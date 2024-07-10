Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
44.5'' (113 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 21/9ème | Résolution UWQHD 3440 x 1440
45GR95QE_EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

44.5'' (113 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 21/9ème | Résolution UWQHD 3440 x 1440

45GR95QE_EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 45GR95QE-B

44.5'' (113 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 21/9ème | Résolution UWQHD 3440 x 1440

Vue de face

Conçu pour le jeu

Conçu pour le jeu

1er moniteur gaming LG OLED incurvé (800R) 240Hz avec un temps de réponse de 0.03 (GtG).

Écran

45" OLED WQHD (3440 x 1440) incurvé (800R)
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%*
Anti-reflet & Faible réflexion

Vitesse

240Hz
0.03ms (GtG)
WQHD @240Hz via HDMI 2.1

Technologie

Compatible NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*A date (décembre 2022), ce moniteur prend en charge le taux de rafraîchissement et le temps de réponse les plus rapides parmi les moniteurs de jeu OLED, soit un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms.
*A date (décembre 2022), il n'y a pas d'autres moniteurs OLED disponibles sur le marché avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz.
*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.
*Typical DCI-P3 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

oled_45"_wqhd_21/9ème
OLED 45" WQHD 21/9ème

Immersion complète dans le jeu

Grâce à une dalle OLED 45" WQHD au format 21/9 prenant en charge le HDR10 et couvrant 98,5% de l'espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 (Typ.), le moniteur LG UltraGear™ permet aux joueurs de s'immerger au cœur du jeu.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.

OLED AVEC PIXELS AUTO-EMISSIFS

OLED AVEC PIXELS AUTO-EMISSIFS

La technologie OLED aux pixels auto-émissifs offre une expérience de jeu immersive grâce à la richesse de ses couleurs, à un taux de contraste élevé et à un temps de réponse rapide.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.

  • LED
  • OLED

Taux de contraste OLED 1.5M:1

Grâce à un taux de contraste élevé de 1 500 000:1, le joueur peut apprécier la quasi-totalité des couleurs et des graphismes pensés par les créateurs.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.
*1.5M:1 est le taux de contraste à 25% du NML (Niveau moyen de luminance).

Anti-reflet
Anti-reflet & Faible réflexion

Ne voyez que votre jeu à l'écran

L'application combinée des technologies anti-reflets et faible réflexion offre une meilleure expérience de visionnage. Les distractions sont réduites, peu importe l'endroit, même dans un environnement lumineux.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.

 

Ce produit a été vérifié par UL. Des échantillons de ce produit ont été évalués par UL et répondent aux exigences de vérification applicables pour [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

"*Les dalles OLED de LG ont été certifiés anti-scintillement et anti-reflet par UL.
*Numéro de certificat (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum) : V745051.
*Conditions de certification : Niveau d'émission LBL (40% ou moins)."

Ecran OLED 240Hz et 0.03ms (GtG)
Ecran OLED 240Hz et 0.03ms (GtG)

Vitesse fulgurante, l'OLED le plus rapide de la gamme UltraGear™

Le nouveau moniteur LG UltraGear™ offre un taux de rafraîchissement ultra-rapide de 240 Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG) avec une dalle OLED.

"*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.
*A date (décembre 2022), ce moniteur prend en charge le taux de rafraîchissement et le temps de réponse les plus rapides parmi les moniteurs de jeu OLED, soit un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms.
*A date (décembre 2022), il n'y a pas d'autres moniteurs OLED disponibles sur le marché avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz.

Vitesse incroyable, OLED à 240Hz

Une vitesse rapide de 240 Hz permet aux joueurs de voir l'image suivante rapidement et de la faire apparaître en toute fluidité. Les joueurs peuvent réagir rapidement aux adversaires et viser la cible facilement.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.
*A date (décembre 2022), ce moniteur prend en charge le taux de rafraîchissement et le temps de réponse les plus rapides parmi les moniteurs de jeu OLED, soit un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms.
*A date (décembre 2022), il n'y a pas d'autres moniteurs OLED disponibles sur le marché avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz.

Rapidité extrême Temps de réponse de 0.03ms (GtG)

Avec un temps de réponse de 0.03ms (GtG), réduisez les images rémanentes et bénéficiez d'un rendu net des objets pour une expérience de jeu d'une fluidité surréaliste.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.
*A date (décembre 2022), il n'y a pas d'autres moniteurs OLED disponibles sur le marché avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz.

45" OLED incurvé (800R) 21/9ème

Conçu pour une immersion totale dans le jeu

Offre des images d'excellente qualité avec moins de déviation de la luminosité et des couleurs. Aussi, grâce à la courbure de 800R, l'angle de vision sera le même avec une faible distance entre le centre et le bord extérieur de l'écran.

45"_oled_incurvé_(800r)_21/9ème.

*Selon l'hypothèse d'une visualisation d'un écran incurvé 800R à une distance de 800 mm. Peut varier en fonction de la distance de l'écran et de la posture de l'utilisateur.

OLED WQHD @240Hz via HDMI 2.1.
WQHD OLED @240Hz via HDMI 2.1

Améliorez vos performances de jeu avec la technologie OLED

Le moniteur LG 45GR95QE est capable d'atteindre un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz via le HDMI 2.1. Cela signifie que les joueurs peuvent profiter pleinement de la résolution WQHD et de ce taux de rafraîchissement élevé, que ce soit par DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Il prend en charge jusqu'à un taux de raffraichissement rapide de 240Hz. Une carte graphique prenant en charge le HDMI 2.1 et le câble HDMI 2.1 (inclus dans l'emballage) sont nécessaires pour fonctionner correctement.
*La carte graphique est vendue séparément.
*A date (décembre 2022), il n'y a pas d'autres moniteurs OLED disponibles sur le marché avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz.

La technologie au service d'une expérience de jeu fluide

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’environnement réel.

Compatible NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Le 45GR95QE est un moniteur compatible G-Sync®, testé et officiellement validé par NVIDIA, ce qui lui permet de réduire les saccades et déchirures d'écran pour une expérience de jeu fluide et rapide.

 AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync™ Premium, les joueurs peuvent profiter de mouvements fluides et harmonieux dans les jeux ultra-dynamiques en haute résolution. Elle permet de réduire les saccades et déchirures d’écran.
Conception spécialement pensée pour les joueurs

Conception spécialement pensée pour les joueurs

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce à un nouvel éclairage hexagonal et à un design sans bord sur 4 côtés. Le support, réglable en hauteur, inclinable et orientable vous permet de jouer plus confortablement.
moniteur_qui_s'oriente_(gauche/droite)

Orientation

Moniteur qui s'incline

Inclinaison

Moniteur ajustable en hauteur.

Hauteur

Moniteur avec design sans bord.

Design sans bord

Télécommande UltraGear™.
Télécommande UltraGear™

Réglez et contrôlez simultanément

Avec la télécommande UltraGear™, vous pouvez facilement régler et contrôler votre moniteur en l'allumant ou en l'éteignant, en réglant le son, en changeant de mode, et autres.

*La télécommande est incluse dans l'emballage.

Sortie casque 4 pôles.
Sortie casque 4 pôles

Expérience de son immersive

Profitez de vos jeux tout en discutant en direct via le chat vocal grâce à la sortie casque à 4 pôles. De plus, le casque DTS :X vous offrira une immersion totale avec le son 3D virtuel.

*Casque audio vendu séparement.

PBP & PIP

Jouez, et bien plus encore

Le 45GR95QE vous permet de voir le contenu provenant de 2 entrées sur un seul écran. Cela signifie que vous pouvez exécuter plusieurs jeux ou tâches sur un seul moniteur en même temps.

PBP

*Images simulées pour faciliter votre compréhension. Elles peuvent différer de l’environnement réel.
*PBP : Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*Les performances réelles varient en fonction du PC et des programmes en cours d'exécution.

Modes personnalisés pour le jeu.
Fonction GUI (Gaphical User Interface)

Interface graphique primée pour les jeux

Les joueurs peuvent utiliser les fonctionnalités On-Screen Display et OnScreen Control pour personnaliser facilement les paramètres, du réglage des options de base de l'écran à l'enregistrement d'une "touche définie par l'utilisateur" dont l'utilisateur peut définir le raccourci.

*Pour télécharger la dernière version du logiciel OnScreen Control, rendez-vous sur LG.COM.
*Images simulées pour faciliter votre compréhension. Elles peuvent différer de l’environnement réel.

Protégez votre écran avec OLED Care

OLED Care aide à prévenir la rémanence des images et de l'écran, qui se produit lorsqu'une nouvelle image change après l'affichage d'une image statique à fort contraste pendant une longue période.

* Cette fonctionnalité n'est disponible qu'avec la télécommande incluse.

Dynamic Action Sync

Avec Dynamic Action Sync, les joueurs peuvent appréhender les moments critiques en temps réel, réduire les temps de latence et riposter rapidement à leurs adversaires.

Black Stabilizer

Le Black Stabilizer permet aux joueurs d’éviter les snipers embusqués dans des recoins obscurs et de s’échapper rapidement des situations qui dégénèrent.

Crosshair

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

Compteur FPS

Le FPS Counter vous permet de voir si tout se charge bien. Que vous fassiez du montage, jouiez à des jeux ou regardiez un film, chaque image compte, et avec FPS Counter, vous aurez les données en temps réel.

*Images simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de la réalité.
*La fonctionnalité Crosshair n'est pas disponible lorsque le compteur FPS est activé.
*Le compteur FPS peut afficher une valeur qui dépasse la fréquence de rafraîchissement maximale du moniteur.

LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Des couleurs précises et actualisées

Optimisez le rendu des couleurs grâce à l'étalonnage matériel en utilisant LG Calibration Studio. Tirez ainsi le meilleur parti du large spectre de couleurs de l’écran OLED WQHD de LG.

*Images simulées pour faciliter votre compréhension. Elles peuvent différer de l’environnement réel.
*Le logiciel et la sonde de calibration NE SONT PAS inclus dans l’emballage. Pour télécharger la dernière version de l’application LG Calibration Studio, rendez-vous le site LG.COM.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    1100 x 550 x 317

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    10.9

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    8.6

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    16

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    OUI

  • Effet HDR

    OUI

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    OUI

  • Calibration HW

    Prêt pour la calibration HW

  • Mode Lecture

    OUI

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    OUI

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    OUI

  • Black Stabilizer

    OUI

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    OUI

  • Crosshair

    OUI

  • Compteur FPS

    OUI

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    OUI

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    OUI

  • Éclairage LED RVB

    Éclairage hexagonal

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    OUI

  • Smart Energy Saving

    OUI

  • Autres (fonctionnalités)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (sortie H/P 4 pôles)

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    2023

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    OUI (x2)

  • DisplayPort

    OUI (x1)

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • Port USB montant

    OUI (x1/ver3.0)

  • Port USB descendants

    OUI (x2/ver3.0)

  • Sortie SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

    OUI

  • Sortie casque

    4 pôles (Son+Mic)

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    129W

  • Consommation électrique (max.)

    160W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0,5 W

STANDARDS

  • RoHS

    OUI

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    OUI (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    OUI

  • USB A à B

    OUI

  • Télécommande

    OUI

  • Autres (accessoire)

    Support de câble de support, tournevis

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    44.5

  • Taille [cm]

    113

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Dalle

    OLED

  • Format de l'image

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98,5% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    1,07 milliard

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Courbure

    800R

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    OUI

  • Dual Controller

    OUI

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    OUI

SON

  • DTS HP:X

    OUI

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Hauteur/Orientation

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

Notre sélection pour vous