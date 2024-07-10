We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Coordonnées Bancaires
- BanqueSOCIETE GENERALE
- DomiciliationDOMICILIATION : VILLEPINTE ROISSY ENT (04397)
- Titulaire du compteLG Electronics France
Référence bancaire
- Code banque : 30003
- Code guichet : 03875
- N° compte : 00020624730
- Clé RIB : 97
IBAN: FR76 3000 3038 7500 0206 2473 097
BIC-ADRESSE SWIFT: SOGEFRPP