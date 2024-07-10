Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Conçu pour vous

Augmentez votre productivité avec de nouvelles innovations en matière d'ergonomie et d'espace de travail
Mouvement complet de l'écran

Suivi parfait du niveau de vos yeux

La flexibilité renforcée du support Ergo offre des possibilités de réglage ergonomique étendues : extension, rétraction, pivot, ajustement en hauteur, inclinaison. Trouvez la position idéale pour une expérience utilisateur confortable et durable.
Installation pour un bureau désencombré

Profitez pleinement de votre bureau

La conception compacte de l'Ergo permet d'utiliser un minimum de surface sur votre bureau et facilite également son installation. La solution USB-C One Cable d'Ergo offre aux utilisateurs un espace de travail désencombré grâce à l'utilisation d'un seul câble pour le transfert rapide des données et la charge de l'ordinateur portable.
Consigne tri

Consigne tri

Consigne tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

Compatible avec chaque posture

Simple d'utilisation

Ecran IPS UHD 4K

Ecran clair et large pour un confort visuel

Avec DCI-P3 et HDR10, le LG UltraFine™ Ergo vous offre une qualité d'image exceptionnelle. L'écran de 32 pouces 4K IPS délivre une expérience visuelle confortable en réduisant le décalage des couleurs à partir de différents points de vue.

Ecran clair et large pour un confort visuel

*Les chiffres ci-dessus représentent les ajustements possibles.

Compatible avec chaque posture

L’Ergo est une innovation bénéfique pour tous ceux qui passent beaucoup de temps à leur bureau. Le support, avancé sur les plans technologique et ergonomique de LG contribue à promouvoir une bonne posture grâce à sa grande capacité de réglage, permettant à chaque utilisateur de créer un poste de travail parfaitement personnalisé.

*Pour des instructions d’installation détaillées, consultez le manuel du produit à la page Assistance de LG.com.

