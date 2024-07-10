We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM | Chaine Hi-fi Mini | 500W
Toutes les caractéristiques
SON
-
Puissance
500W
-
Caisson de basse
Intégré
-
Canaux
Stereo
-
Puissance Caisson de basse
170W
-
Tweeter
2" x 2
-
Enceintes
8" x 1
MEDIAS SUPPORTES
-
CD audio
Oui
-
USB
Oui
-
Bluetooth (AAC Codec)
Oui
-
Portable In
Oui
-
Optical
Oui
-
Tuner
Oui
-
Type
PLL
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Oui/Oui
FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Oui
-
MP3
Oui
-
WMA
Oui
-
FLAC
Non
-
Mute
Oui
-
2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
Oui
MODES AUDIO COMPATIBLES
-
UserEQ
Oui
-
Cluster1 EQ
Oui
-
Standard
Oui
-
Natural EQ
Non
-
Pop
Oui
-
Classic
Oui
-
Rock
Oui
-
Jazz
Oui
-
Bass Blast
Oui
-
Football
Oui
-
Dangdut
Oui
-
Arabic
Oui
-
Afro Hip - hop
Oui
-
India
Oui
-
Regueton
Oui
-
Merengue
Oui
-
Funk
Oui
-
Salsa
Oui
-
Samba
Oui
-
Axe
Oui
-
Forro
Oui
-
Sertanejo
Oui
-
Juke box
Oui
-
DJ Effect
Oui
-
DJ Loop
Oui
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Oui
-
DJ scratch
Oui
-
Multi Jukebox
Oui
-
Sampler Creator
Oui
-
Party Kick Starter
Oui
-
Fonction Auto DJ
Oui
-
DJ Sharing
Oui
-
Mode Sécurité Enfant
Oui
RADIO
-
Radio FM
Oui
-
Nombre de présélections
50
-
RDS (PS,PTY,RT,CT)
Oui
CONFORT
-
Repeat 1/All
Oui/Oui
-
JukeBox
Oui (200)
-
Suffle
Oui
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Oui
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Oui
-
Wireless TV Sound Sync (TV LG)
Oui
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth LG TV)
Oui
-
Application Smartphone (Bluetooth)
Oui
-
Bluetooth Multipairing avec Android
Oui
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Oui
-
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Oui
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Oui
-
USB Direct Recording
Oui
-
Dual USB
Non
-
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Oui
-
Horloge
Oui
-
Fonction repeat
Oui
-
ID Tag MP3
Oui
-
Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set
Oui/Oui/Oui/Oui
-
Touche de verrouillage la porte (Disque)
Oui
-
Karaoke Function
Oui
-
Mic Volume
Oui
-
Mic Jack
2 (Φ6.3)
-
Echo (on RCU)
Oui
-
Vocal Effects
Oui
-
Voice Canceller
Oui
-
Key Changer
Oui
-
Display - Type
CM4740
-
Demo
Oui
-
Dimmer
Oui
-
Party Accelerator
Oui
-
File/Folder search with music playing
Oui
-
File delete
Oui
-
Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Oui
-
Wireless Party link
Oui
-
Contrôle Parental
Oui
-
Mobilité Roulettes
Non
-
Mobilité Poignées
Double côté seulement
CONNECTIQUES
-
Jack Port. In
Oui
-
USB
Oui (1)
-
Auxiliaire in (RCA)
Oui
-
Bluetooth
Oui
-
Appairage Bluetooth via NFC
Non
ACCESSOIRES
-
Télécommande (avec piles)
Oui
-
Antenne FM
Oui
-
Notice
Oui
-
Cable D'alimentation
Oui
INFORMATION LOGISTIQUE
-
Poids sans carton
14,8Kg
-
Poids avec carton
17,5Kg
-
Dimension sans carton
33 x 71,6 x 31,8cm
-
Dimension avec carton
78,8 x 38 x 41cm
-
Consommation
57W
-
Consommation en veille
0.5W↓
-
Code EAN
8806098171491
-
Garantie
2 ans
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
