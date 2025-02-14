Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Une décennie au sommet - gamme OLED

Une décennie au sommetL'apogée de la luminosité

Du 03 mai au 26 juin 2023

À cette occasion profitez dès maintenant de 4 offres exceptionnelles !

PROMOS

FLASH

Jusqu'à 10% remboursés pour l'achat d'un TV LG OLED 2022*

JUSQU'À

10%

REMBOURSÉS
Pour l'achat d'un nouveau TV LG OLED*

JUSQU'À

20%

REMBOURSÉS
Pour l'achat simultané d'un nouveau TV LG OLED et d'une barre de son*

GARANTIE

1 AN

SUPPLÉMENTAIRE
Pour l'achat d'un nouveau TV LG OLED*

Détails de l'offre

Téléchargez le leaflet de l'opération et découvrez les modalités de participation.

En Savoir Plus
Offre TV OLED + Barre de son

TV OLED + Barre de son

Jusqu'à20% remboursés

Du 3 mai au 26 juin 2023.

Pour l'achat simultané d'un nouveau TV LG OLED et d'une barre de son.

Offre de remboursement nouveau TV OLED

Offre TV OLED 2023

Jusqu'à10% remboursés

Du 3 mai au 26 juin 2023.

Pour l'achat d'un nouveau TV LG OLED.

Offre Extension de garantie

Extension de garantie

1 an supplémentaire

Du 3 mai au 26 juin 2023

Pour l’achat d’un nouveau produit TV LG OLED parmi les références suivantes*