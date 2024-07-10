Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Barre de son 5.1.3 | 620W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X | eARC | Hi-Res Audio | IMAX enhanced

LG S80QR

Vue de face avec caisson de basses et haut-parleurs arrière
La barre de son S80QR de LG et le téléviseur LG sont placés ensemble dans le salon. Le téléviseur est allumé et projette une image en noir et blanc.

Adéquation parfaite
avec les TV LG

Connectez la barre de son LG au téléviseur
LG pour une expérience audio immersive.

Vous permettre de profiter pleinement de votre téléviseur LG

Parfaitement adaptées au téléviseur LG, les barres de son LG sont conçues pour améliorer les performances du téléviseur LG en toute transparence. Ensemble les deux créent une expérience sonore optimale.

Un son puissant avec le processeur IA des téléviseurs LG

Parfaitement adaptée à votre téléviseur LG, la barre de son LG intègre le mode Partage du son du téléviseur*, qui utilise le processeur** de votre téléviseur LG pour analyser le contenu que vous aimez et offrir un son juste, ultra clair et d'excellente qualité. Que vous regardiez un film ou les informations ou que vous jouiez, vous pouvez profiter au mieux de votre téléviseur LG.

*Le mode partage du son du téléviseur LG peut varier selon les modèles de téléviseur LG.
**La version de processeur IA du téléviseur LG varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs LG.

L'adéquation idéale

Les barres de son LG sont parfaitement assorties aux téléviseurs LG pour une formidable élégance. Installez une barre de son LG avec un téléviseur LG et donnez à votre intérieur une touche de modernité, de dynamisme.

Utilisez la télécommande du téléviseur LG pour un confort maximal

La télécommande du téléviseur LG vous permet de commander la mise sous tension, le volume et les modes* sonores de la barre de son. Vous n'avez plus qu'une seule télécommande** à gérer, pour contrôiler l'image du téléviseur et le son de la barre de son.

*Le mode contrôle de la barre de son LG peut varier selon les modèles de la barre de son LG.
**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement (allumer, éteindre, volume, modes sonores)

Système 5.1.3, l'immersion comme au cinéma Plongez au cœur de l'action !

Audio 5.1.3 canaux, puissance de 620 W, trois haut-parleurs verticaux sur la barre (dont un central), 2 enceintes arrière et un caisson de basses sans fil - La barre de son S80QR de LG est une solution complète qui diffuse un son puissant et immersif pour une expérience de son surround mémorable, qui sublimera l'image du téléviseur.
Dans le salon, le téléviseur LG est accroché au mur. Un film est diffusé sur l’écran du téléviseur. La barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur sur une étagère grise avec un caisson de basses juste à côté. Un ensemble de 2 haut-parleurs arrière se trouve au fond du salon. Des graphismes représentant des effets sonores sortent de tous les

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Le symbole double D est une marque commerciale de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Profitez d'un son clair et précis avec trois haut-parleurs verticaux, dont un central !

Découvrez une technologie sonore de pointe par LG sur sa barre de son, caractérisée par trois haut-parleurs à projection verticale ! La barre de son LG S80QR offre une incroyable expérience sonore combinant clarté vocale détaillée et scène sonore vaste. Vivez une expérience cinématographique mémorable.

En vue à vol d’oiseau, le téléviseur LG est posé au sol et la barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur dans l’espace infini. Sur l’écran du téléviseur, la silhouette d’un couple sur fond de feu d’artifice. Des graphismes représentant des ondes sonores sortent des haut-parleurs central, gauche et droit du haut de la barre de son.

Une scène extra large avec ses haut-parleurs arrière

Explorez des détails sonores des plus subtils et une incroyable immersion avec les haut-parleurs arrière* d'LG. La base sans fil permet de diffuser le son jusqu’à 32 mètres avec une grande sensibilité de réception, ce qui vous permet d’étendre la scène sonore et de profiter d’un véritable son surround.

*Chaque enceinte arrière est reliée par câble avec la base, qui elle, est connectée sans fil à la barre de son.

Le nouveau caisson de basses sans fil fait rugir des basses puissantes

Ressentez des basses ultra puissantes et profondes dans vos chansons et films préférés. Le nouveau caisson sans fil déploie des basses puissantes, avec un volume, une pression sonore et une qualité des basses supérieurs* transmis sur une plus longue distance.

*par rapport aux caissons de basses standards LG

Collage. De gauche à droite, une image représentant un caisson de basses, le haut-parleur arrière est posé sur la table basse du salon. À droite, de haut en bas : gros plan sur le canal central orienté vers le haut. Le kit de barre de son LG et le téléviseur LG sont placés dans le salon. L’écran du téléviseur projette le coucher du soleil sur la plage.
Technologie Meridian Audio

Partenaires pour l'optimisation sonore

Le partenariat entre LG et Meridian Audio, un leader britannique de l’audio haute résolution, est synonyme de qualité sonore prémium. Ce partenariat garantit une qualité sonore mémorable, que ce soit pour l'écoute de la musique ou le visionnage des films. Allez au cinéma tout en restant chez vous !

Gros plan sur le côté gauche de la barre de son LG, avec le logo Meridian en bas à gauche sur un produit.

Des experts britanniques du son : MERIDIAN

Meridian est déterminé à offrir la meilleure expérience d’écoute possible dans n’importe quel environnement. Grâce à son savoir-faire en psychoacoustique (science étudiant la façon dont nous entendons et percevons le son) Meridian analyse ce qui est le plus important pour l’oreille humaine. Les technologies Meridian DSP et le réglage du son sur mesure sont appliqués pour garantir que les performances sonores les plus précises et les plus authentiques soient obtenues, quoi que vous écoutiez et où que vous soyez.
Collage. Dans le sens horaire à partir du haut à gauche : un microphone sur pied avec projecteur, un gros plan sur Meridian, un haut-parleur Meridian noir et le bureau de R

Technologies de pointe et savoir-faire de Meridian

Grâce à sa philosophie rigoureuse et axée sur la recherche, Meridian a pu maintenir sa position d'avant-guardiste en matière d'innovation sonore. En tant que pionnier des solutions audio haute résolution et expert du traitement des signaux numériques (DSP), Meridian a joué un rôle essentiel dans le développement et l’adoption de technologies pionnières.

Alt text

Traitement de signaux numériques (Digital Signal Processing - DSP)

Le DSP permet le contôle sur le signal audio afin d’ajuster le son pour des performances optimisées dans n’importe quel environnement*.

A chip image of DSP chip

Le son haute résolution, comme il est censé être entendu.

L’audio haute résolution fournit 96 kHz de fréquences d’échantillonnage et 24 bits de profondeur, pour un son extrêmement précis qui offre une expérience d’écoute ultra agréable. Profitez de la musique comme les artistes l’ont vraiment imaginé avec la précision de l’audio haute résolution pour un son cristallin.

Image intégrale de la barre de son LG avec le logo LG dans le coin inférieur droit d’un produit. Le logo Hi-Res AUDIO est affiché à droite ou sur l’image.

Une expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Profitez d'une image exceptionnelle pour accompagner un son exceptionnel. Avec un son surround puissant, la barre de son LG vous permet de vivre une expérience audio vraiment réaliste.
Le téléviseur LG montre une personne qui saute à l’élastique et la barre de son LG est placée sous le téléviseur.
Films

Transfert de l'image en 4K pour une résolution sans perte

La barre de son S80QR de LG fournit du contenu 4K, notamment HDR et Dolby Vision sans perte* pour une expérience TV et audio entièrement connectée.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos et le symbole double-D sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories.

Un téléviseur LG est installé au mur, montrant un jeu de course. La barre de son LG est installée sur l’étagère marron, juste en dessous du téléviseur LG. Un homme tient un joystick.
Jeux

VRR et ALLM pour une expérience de jeu dynamique

La barre de son LG prend en charge la VRR* (taux de rafraîchissement variable) et l'ALLM* (mode faible latence automatique) pour s’adapter aux changements de fréquence d’images et réduire les déchirures d’image.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent prendre en charge la VRR / l'ALLM

Le téléviseur LG diffuse un concert et la barre de son LG est installée sous le téléviseur LG. Sur la gauche, le caisson de basses est installé sur l’étagère marron.
Musique

Compatible avec le streaming de musique HD

Écoutez Spotify avec un son immersif et réaliste.

Analyse votre espace pour diffuser un son optimal

Pour offrir un son naturel et réaliste, AI Room Calibration utilise un microphone interne et une technologie de reconnaissance spatiale qui lui permet d'analyser la configuration de votre espace et adapter le son en fonction.

*AI Room Calibration est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense l’environnement dans lequel la barre de son LG est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent les performances sonores de la barre de son.

Un son adapté à ce que vous écoutez et regardez

Avec AI Sound Pro, l’algorithme de la barre de son LG analyse votre contenu pour ajuster le son et le diffuser de façon optimale, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez les informations ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.
La barre de son LG est installée au sol, affichant le logo LG dans le coin droit de la barre de son. Le logo Alexa et les logos OK GOOGLE sont placés sur la barre de son.

Utilisez la plateforme de votre choix

Les barres de son LG sont compatibles avec de nombreux services IA. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler la barre de son LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctionnalités nécessitent un abonnement à des services tiers ou un compte.
**Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
***Google Assistant n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.
****Amazon, Alexa et tous les logos associés sont des marques commerciales d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Boitier audio Wi-Fi pour relier votre barre de son et votre téléviseur LG sans fil, sans perte.
Consignes de Tri

Consignes de Tri

Pour plus de renseignements, voir sur le site
Consignes de Tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr
Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    5.1.3

  • Puissance de Sortie

    620 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • iMAX Enhanced

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

  • Principal

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Enceintes Arrière

    100 x 140 x 100 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    5.1.3

  • Puissance de Sortie

    620 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    11

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

  • Échantillonnage

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • iMAX Enhanced

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • AAC+

    Oui

  • MQA (Codec Master Quality Authenticated)

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Entrée HDMI

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui

  • Compatible Enceintes Arrière

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Alexa

    Oui

  • Spotify Connect

    Oui

  • Tidal Connect

    Oui

  • AirPlay 2

    Oui

  • Fonctionne avec Assistant Google

    Oui

  • Chromecast

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

    Oui

  • 120Hz

    Oui

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (Appli)

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • boîte sans fil

    175 x 61 x 175 mm

  • Enceintes Arrière

    100 x 140 x 100 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    4,5 kg

  • boîte sans fil

    0,71 kg

  • Enceintes Arrière (2 unités)

    1,42 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    10 kg

  • Poids Brut

    22,8 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806091662606

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    59 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Enceintes Arrière)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Enceintes Arrière)

    30 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    40 W

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

