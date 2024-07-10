Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM | Chaine Hi-fi Mini | 500W

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

LG XBOOM | Chaine Hi-fi Mini | 500W

LG OK55

LG XBOOM | Chaine Hi-fi Mini | 500W

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

SON

  • Puissance

    500W

  • Caisson de basse

    Intégré

  • Canaux

    Stereo

  • Puissance Caisson de basse

    170W

  • Tweeter

    2" x 2

  • Enceintes

    8" x 1

MEDIAS SUPPORTES

  • CD audio

    Oui

  • USB

    Oui

  • Bluetooth (AAC Codec)

    Oui

  • Portable In

    Oui

  • Optical

    Oui

  • Tuner

    Oui

  • Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Range

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Oui/Oui

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Oui

  • MP3

    Oui

  • WMA

    Oui

  • FLAC

    Non

  • Mute

    Oui

  • 2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)

    Oui

MODES AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • UserEQ

    Oui

  • Cluster1 EQ

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Natural EQ

    Non

  • Pop

    Oui

  • Classic

    Oui

  • Rock

    Oui

  • Jazz

    Oui

  • Bass Blast

    Oui

  • Football

    Oui

  • Dangdut

    Oui

  • Arabic

    Oui

  • Afro Hip - hop

    Oui

  • India

    Oui

  • Regueton

    Oui

  • Merengue

    Oui

  • Funk

    Oui

  • Salsa

    Oui

  • Samba

    Oui

  • Axe

    Oui

  • Forro

    Oui

  • Sertanejo

    Oui

  • Juke box

    Oui

  • DJ Effect

    Oui

  • DJ Loop

    Oui

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Oui

  • DJ scratch

    Oui

  • Multi Jukebox

    Oui

  • Sampler Creator

    Oui

  • Party Kick Starter

    Oui

  • Fonction Auto DJ

    Oui

  • DJ Sharing

    Oui

  • Mode Sécurité Enfant

    Oui

RADIO

  • Radio FM

    Oui

  • Nombre de présélections

    50

  • RDS (PS,PTY,RT,CT)

    Oui

CONFORT

  • Repeat 1/All

    Oui/Oui

  • JukeBox

    Oui (200)

  • Suffle

    Oui

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Oui

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Oui

  • Wireless TV Sound Sync (TV LG)

    Oui

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth LG TV)

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone (Bluetooth)

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Multipairing avec Android

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Oui

  • USB Direct Recording

    Oui

  • Dual USB

    Non

  • Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Oui

  • Horloge

    Oui

  • Fonction repeat

    Oui

  • ID Tag MP3

    Oui

  • Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

    Oui/Oui/Oui/Oui

  • Touche de verrouillage la porte (Disque)

    Oui

  • Karaoke Function

    Oui

  • Mic Volume

    Oui

  • Mic Jack

    2 (Φ6.3)

  • Echo (on RCU)

    Oui

  • Vocal Effects

    Oui

  • Voice Canceller

    Oui

  • Key Changer

    Oui

  • Display - Type

    CM4740

  • Demo

    Oui

  • Dimmer

    Oui

  • Party Accelerator

    Oui

  • File/Folder search with music playing

    Oui

  • File delete

    Oui

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Oui

  • Wireless Party link

    Oui

  • Contrôle Parental

    Oui

  • Mobilité Roulettes

    Non

  • Mobilité Poignées

    Double côté seulement

CONNECTIQUES

  • Jack Port. In

    Oui

  • USB

    Oui (1)

  • Auxiliaire in (RCA)

    Oui

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Appairage Bluetooth via NFC

    Non

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande (avec piles)

    Oui

  • Antenne FM

    Oui

  • Notice

    Oui

  • Cable D'alimentation

    Oui

INFORMATION LOGISTIQUE

  • Poids sans carton

    14,8Kg

  • Poids avec carton

    17,5Kg

  • Dimension sans carton

    33 x 71,6 x 31,8cm

  • Dimension avec carton

    78,8 x 38 x 41cm

  • Consommation

    57W

  • Consommation en veille

    0.5W↓

  • Code EAN

    8806098171491

  • Garantie

    2 ans

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Notre sélection pour vous