Les utilisateurs de marque de LG sont réunis, souriants.

La Revue LG

Explorez des histoires réelles mensuelles. Promotions spéciales incluses.

Style de vie avec LG :
Pleins feux sur ce mois-ci et avantages

Découvrez les expériences produits LG de ce mois-ci et les avantages promotionnels à durée limitée.

Les panneaux du haut et du bas du réfrigérateur LG MoodUP affichent le mode Collection de couleurs pop.

Explorez tous les contenus mensuels

Dans le décor d'un stade de football, Janis Danner encourage passionnément le match, tenant un ballon.

Article 2. Mai

Ramenez l'ambiance du stade à la maison avec le téléviseur LG OLED

 

07.05.2024 ~ 31.05.2024
Nick est très engagé dans le travail de conception à l'aide du projecteur LG CineBeamQ.

Article 1. Avril

Espaces d'affection avec CineBeamQ

 

01.04.2024 ~ 30.04.2024

Devenez Membre LG

Profitez gratuitement de nos avantages et nos offres promotionnelles,

ansi que de nos services exclusifs en devenant Membre LG

Se connecter Créer mon compte

Coupon de bienvenue

Profitez de 10% de réduction* sur votre premier achat en devenant membre LG

Paiement personnalisé

Choisissez le moyen de paiement qui vous convient le mieux, profitez d’un paiement via CB en 3x 4x sans frais, ou bien d’un financement en 10x.

Livraison offerte

Livraison gratuite et rapide jusqu’à votre porte.

Vous avez besoin d’aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous aider en cas de besoin.

Obtenir de l’assistance