attend grâce au Cloud Gaming. Redécouvrez les jeux que vous aimez et trouvez de nouveaux favoris directement à partir de votre téléviseur.

Dans une scène de Cyberpunk 2077 présentée sur un téléviseur LG OLED, le joueur roule dans une rue éclairée au néon sur une motocyclette.

1. Les Prix de l’innovation du CES sont basés sur les documents descriptifs qui ont été soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.
2. Comparé aux modèles LG OLED non evo et basé sur les mesures à partir d’un écran blanc (excluant les modèles 42C2 et 48C2).
3. Au cours des 2 premières années de garantie, les coûts des dalles, des pièces et de la main-d’œuvre sont couverts. Sans préjudice de la garantie légale de conformité, de la 3ème à la 5ème année de garantie, seuls les dalles sont couvertes, la main-d’œuvre est facturée.
4. La garantie de 5 ans sur les dalles OLED couvre les modèles 83G2, 777G2, 65G2 et 55G2.
5. Les câbles peuvent être visibles en fonction de l’environnement d’installation.
6. Selon l’environnement d’installation, un léger écart peut exister entre le téléviseur et le mur.
7. Il est recommandé d’installer le boîtier dans un goujon. Veuillez noter que les chevilles fournies peuvent ne pas être appropriées pour toutes les situations. Lisez toutes les instructions et consultez un professionnel, si nécessaire, avant de commencer l’installation.
8. Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
9. Abonnement à Disney requis. Sous réserve des conditions disponibles sur http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney et ses entités.
10. Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon et/ou Prime Video s’appliquent. Pour plus de détails, voir sur primevideo.com/terms
11. Abonnement à Apple TV requis. Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
12. Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

Sublimez votre expérience avec une barre de son LG

*Le partage du mode son du téléviseur peut varier selon les modèles de téléviseur.
*La version de processeur IA du téléviseur varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs.
*La commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles de la barre de son.
*L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

AI Sound

Design

Télécommande

Vos contenus avec un son immersif

Appairez votre téléviseur LG avec la barre de son LG correspondante. Grâce au partage du mode son du téléviseur, vous pouvez profiter d’un son surround immersif optimisé pour tous les genres.

L'harmonie entre le téléviseur et le son

Les barres de son LG sont spécialement conçues pour correspondre à votre téléviseur LG avec leur forme élégante et moderne, offrant ainsi une solution TV/audio aussi agréable à regarder qu’à écouter.

Une télécommande pour vos produits LG

Dites adieu au désordre et aux télécommandes perdues - cette télécommande commande non seulement votre téléviseur LG, mais également votre barre de son LG connectée.
Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

  • Processeur

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 222 x 698 x 27,2

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    17,1

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Oui (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120i/s (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modes d'image

    9 modes (Vif, Standard, Eco, Cinéma, Sports, Jeu, Filmmaker, Expert (Pièce lumineuse), Expert (Pièce sombre)

GAMING

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Galerie d'art

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Oui

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Home Dashboard

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 7.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui

  • WiSA compatible

    Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 222 x 698 x 27,2

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 222 x 757 x 245

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    1 360 x 810 x 172

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    432 x 245

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    17,1

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    21,3

  • Poids carton (kg)

    24

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 200

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806091611963

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.0)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

