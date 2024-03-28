Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Lave-linge LG F14V71WHST au milieu de la pièce de vie
LG F24V92BSTA

Présentation

Découvrez les technologies et caractéristiques du lave-linge LG F24V92BSTA avec notre expert produit.
Volume du tambour en hausse
Un plus grand volume de tambour*

Un grand volume dans un encombrement optimal

Analyse du linge avec AI DD
AI DD™

Un soin du linge 18% plus efficace

Basé sur plus de 20 000 expériences de lavage*, AI DD™ adapte les mouvements de tambour pour prendre soin de votre linge*.
Détection du type de textile

Qu'est-ce que la
technologie AI DD™ ?

AI DD™ détecte non seulement le poids mais aussi le type de textile au sein du tambour afin d'optimiser les mouvements de ce dernier.
Une conception résistante pour un lave-linge durable
Résistance

Résistant et hygiénique

Hublot en verre trempé, design et résistant ! Aubes de lavage en inox.
Elements de design et d'ergonomie
Design

Design et ergonomique

Bénéficiez d'un affichage facile à lire et à manipuler.
Lave-linge connecté à une enceinte intelligente
ThinQ™

Électroménager intelligent

Grâce à la technologie ThinQ ™, votre lave-linge vous permet de lancer un cycle de lavage à distance et de télécharger des cycles supplémentaires. Interagissez facilement avec votre appareil et accédez aux dernières innovations en matière de connectivité Wi-Fi.
Soin du linge avec la vapeur
Steam ™

Moins de plis, plus d'hygiène

La technologie LG Steam ™ élimine 99,9% des allergènes, tels que les acariens qui peuvent causer des allergies ou des problèmes respiratoires. De plus, la vapeur permet de réduire les plis de 30%*.
ezDispense™

Le dosage automatique personnalisable
grande capacité

ezDispense™ délivre avec précision vos produits lessiviels, au niveau de votre choix. Grâce au bac d'assouplissant convertible, utilisez du détergent dans les deux bacs pour lancer jusqu'à 35 cycles en un seul remplissage, soit 7 semaines de lessive !
Fonction Turbowash 360 activée sur un lave-linge LG
TurboWash™ 360˚

Lavage sans compromis en 39 minutes

Avec TurboWash™ 360˚, votre linge est lavé en profondeur et avec soin en seulement 39 minutes*. L'eau et le bain lessiviel sont projetés à partir de quatre jets sous pression, offrant une pénétration 360° du linge et une efficacité optimale en phase de rinçage.
Prenez soin de ce que vous portez

Prenez soin de ce que vous portez

Le soin du linge innovant LG contribue à faire durer vos vêtements plus longtemps, et ainsi réduire les déchets textiles pour un meilleur avenir.
Prenez soin de ce que vous portez Je découvre !

@lapetite_lyonnaise

Mon nouveau lave-linge grande capacité détecte automatiquement les matières grâce à sa technologie AI DD et me fait gagner un temps considérable grâce au TurboWash360. L’ essayer c’est l’ adopter !

@babychoufamily.fr

Equipée de ce lave-Linge depuis quelques mois, je l’adore, il est silencieux et doté du Turbowash 360 qui permet un cycle rapide en 39 min. C’est génial quand on n'a pas le temps !

@__happymom3__

Ce lave-linge me permet de gagner un temps précieux avec son programme 39 min ! Et il prend soin de mon linge avec sa technologie AI DD qui détecte les types de matière et optimise le cycle de lavage.

Lave-linge de profile avec un homme et ses filles en fond

*Un plus grand volume avec 560mm de profondeur en taille Standard de 9 kg (F94N25WHS) à 10.5 kg (F14V71WHST).
*Testé par Intertek en Mars 2019 sur le cycle Coton avec 2kg de sous-vêtements en comparaison avec un cycle Coton conventionnel (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Les résultats peuvent varier en fonction de l'environnement et des types de textiles.
*AIDD est disponible avec les programmes Coton, Mix 40° et Synthétiques.
*Réduction de 94% du développement des bactéries P.aeruginosa suite à 12 jours de mise en contact avec l'inox en comparaison avec le plastique lors de tests réalisés par Intertek en Juillet 2013(rapport IF13-RE00094)
*La capacité maximale recommandée pour chaque programme de lavage peut varier, merci de vous référer au manuel de l'utilisateur pour plus de détails.
*Test réalisé par Intertek en mars 2019 et basé sur la norme IEC 60456 : édition 5.0. Cycle TurboWash39 avec une demi-charge par rapport à la capacité nominale comparé au Cycle Coton conventionnel avec l'option TurboWash (FC1450S2W). Les résultats peuvent varier en fonction de l'environnement.

Ce qu’ils en pensent

