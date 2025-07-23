Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Journées Membres

Exclusif

Journées Membres

Profitez de remises exceptionnels sur une sélection de produits LG !

 

Offre valable jusqu'au 21 Août 2025

Un nouveau monde d’avantages​

Rejoignez-nous aujourd’hui et profitez d’avantages exclusivement réservés à nos membres.​
Connexion Rejoignez-nous

Offre de bienvenue

Devenez membre et profitez de 5% de remise immédiate sur votre premier achat.

Rejoignez-nous

Devenez membre et créez votre offre personnalisée.​

Service prochainement disponible.

Votre Livraison LG

Livraison offerte sur une sélection de produits pour toute commande réalisée sur lg.com*

This image is Membership Banner

La vie est belle en
devenant membre LG

Rejoignez-nous dès maintenant et profitez d'avantages et de réductions exclusives !

La vie est belle en<br>devenant membre LG Rejoignez-nous