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Améliorez votre installation professionnelle avec les moniteurs LG UltraFine evo. Découvrez les résolutions 5K2K et 6K ultra-haute résolution avec une clarté de niveau Retina époustouflante, une connectivité Thunderbolt 5 avancée et des performances destinées aux créateurs et aux professionnels.