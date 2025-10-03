Aller au ContenuPasser à laide sur laccessibilité
Smart Week

Du 13 au 19 octobre 2025

Produits de l'offreComment en profiter ?
Offre Black Edition

Le moniteur intelligent au cœur de votre univers

Jusqu'à XX€ de remise sur une sélection de Smart Monitor !

Aspirateurs

Comment en profiter ?

Étapes Détaillées
Sélection

Sélection

Sélectionnez le produit souhaité.

Validation

Validation

Ajouter le produit à votre panier puis accéder à la zone de saisie des coupons.

Code

Coupon

Retrouvez le coupon dans la section "Sélectioner le bon de réduction" afin de voir immédiatement la remise s'appliquer.

Aspirateurs

Aspirateurs

Comment en profiter ?

Étapes Détaillées

  1. Etape 1 

    Sélection du Produit

     

    Sélectionnez le produit que vous avez choisi et cliquez sur "Acheter".

  2. Etape 2

    Ajout du Produit au Panier

     

    Sur la page d'achat du produit, ajoutez le produit à votre panier en cliquant sur "Paiement"

  3. Etape 3

    Application du Coupon

    Une fois à l'étape "Bons de réduction", retrouvez votre coupon

    dans la section "Sélectioner le bon de réduction".

    La remise s'affiche automatiquement

