31.5'' (80 cm) | Moniteur gaming Nano IPS avec ATW Polarizer 16/9ème | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160
ECRAN
-
Type de dalle
NANO IPS ATW Polarizer
-
Rétro-éclairage
LED
-
Taille écran
31,5'' (80cm)
-
Résolution
3840 x 2160
-
Format
16/9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Display HDRTM 1000
-
Luminosité
450cd/m²
-
Gamut Couleur
DCI-P3 98%
-
Nombre de Couleurs
1,07B
-
Taux de contraste (original)
1000:1
-
Angle de vision (H/V)
178/178
-
Temps de réponse
1ms (GtG)
CONNECTIQUES
-
ENTREES - HDMI
Oui 2.1 (x2)
-
ENTREES - Display Port
Oui (ver 1.4)
-
ENTREES - USB
Oui (USB 3.0 x2)
SORTIE
-
SORTIE - Casque
1
CARACTERISTIQUES SPECIFIQUES
-
AMD FreeSync™
Oui (Premium pro)
-
NVIDIA Gsync Compatible
Oui
-
Black Stabilizer
Oui
-
Mode DAS
Oui
-
Crosshair
Oui
-
Compteur FPS
Oui
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Oui
-
Mode Lecture
Oui
-
Flicker Safe (Anti-scintillement)
Oui
-
Smart Energy Saving
Oui
-
Plug & Play
Oui
CARACTERISTIQUES ENERGETIQUES
-
Type d’alimentation
Bloc externe
-
Consommation (normale)
85W
-
Consommation (mode veille)
0.5W
-
Consommation (mode arrêt)
0.3W
-
Consommation / 1000h SDR en marche
41 kWh/1000h
-
Consommation / 1000h HDR en marche
111 kWh/1000h
-
Classe énergétique SDR (de A à G)
G
-
Classe énergétique HDR (de A à G)
G
CARACTERISTIQUES PHYSIQUES
-
Accroche VESA (en mm)
100 x 100
-
CADRE - Couleur (face)
Noir
-
CADRE - Couleur (dos)
Noir
-
CADRE - Nombre de boutons de contrôle
1 (joystick)
-
PIED - Inclinaison
Oui
-
PIED - Rotation
90°
-
PIED - Réglable en hauteur
Oui
INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES
-
Dimensions (sans pied) : LxPxH
718,8 x 421 x 60,2mm
-
Dimensions (avec pied) : LxPxH
718,8 x 601 x 278mm (Up)
718,8 x 491 x 278mm (Down)
-
Dimensions carton : LxPxH
1044 x 168 x 550mm
-
Poids (sans pied)
9,3kg
-
Poids (avec pied)
11,6kg
-
Poids du carton
15,8kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
Câble d’alimentation
Oui
-
Câble HDMI
Oui
-
Câble Display Port
Oui
-
Câble USB A vers B
Oui
-
Logiciels
OnScreen Control, LG Calibration Studio, (Téléchargeable sur le site lg.com/fr)
GENCOD
-
32GQ950-B.AEU
8806091661081
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
-
extension
-
-
extension
-
