Barre de son 5.1.3 | 570W | DTS:X | Dolby Atmos | Bluetooth | eARC | Hi-Res Audio | IMAX enhanced

LG S90QY

Barre de son 5.1.3 | 570W | DTS:X | Dolby Atmos | Bluetooth | eARC | Hi-Res Audio | IMAX enhanced

Front view with sub woofer and rear speakers
La barre de son S90QY de LG et le téléviseur LG sont placés ensemble dans le salon. Le téléviseur est allumé et projette une image en noir et blanc.

Adéquation
parfaite avec
les TV LG

Connectez la barre de son LG au téléviseur
LG pour une expérience audio immersive.

Vous permettre de profiter pleinement de votre téléviseur LG

Parfaitement adaptées au téléviseur LG, les barres de son LG sont conçues pour améliorer les performances du téléviseur LG en toute transparence. Ensemble les deux créent une expérience sonore optimale.

WOW Orchestra produit un son envoûtant

La barre de son génère un son en parfaite harmonie avec le téléviseur LG Le son du téléviseur LG et celui de la barre sont utilisés simultanément pour proposer l’expérience d’écoute ultime. Ressentez le son dans ses moindres détails.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Facile à utiliser grâce à l’Interface WOW

Maintenant, l’intuitivité est dans vos mains. Contrôlez votre barre de son avec la télécommande du téléviseur LG. En une pression sur la télécommande, vous pouvez accéder au menu et aux paramètres de la barre de son sur le téléviseur. Vous pourrez ainsi régler le volume, vérifier l’état de la connexion et même sélectionner un mode sonore.

*La commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles.
**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.
***Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Cette fonction permet de vérifier l’état de la barre de son et de modifier les paramètres depuis l’écran du téléviseur, d’adapter le volume (40-100) ainsi que de contrôler le mode de la barre de son.
*****Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

L'adéquation idéale

Les barres de son LG sont parfaitement assorties aux téléviseurs LG pour une formidable élégance. Installez une barre de son LG avec un téléviseur LG et donnez à votre intérieur une touche de modernité, de dynamisme.

Un son puissant avec le processeur IA des téléviseurs LG

Parfaitement adaptée à votre téléviseur LG, la barre de son LG intègre le mode Partage du son du téléviseur*, qui utilise le processeur** de votre téléviseur LG pour analyser le contenu que vous aimez et offrir un son juste, ultra clair et d'excellente qualité. Que vous regardiez un film ou les informations ou que vous jouiez, vous pouvez profiter au mieux de votre téléviseur LG.

*Le mode partage du son du téléviseur LG peut varier selon les modèles de téléviseur LG.
**La version de processeur IA du téléviseur LG varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs LG.

Système 5.1.3 ultra immersif Comme au cinéma

Audio 3.1.3 canaux, puissance de 480 W, trois haut-parleurs verticaux sur la barre (dont un central) et un caisson de basses sans fil - La barre de son S80QY de LG est une solution complète qui diffuse un son puissant et immersif pour une expérience de son surround mémorable, qui sublimera l'image du téléviseur.
Dans le salon, le téléviseur LG est accroché au mur. Un film est diffusé sur l’écran du téléviseur. La barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur sur une étagère grise avec un caisson de basses juste à côté. Un ensemble de 2 haut-parleurs arrière se trouve au fond du salon. Des graphismes représentant des effets sonores sortent de tous les haut-parleurs. Dolby Atmos et DTS:X, logo IMAX Enhanced affichés au milieu au bas de l’image.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Le symbole double D est une marque commerciale de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Profitez d'un son clair et précis avec trois haut-parleurs verticaux, dont un central !

Découvrez une technologie sonore de pointe par LG sur sa barre de son, caractérisée par trois haut-parleurs à projection verticale ! La barre de son LG S80QY offre une incroyable expérience sonore combinant clarté vocale détaillée et scène sonore vaste. Vivez une expérience cinématographique mémorable.

En vue à vol d’oiseau, le téléviseur LG est posé au sol et la barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur dans l’espace infini. Sur l’écran du téléviseur, la silhouette d’un couple sur fond de feu d’artifice. Des graphismes représentant des ondes sonores sortent des haut-parleurs central, gauche et droit du haut de la barre de son.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée un dôme sonore virtuel

La barre de son LG S80QY repousse les limites du divertissement. Votre barre de son est équipée d’un son spatial à trois niveaux pour une expérience sonore plus précise et plus immersive. Grâce à l’utilisation d’un moteur 3D lié à la HRTF(Fonction de transfert relative à la tête), votre barre de son crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores génèrent un son surround raffiné que vous ne pouvez retrouver que dans une salle de cinéma.

En vue à vol d’oiseau, le téléviseur LG est posé au sol et la barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur dans l’espace infini. Sur l’écran du téléviseur, la silhouette d’un couple sur fond de feu d’artifice. Des graphismes représentant des ondes sonores sortent des haut-parleurs central, gauche et droit du haut de la barre de son.

*Le son à trois niveaux est disponible en mode CINÉMA/AI Sound Pro de la barre de son.
**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide des canaux de haut-parleur de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avants et supérieurs est synthétisé pour générer un champ sonore.
***Impossible de créer le champ arrière si vous ne possédez pas de haut-parleur arrière.

Une expérience audio multicanale qui dépasse toutes les attentes

Avec la barre de son LG S80QY, le son de vos contenus est encore meilleur qu’auparavant. Elle divise les sons à deux canaux en sons multicanaux pour optimiser ce que vous entendez.

*Disponible avec les modes AI Sound Pro, Cinéma, Clear Voice Pro, Sports et Jeu.

Le nouveau caisson de basses sans fil fait rugir des basses puissantes

Ressentez des basses ultra puissantes et profondes dans vos chansons et films préférés. Le nouveau caisson sans fil déploie des basses puissantes, avec un volume, une pression sonore et une qualité des basses supérieurs* transmis sur une plus longue distance.

*par rapport aux caissons de basses standards LG

Collage. De gauche à droite, une image du caisson de basses, gros plan sur le téléviseur LG, montrant la montagne sur l’écran du téléviseur et la barre de son LG en dessous. À droite, dans le sens horaire de haut en bas : gros plan sur le canal central orienté vers le haut. La barre de son LG, le caisson de basses et le téléviseur LG qui diffuse une plage au coucher du soleil sont installés dans le salon.
Technologie Meridian Audio

Partenaires pour l'optimisation sonore

Le partenariat entre LG et Meridian Audio, un leader britannique de l’audio haute résolution, est synonyme de qualité sonore prémium. Ce partenariat garantit une qualité sonore mémorable, que ce soit pour l'écoute de la musique ou le visionnage des films. Allez au cinéma tout en restant chez vous !

Gros plan sur le côté gauche de la barre de son LG, avec le logo Meridian en bas à gauche sur un produit.

Des experts britanniques du son : MERIDIAN

Meridian est déterminé à offrir la meilleure expérience d’écoute possible dans n’importe quel environnement. Grâce à son savoir-faire en psychoacoustique (science étudiant la façon dont nous entendons et percevons le son) Meridian analyse ce qui est le plus important pour l’oreille humaine. Les technologies Meridian DSP et le réglage du son sur mesure sont appliqués pour garantir que les performances sonores les plus précises et les plus authentiques soient obtenues, quoi que vous écoutiez et où que vous soyez.

 

Alt text

Technologies de pointe et savoir-faire de Meridian

Grâce à sa philosophie rigoureuse et axée sur la recherche, Meridian a pu maintenir sa position d'avant-guardiste en matière d'innovation sonore. En tant que pionnier des solutions audio haute résolution et expert du traitement des signaux numériques (DSP), Meridian a joué un rôle essentiel dans le développement et l’adoption de technologies pionnières.

Alt text

Traitement de signaux numériques (Digital Signal Processing - DSP)

Le DSP permet le contôle sur le signal audio afin d’ajuster le son pour des performances optimisées dans n’importe quel environnement*.

Image d’une puce DSP

Le son haute résolution, comme il est censé être entendu.

L’audio haute résolution fournit 96 kHz de fréquences d’échantillonnage et 24 bits de profondeur, pour un son extrêmement précis qui offre une expérience d’écoute ultra agréable. Profitez de la musique comme les artistes l’ont vraiment imaginé avec la précision de l’audio haute résolution pour un son cristallin.

Image intégrale de la barre de son LG avec le logo LG dans le coin inférieur droit d’un produit. Le logo Hi-Res AUDIO est affiché à droite ou sur l’image.

Une expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Profitez d'une image exceptionnelle pour accompagner un son exceptionnel. Avec un son surround puissant, la barre de son LG vous permet de vivre une expérience audio vraiment réaliste.
Le téléviseur LG montre une personne qui saute à l’élastique et la barre de son LG est placée sous le téléviseur.
Films

Transfert de l'image en 4K pour une résolution sans perte

La barre de son S90QY de LG fournit du contenu 4K, notamment HDR et Dolby Vision sans perte* pour une expérience TV et audio entièrement connectée.

*Par rapport à des barres de son qui ne fournissent pas de contenu 4K.

Un téléviseur LG est installé au mur, montrant un jeu de course. La barre de son LG est installée sur l’étagère marron, juste en dessous du téléviseur LG. Un homme tient un joystick.

Le VRR/l’ALLM renforce les sensations de jeu

La barre de son LG est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce à la VRR/l’ALLM. Taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR) maximal de 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi-instantané vous donne un avantage en jeu et vous propose une expérience visuelle réaliste. Avec le Mode faible latence automatique (ALLM), vous profitez d’un affichage et d’une interaction fluides, sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent être compatibles avec le VRR/l’ALLM.
**La console doit être compatible avec le VRR. Transmission du VRR limitée au contenu en 60 Hz.

Un téléviseur LG est installé au mur, montrant un jeu de course. La barre de son LG est installée sur l’étagère marron, juste en dessous du téléviseur LG. Un homme tient un joystick.

Profitez des services de streaming musicaux en haute définition

Jouez de la musique sur votre barre de son. Elle est compatible avec Spotify et Tidal Connect. La barre de son LG prend en charge le format MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) qui garantit une excellente qualité audio avec une connexion Wi-Fi.

*Enregistrement MQA officiel requis.

Remplissez votre pièce d’un son ultra immersif

Associez la barre de son S80QY de LG aux enceintes arrière SPQ8-S pour optimiser votre système en 5.1.3 canaux. Vous aurez alors la sensation que le son provient de toutes les directions et vous enveloppe, vous offrant ainsi une expérience audio réellement immersive et l’impression d'être plongé au coeur de l’action.

Un téléviseur montre deux violoncelles à l’écran, une barre de son, un caisson de basses et 2 haut-parleurs arrière sont installés dans un vaste salon. Un graphique circulaire relie la barre de son LG, le caisson de basses et 2 haut-parleurs arrière.

L’AI Room Calibration Pro améliorée génère un son optimal

Associez la barre de son S80QY de LG aux enceintes arrière SPQ8-S pour optimiser votre système en 5.1.3 canaux. Vous aurez alors la sensation que le son provient de toutes les directions et vous enveloppe, vous offrant ainsi une expérience audio réellement immersive et l’impression d'être plongé au coeur de l’action.

*L’AI Room Calibration Pro (Calibrage de la pièce par IA) est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui améliore les performances de la barre de son en compensant l’environnement dans lequel elle se trouve à l’aide d’algorithmes.

Un son adapté à ce que vous écoutez et regardez

Avec AI Sound Pro, l’algorithme de la barre de son LG analyse votre contenu pour ajuster le son et le diffuser de façon optimale, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez les informations ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.
La barre de son LG est installée au sol, affichant le logo LG dans le coin droit de la barre de son. Le logo Alexa et les logos OK GOOGLE sont placés sur la barre de son.

Utilisez la plateforme de votre choix

Les barres de son LG sont compatibles avec de nombreux services IA. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler la barre de son LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctionnalités nécessitent un abonnement à des services tiers ou un compte.
**Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
***Google Assistant n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.
****Amazon, Alexa et tous les logos associés sont des marques commerciales d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Boitier audio Wi-Fi pour relier votre barre de son et votre téléviseur LG sans fil, sans perte.

EN SAVOIR PLUS


Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTERISTIQUES GENERALES

  • Système

    5.1.3

  • Puissance totale

    570W

  • Nb de Haut-parleurs

    11

  • Caisson de basses

    Oui (sans fil)  Nouveau !

  • Enceintes arrière compatibles

    SPQ8-S (non vendues avec)

  • Taille d'écrans conseillés

    55 – 65’’ (139,7 – 165,1 cm )

  • Audio Haute Résolution

    Oui (jusqu’à 24 bits / 96 kHz)

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Meridian

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Oui

CONNECTIQUE

  • Entrée optique

    Oui (1)

  • Entrée HDMI (4K PT)

    Oui (1)

  • Sortie HDMI (4K PT)

    Oui (1)

  • Port USB

    Oui (1)

CONNECTIVITE

  • Bluetooth version

    5.0

  • Codec Bluetooth – SBC/AAC

    Oui / Oui

  • Wi-Fi (2.5 G / 5 G)

    Oui

  • HDMI eARC / ARC

    Oui

  • HDMI VRR / ALLM

    Oui

  • HDMI SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Oui

  • TV Sound Sync – BT (LG TV) / Optique

    Non / Oui

  • Contrôle avec la télécommande TV

    Oui

  • Contrôle via App

    Oui

CONSOMMATION ELECTRIQUE

  • Alimentation barre de son

    SMPS

  • Consommation barre de son

    78W

  • Consommation en veille barre de son

    0,5 W ↓

  • Alimentation caisson de basse

    SMPS

  • Consommation caisson de basse

    40W

  • Consommation en veille caisson

    0,5W ↓

DIMENSIONS

  • Poids barre de son

    5,03 kg

  • Poids caisson de basse

    10 kg

  • Poids carton

    20,8 kg

  • Dimensions barre de son (LxHxP)

    1200 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Dimensions caisson de basse (LxHxP)

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

  • Dimensions carton (LxHxP)

    1296 x 574 x 261 mm

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dolby True HD

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital / Digital +

    Oui / Oui

  • DTS:X

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • AAC / AAC+

    Oui

  • LPCM

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande infrarouge (avec piles)

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Cable optique

    Non

  • Manuel d’utilisation simple

    Oui

  • Fixation murale

    Oui

  • Guide de montage mural

    Oui

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

INFORMATIONS PRODUIT

  • Origine

    Chine

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • Référence produit

    S90QY. DEUSLLK

  • Code EAN

    8806091662583

  • Garantie

    2 ans

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

