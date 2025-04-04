Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Offre TV Grandes Tailles

Du 26 mars au 15 avril 2025

Téléviseurs Téléviseur Offert
Téléviseurs
Connexion / Inscription

Offre Barre de son

Jusqu'au 28 mars 2025

Profitez de 50% de remise
sur votre barre de son

pour l'achat d'un téléviseur et

d'une barre de son parmi la sélection !

  1. Etape 1

    Sélection de la TV

    Choisissez parmi notre sélection de téléviseurs ci-dessous et ajoutez le produit au panier.

    Étape 2

    Sélection de la TV offerte

    Ajoutez la TV 55UR78006LK à votre panier et passez à la section des paiements.  

    Étape 3

    Profitez d'un coupon

    La réduction de la valeur de la TV 55UR78006LK s'affiche automatiquement au panier.

Téléviseurs

Téléviseur offert

icon 1

Offre de bienvenue

5% de remise* sur votre 1ère commande

en vous inscrivant dès maintenant !

icon 3

Livraison
offerte

sur certaines catégories de produits*.

icon 2

Paiement personnalisé

Paiement CB 3 ou 4 fois sans frais.

Pourquoi le LG OLED evo ?

Vue aérienne d’un homme et d’une femme qui regardent un concert sur un grand TV OLED dans un appartement moderne. L’emblème « Marque de TV OLED numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 11 ans » figure dans l’image. Clause de non-responsabilité : « Source : Omdia. Livraisons à l’unité, 2013 à 2023. Les résultats ne constituent pas une approbation de LG Electronics. La confiance accordée à ces résultats se fait aux risques et périls du tiers. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails. »

LG OLED evo AI G4

Découvrez un chef-d’œuvre
qui traverse le temps

Découvrez un chef-d’œuvre<br>qui traverse le temps En savoir plus Découvrez un chef-d’œuvre<br>qui traverse le temps Acheter dès maintenant
Un processeur AI alpha 11 4K au-dessus d’une carte mère, émettant des éclairs de lumière violette et rose.

Processeur alpha 11 AI

11 années d’expertise contenues dans un processeur

Un requin qui saute hors de l’eau dans un ciel nocturne éclairé. La mention « jusqu’à 150 % de luminosité en plus » figure au-dessus de l’animal.

Amplificateur de luminosité Booster Max

La luminosité, désormais 150 % plus importante

Logos LG OLED Care+ et de garantie du panneau de 5 ans sur fond noir.

OLED Care+

Tranquillité d’esprit