Aller au ContenuPasser à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Du 6 au 18 octobre 2025

-50% sur votre Aspirateur

Offre exclusive aux adhérents Romactis

Electromenager

Du 6 au 18 octobre 2025

50% de remise sur votre Aspirateur

avec le code : AFI-ROMACTISVCC/50


Offre exclusive aux adhérents Romactis

Comment en profiter ?

Se connecter / Créer mon compte
Sélection

Votre Avantage.

Ajoutez le produit souhaité à votre panier. 
Attention : votre offre n'est pas cumulable avec les autres offres en cours

Validation

Validation

Validez votre panier pour accéder à la zone de saisie des coupons.

Code

Code

Entez le code associé afin de voir immédiatement la remise s'appliquer.

Profitez de 50% de remise 

avec le code : AFI-ROMACTISVCC/50

Aspirateurs

Comment en profiter ?

  1. Etape 1 

    Sélection du Produit

     

    Sélectionnez le produit que vous avez choisi et cliquez sur "Acheter".

  2. Etape 2

    Ajout du Produit au Panier

     

    Sur la page d'achat du produit, ajoutez le produit à votre panier en cliquant sur "Paiement"

  3. Etape 3

    Application du Code

     

    Une fois à l'étape "Bons de réduction", entez le code associé.

    La remise s'affiche automatiquement