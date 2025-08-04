Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160
40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160

40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160

LG 40U990A-W
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • Rear side view
  • Rear side view with screen tilted upward
  • Side view
  • Top view
  • Rear view
  • Rear side view
  • Rear view with stand disassembled
  • LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
  • LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
  • LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
  • LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
  • LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Rear side view
Rear side view with screen tilted upward
Side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear side view
Rear view with stand disassembled
LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W
LG 40"| Moniteur UltraWide| Résolution WUHD 5120x2160, LG 40U990A-W

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Moniteur UltraWide™ de 40" incurvé
  • Dalle IPS résolution WUHD (2560x1080)
  • Black Stabilizer, Mode DAS et Hauts-parleurs
  • DisplayPort 2.3
Plus
Écran Compatibilité Facilité d’utilisation

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.



Premier écran LG Thunderbolt™5 5K2KConçu pour la précision

UltraFine™ stands on a desk along with keyboard and a pad. A video-creating program is on the screen.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

5 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features

No images included

Écran 5K2K.Plus net, plus large, plus clair.

L’écran noir 5K2K Nano IPS1 (5120x2160) offre 33 % de pixels en plus2) par rapport à la norme 4K UHD (3840x2160), offrant un écran plus large pour voir plus de contenu et réduire le besoin de passer d’un programme à l’autre. Sa haute résolution, qui offre des images extrêmement nettes et des détails précis, est adaptée à l’édition vidéo professionnelle, au design graphique et à tout travail visuel où la précision est essentielle. Sa netteté éclatante vous permet de repérer même les moindres détails sans zoomer ou faire un panoramique constant.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

1) Nano IPS est une technologie IPS avancée qui utilise des particules de taille nanométrique sur la LED de l’écran.

2) Le nombre total de pixels a été calculé en multipliant les résolutions horizontale et verticale, ce qui donne 8,29 millions de pixels pour le 4K UHD et 11,05 millions de pixels pour le 5K2K.

Écran professionnel.Performances professionnelles.

Pour des tâches comme l’étalonnage des couleurs, la production de musique et le codage, l’écran 5K2K de 40 pouces offre la clarté et la zone d’écran nécessaires pour la mise au point et la précision.

In a dark room with blue and violet lighting a UltraFine monitor stands with recording program on it. On the desk where it stands a keyboard, tablet, headphone and other accessories are placed.

Écran professionnel.Performances professionnelles.

Pour des tâches comme l’étalonnage des couleurs, la production de musique et le codage, l’écran 5K2K de 40 pouces offre la clarté et la zone d’écran nécessaires pour la mise au point et la précision.

A guy is working with a video-creating program on UltraFine Monitor.

Écran professionnel.Performances professionnelles.

Pour des tâches comme l’étalonnage des couleurs, la production de musique et le codage, l’écran 5K2K de 40 pouces offre la clarté et la zone d’écran nécessaires pour la mise au point et la précision.

A guy is working with design program on UltraFine Monitor. A camera is placed next to the monitor.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Écran Nano IPS* Black

La technologie Nano IPS Black contrôle la lumière et offre des noirs plus profonds pour une clarté cinématographique.

DCI-P3 99 %

Gamme de couleurs précise et éclatante idéale pour éditer des vidéos et retoucher des photos naturellement.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Certifié conforme aux normes VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, il améliore la luminosité et la précision des couleurs pour des visuels plus réalistes et fidèles à la source.

Contraste 2000:1

Un taux de contraste élevé accentue les ombres et affine les zones lumineuses, dans diverses conditions d’éclairage.

*Nano IPS est une technologie IPS avancée qui utilise des particules de taille nanométrique sur la LED de l’écran.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a girl's image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it.

Chaque nuance de couleur, entièrement réalisée

Le VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 offre de la luminosité, des ombres profondes et des couleurs précises pour les professionnels créatifs. Il améliore les textures, les éléments et l’interaction naturelle de la lumière et des ombres.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Le spectre complet de couleurs que vous imaginiez 

99 % (Typ.) de la gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 offre une gamme de couleurs 25 % plus large que le sRGB, couvrant presque toutes les couleurs utilisées dans les contenus imprimés, numériques et diffusés. Des nuances vives à subtiles, reproduction précise des couleurs, permettant une sortie vidéo et photo réaliste.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colours.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Luminosité : 450 nits (typ.), Gamme de couleurs : Écran DCI-P3 99 % (typique)

*Nano IPS est une technologie IPS avancée qui utilise des particules de taille nanométrique sur la LED de l’écran.

An image of a zebra's head from one side shows how 2000:1 contrast ratio can express deeper black colour than 1000:1 ratio.

Contraste 2000:1

An image of a zebra's head from one side shows how 2000:1 contrast ratio can express deeper black colour than 1000:1 ratio.

Contraste 1000:1

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Nano IPS est une technologie IPS avancée qui utilise des particules de taille nanométrique sur la LED de l’écran.

Noir plus profond et ombres riches 2000:1

Étant donné que le rapport de contraste a un impact sur la représentation précise des couleurs, Nano IPS Black améliore le rapport de contraste de l’IPS standard 1000:1 à 2000:1, offrant des couleurs éclatantes et des détails plus nets pour les objets, les ombres et les arrière-plans. Profitez de noirs plus profonds et d’ombres plus riches qui offrent une expression des couleurs constante à l’écran d’un bord à l’autre, et un sentiment de réalisme accru pour des résultats visuels naturels.

Préservez chaque détail

Cet écran a été vérifié grâce à l’indice de confort oculaire 5-Star de TÜV Rheinland : le nouveau confort oculaire 3.0, qui répond à des normes élevées. Il est doté d’un taux de rafraîchissement élevé, d’une reproduction précise des couleurs et d’une technologie Lumière bleue réduite qui combine les ajustements matériels et logiciels RVB pour réduire les émissions sans compromettre la couleur.

*ID de certification TÜV Rheinland (Confort oculaire) : 1111298743

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

No images included

Premier écran LG Thunderbolt™5 5K2K

Le Thunderbolt™ 5 permet de produire des résultats commerciaux tels que des vidéos documentaires, des films et des titres de jeu sur un écran 5K2K exceptionnel. Il offre également des transferts de données deux fois plus rapides pour les appareils connectés par rapport au Thunderbolt™ 4 et permet de charger votre ordinateur portable (jusqu’à 96 W) via un seul câble, assurant stabilité, évolutivité et sécurité.

2x Faster* Transfer

Transfert 2 fois plus rapide*

(Jusqu’à 80 Gbit/s)

96W Power Delivery

Alimentation en énergie 96 W

5K2K Display

Écran 5K2K

A UltraFine monitor is placed with program screen on it beside a smaller monitor, a PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

**https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’environnement réel.*Pour fonctionner correctement, le câble Thunderbolt 5 inclus dans l’emballage doit être connecté au port Thunderbolt 5 du moniteur.*Pour accéder à toutes les fonctionnalités, y compris la charge de 96 W et la sortie 5120×2160 @120 Hz, votre appareil doit être compatible avec Thunderbolt 5 ou DisplayPort 2.1.*Les câbles DP, HDMI, USB-C et Thunderbolt sont inclus dans l’emballage.

※ Remarque ※

1. Windows :L’écran peut ne pas fonctionner correctement en fonction du processeur Intel et de la version du système d’exploitation Windows.

*Exigences minimales : Intel 12e génération ou ultérieur, Windows 11 ou ultérieur.

2. macOS :L’écran peut ne pas fonctionner correctement sur les appareils autres qu’Apple Silicon, en fonction de la version de macOS.

*Exigences minimales : macOS Sequoia (version 15) ou ultérieure.

Un poste de travail optimisé

Thunderbolt™ 5 et DisplayPort sont compatibles avec la connexion en série 5K2K pour une installation simplifiée. Vous pouvez donc connecter deux moniteurs et un ordinateur portable pour une productivité accrue.

Two UltraFine monitors are placed side by side, connecting to one another with a laptop. The workstation shows how seemlessly the whole devices are connected.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*1 câble DP, 1 câble HDMI, 1 câble USB-C, 1 cordon d’alimentation et 1 Thunderbolt sont inclus dans l’emballage.

Close-up image of UltraFine monitor's ports to show the various cable connectivity it has.

Plusieurs configurations avec plusieurs ports

Connectez votre ordinateur portable, votre appareil photo, votre tablette ou vos supports de stockage externes grâce à des ports polyvalents, dont Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1 et USB-C. Profitez de performances fluides et stables sans adaptateurs ou séparateurs supplémentaires.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

No images included

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

Ressentez le rythme de chaque scène

Plongez dans votre contenu et soyez au cœur de  l’action. Les deux haut-parleurs intégrés de 10 W dotés de la technologie AMD FreeSync et Basses Riches offrent un son plus profond et des visuels plus fluides à chaque scène.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync Premium, obtenez des mouvements fluides lors du mixage du son tout en regardant des jeux dynamiques ou des films en haute résolution en réduisant les saccades et déchirures d’écran.

Créez avec l'application Switch

L'appli LG Switch permet d'optimiser le moniteur pour jouer ou travailler. Personnalisez sans effort la qualité et la luminosité de votre image selon vos préférences grâce à l’assistant d’image personnalisé. Vous pouvez aussi diviser l’écran en 11 options et lancer rapidement votre plateforme d’appels vidéo, ce qui le rend encore plus pratique.

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Pour télécharger l’application LG Switch, rendez-vous sur LG.com.

Design fin, espaces optimisés

Un design épuré à 3 côtés presque sans bordure à support en L non encombrant, avec une base entièrement ajustable, en termes de pivotement, d’inclinaison et de hauteur. Il est conçu pour garder de l’espace sur le bureau, pour un flux de travail efficace et vous aider à rester concentré plus longtemps tout en éditant des clips vidéo et en retouchant diverses photos. 

Front view of UltraFine monitor with its infill image on it.

Top view of UltraFine monitor in a white background

Side view of UltraFine monitor in a white background

Rear view of UltraFine monitor in a white background

Virtually Borderless Design

Design sans bordures

Swivel

Pivotement

（-20°〜20°）

Tilt

Inclinaison

（-5°〜20°）

Height

Hauteur

（130mm）

*Les images sont simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D'INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

