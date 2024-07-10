We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
`No need to live up to preset expectations.
Focus on your needs over what others seek from you.
There’s optimism in daring to do so.
Whether in music or walk of life, be yourself in every way.
Dare to get started, on whatever it is.
The status quo does nothing for you.
Brave your fears, embrace challenges – and
be prepared to meet an upgraded version of yourself.
Overwhelmed with jitters? Performance may present
pressure, but your passion for music persists. Let LGTONE
Free rekindle the fire within you, XBOOM boost
your willpower, and CineBeam invoke fond recollections.
A journey in
inspiration
#ArtistMustHaves
TONE Free lets you feel the life of every beat.
Every cell tingles with joy as it tunes into each melody.
Multi-dimensional sound design
captures the spirit of live concerts
Powerful noise-canceling takes you to
new levels of immersion
Ear gels shaped to the curve of your ears
fill your ears with delight
Captivating
performance
Artists have a mission to captivate their audience.
LG XBOOM produces sounds that have the clarity and
power
to liven up any occasion.
Crisp sounds fill and resonate
any space with joy from 360°
Curvy contours and mélange texture
complement any mood or space
Moody lighting adds flair and
a pop of color to your space
Whether music or me-time:
it’s all yours
#MyHomeCinema
You’re never bound by anything.
Whether in work mode or relaxation, access and enjoy
content from wherever with LG CineBeam.
Brighter, clearer, and better with
Cinema 4K UHD
Well-fitted for any interior with
ultra-short focus and sleek looks
Easy searching and browsing with
smart entertainment
