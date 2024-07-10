Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440
20231030161419_27GS95QE EU (E).pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440

20231030161419_27GS95QE EU (E).pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 27GS95QE-B

27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440

vue avant
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

27-inch QHD OLED monitor.

Bright 27-inch QHD OLED

Achieving brilliance

Enhance your gaming experience with the brilliant OLED display that keeps scenes bright and delivers vivid colors, ensuring an immersive gameplay no matter what you play.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits up to 1000nits

OLED brightness

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 and 1.5M contrast ratio make every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with realistic details.

Immerse yourself in a vibrant world with a DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ) wide color gamut.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

[Tip] The way to enjoy a brighter OLED gaming?

To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.

*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show only your game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low Reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distractions even in bright environments.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Live Color Low Blue Light Logo.

Keep your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

*LG OLED panels have been certified by UL.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor's OLED display delivers ultra-fast speed with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed, OLED 240Hz refresh rate

An ultra-fast speed of 240Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast 0.03ms response time

0.03ms (GtG) response time reduces reverse ghosting and helps render objects clearly, letting you enjoy the game with smoother movements and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

27GS95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GS95QE  is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSyncPremium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, helping you play games more comfortably.

Gamer-centric Design

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

UltraGear™ remote control

Set and control at once

With UltraGear™ remote control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, adjust sound, change modes, and more.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy your games and voice chat at the same time by connecting a 4-pole headphone. Experience immersive virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone: X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your display with OLED Care

OLED Care prevents after image and display burn-in that occurs when switching to a new image after a static high-contrast image is displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    7.35kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    5.05kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    11.0kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Effet HDR

    Oui

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Calibration HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    Oui

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Oui

  • Éclairage LED RVB

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    Y24

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    Oui(2ea, 2.1)

  • DisplayPort

    Oui(1ea)

  • Version DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Port USB montant

    Oui(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Port USB descendants

    Oui(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Sortie casque

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

SON

  • DTS HP:X

    Oui

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    37.7W

  • Consommation électrique (max.)

    37.7W

  • Consommation d’énergie (Energy Star)

    25W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0.5W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 0.3W

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    Oui (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    Oui

  • USB A à B

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    26.5

  • Taille [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Dalle

    OLED

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    1.07B

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Hauteur/Orientation/Ratation

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

Notre sélection pour vous