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Du 8 au 24 décembre 2025

Pré-soldes d'Hiver

Jusqu'à 45% de remise sur une sélection de produits !

20% de remise25% de remise30% de remise40% de remise45% de remise
Réfrigérateurs et Lave-linge

Réfrigérateurs et Lave-linge

Du 8 au 24 décembre 2025

Jusqu'à 45% de remise !

Valable sur une sélection de produits LG !

Comment en profiter ?

Se connecter / Créer mon compte
Sélection

Sélection

Sélectionnez le produit souhaité. Les remises sont indiquées à chaque section.

Validation

Validation

Validez votre panier pour accéder à la zone de saisie des coupons.

Code

Code

Entez le code associé afin de voir immédiatement la remise s'appliquer.

20% de remise

avec le code : AFI-CHRISTMAS*MA-20

Produits éligibles

25% de remise

avec le code : AFI-CHRISTMAS*MA-25

Produits éligibles

30% de remise

avec le code : AFI-CHRISTMAS*MA-30

 

Produits éligibles

40% de remise

avec le code : AFI-CHRISTMAS*MA-40

Produits éligibles

45% de remise

avec le code : AFI-CHRISTMAS*MA-45

Produits éligibles

Comment en profiter ?

  1. Etape 1 

    Sélection du Produit

     

    Sélectionnez le produit que vous avez choisi et cliquez sur "Acheter".

  2. Etape 2

    Ajout du Produit au Panier

     

    Sur la page d'achat du produit, ajoutez le produit à votre panier en cliquant sur "Paiement"

  3. Etape 3

    Application du Code

     

    Une fois à l'étape "Bons de réduction", entez le code associé.

    La remise s'affiche automatiquement

icon 1

Offre de bienvenue

5% de remise* sur votre 1ère commande

en vous inscrivant dès maintenant !

icon 3

Livraison
offerte

sur certaines catégories de produits*.

icon 2

Paiement personnalisé

Paiement CB 3 ou 4 fois sans frais.