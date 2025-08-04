Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Fonctionnalités principales

  • 27" QHD (2560 x 1440)
  • OLED 0,03ms (GtG), 240Hz
  • Compatible NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
  • AMD FreeSync™Premium
  • sRGB 98,5%, Display HDR
Plus

Le moniteur de jeu UltraGear™ OLED.

Un avantage pour vos jeux

Écran

OLED 27 pouces QHD (2 560 x 1 440)

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5 %**

Anti-reflet / Faible réflexion

Vitesse

Taux de rafraîchissement 240 Hz

Temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240 HZ avec le HDMI 2.1

Technologie

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée au modèle précédent, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

**DCI-P3 typique 98,5 %, Minimum 90 %.

L’OLED le plus lumineux

Une expérience de jeu brillante
et magnifique

L’affichage OLED brillant propose des couleurs avec un éclat d’un tout autre niveau. Avec une luminosité standard de 275 nits et une luminosité maximale de 1 300 nits, cet écran garde les visuels brillants et éclatants, vous ne jouerez donc jamais dans l’obscurité.

Panneau OLED brillant.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée au modèle précédent, LG UltraGear™ 27GR95QE.

*Luminosité : 250 nits (Min.), 275 nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

L’évolution d’OLED

Notre écran OLED UltraGear™ doté de la technologie Micro Lens Array+, présente une luminosité supérieure de 37,5 % (SDR) comparée au MLA.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5 %

L’explosion des couleurs

Le VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 donne vie à chaque scène, qu'elle soit claire ou sombre, avec des détails réalistes grâce à un contraste de 1,5 million. Plongez dans un univers plus vibrant créé par le DCI-P3 à 98,5 % (Typ).

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Le True Black 400 est à un niveau moyen d'image de 10 %, et le rapport de contraste de 1,5 million:1 est atteint à un niveau moyen d'image de 25 %.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 1] Désactivez le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 2] Réglez le Mode Jeu comme Joueur 1.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 3] Réglez la luminosité à 100.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 4] Réglez la Luminosité maximale comme Élevée.

Image de réglage GUI du mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.
Image de réglage GUI du Mode Jeu.
Image de réglage GUI de la Luminosité.
Image de réglage GUI de la Luminosité maximale.
Image de réglage GUI du mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.
Image de réglage GUI du Mode Jeu.
Image de réglage GUI de la Luminosité.
Image de réglage GUI de la Luminosité maximale.
Image de réglage GUI du mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 1] Désactivez le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.

Image de réglage GUI du Mode Jeu.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 2] Réglez le Mode Jeu comme Joueur 1.

Image de réglage GUI de la Luminosité.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 3] Réglez la luminosité à 100.

Image de réglage GUI de la Luminosité maximale.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 4] Réglez la Luminosité maximale comme Élevée.

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    6.7kg

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    605.2mm x 351mm x 45.3mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    808mm x 181mm x 532mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    6.7kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    4.8kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    10.1kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Calibration HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    Oui

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    Y24

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    2.1 x 2

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • Port USB montant

    Oui 3.0

  • Port USB descendants

    Oui 3.0 x 2

  • Sortie SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

    Oui

  • Sortie casque

    3 pôles (Audio uniquement)

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (Adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    37.7W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0.5W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 0.3W

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    Oui 2.1

  • Display Port

    Oui

  • USB A à B

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    26.5

  • Taille [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Dalle

    OLED

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    111mm

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    1.07B

  • Taux de contraste (min.)

    1200000:1

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • Dual Controller

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Hauteur/Pivotement

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

UNITÉ DE CAPTEUR (PANNEAU)

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2292mm×0.2292mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

