L'ère de l'UHD 4K HDR arrive

Profitez d'images impeccables et de toute la vivacité des couleurs avec le moniteur LG UHD 4K HDR. Les créateurs de contenus HDR apprécieront sa capacité à reproduire la luminosité et le contraste pour la prévisualisation et l'édition.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Compatible VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, ce moniteur offre une luminosité et un contraste intenses, pour une immersion visuelle totale dans les jeux, films et images HDR les plus récents.
Effet HDR

Le moniteur LG UHD 4K HDR est capable de transformer des contenus standards en vidéos de qualité HDR directement sur l'écran. À l'aide d'un algorithme de qualité d'image, il améliore la cartographie des tons et la luminosité des contenus SDR pour offrir une expérience similaire à celle du HDR.
IPS avec 99% sRGB (Typ.)

La dalle IPS de LG présente une précision des couleurs extraordinaire, couvrant 99%
du spectre de couleurs sRVB. Elle présente également un angle de vision plus large : il est donc désormais plus facile que jamais de profiter d'images aux couleurs plus vraies que nature.
Radeon FreeSync™

La technologie Radeon FreeSync™ vous assure une fluidité et une limpidité exceptionnelles des mouvements dans vos parties rapides en haute résolution. Elle permet d'éliminer pratiquement toutes les saccades et déchirures d'écran.
Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer vous offre une clarté visuelle totale, même dans les jeux où vous passez beaucoup de temps dans l'obscurité. Il synchronise et éclaircit les zones les plus sombres, ainsi, vous pourrez repérer les ennemis embusqués dans l'ombre et tirer en premier.
OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control est simple et intuitif. Vous pouvez personnaliser vos options d'affichage, contrôler le pivot, en quelques clics.
Support ergonomique

Le moniteur pivotant est pratique pour tous les programmes qui peuvent afficher des informations orientées verticalement ou pour l'édition de photographies. La fonctionnalité d'ajustement de la hauteur ajoute encore à son côté pratique et ergonomique.
Etiquette Energie LG 27UL650

Consignes de tri

Consignes de tri http://www.quefairedemesdechets.fr
Compatible HDCP 2.2

Connectez-vous en toute confiance : Ce moniteur LG UHD 4K est compatible avec la toute dernière technologie de protection de copie HDCP 2.2, ce qui lui permet d'afficher les vidéos des services de streaming et de consoles de jeux en 4K et de lecteurs de disques Blu-ray Ultra HD.
Affichage personnalisé selon vos envies

Tirez le meilleur parti de votre jeu avec le mode Jeux. Choisissez votre votre expérience en ajustant et en optimisant les paramètres en fonction.

*Téléchargement du logiciel nécessaire pour activer OnScreen Control. Pour télécharger les détails, rendez-vous sur LG.com.
*Les modifications ou mises à jour d'OnScreen Control ne font pas l'objet d'une notification préalable.

