We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Du 1er au 25 août 2025
Tentez votre chance !
Notre moteur Direct Drive™ est désormais garanti 20 ans !
À cette occasion, tentez de remporter l'un de nos 20 lots exceptionnels en achetant un lave-linge LG Direct Drive™ .