lifesgood
Expressing myself through 'Likes'

I post tidbits of my life on social media.
It's a daily ritual.
I'm appreciated for how I am,
and celebrated for being me.

Ready to rock the day

I enjoy cat cafes.
Seeing others react to
my short-form content is rewarding.
I constantly make a point to do something fun.

Must-haves for a Good Life

I make sure to monitor what
I have posted right away with StanbyME,
and Styler helps me look after my favorite clothing.
I treat the things I treasure with great care.

1

From short-form to
video content

#StanbyME
#for_thehomebodies
#for_thecreators
Monitor the latest updates

The vertical-view mode is perfect for
viewing short-form content.
After monitoring my updates,
I wind down and enjoy the content I'm subscribed to.

Explore product

A movable private screen
I keep by my side all the time

1

Let my mood
set the colours

#MoodUP_fridge
#Multicolor_doors
Jazz up your home party vibes

A fridge I can freely express myself
will be decorated with photos and keepsakes
of those who bring me joy.

Explore product

Whether visually or through sounds,
MoodUP will liven up your day

1

Every time,
as good as new

#Styler
#Styling101
Clothes even more beloved

There’s no better feeling than putting
on a well-kempt piece of wardrobe staple.
Even after a full day out,
Styler lets you enjoy another day out in it.
As pleasant as ever, on all your senses.

Explore product

Shake off Fine Dust and
smooth away wrinkles

1
The brave optimists who walk their talk

Cody Simpson tests out the waters of his mental capacity

Willow Smith winds down to fuel and recharge

