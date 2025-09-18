About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Votre avanatge exclusif est désormais disponible 

Life's Good.

N'attendez plus pour en profiter !

L'offre est valable 24 heures.

Un nouveau monde d’avantages​

Rejoignez-nous aujourd’hui et profitez d’avantages exclusivement réservés à nos membres.​

ConnexionRejoignez-nous

Offre de bienvenue

Devenez membre et profitez de 5% de remise immédiate sur votre premier achat1.

Rejoignez-nous

Devenez membre et créez votre offre personnalisée.​

Service prochainement disponible.

Votre Livraison LG

Livraison offerte sur une sélection de produits pour toute commande réalisée sur lg.com*

Retour gratuit

Retours gratuits sous 14 jours sur toute commande réalisée sur LG.com4.

Termes et Conditions

Reprise gratuite

Nous reprenons gratuitement et simplement vos anciens produits5.

Termes et Conditions

Newsletter

Inscrivez-vous à notre newsletter et soyez le premier à être informé de nos nouveautés et promotions6 !

Rejoignez-nous

Évènements exclusifs

Devenez membre afin de profiter d’une expérience unique et d’évènements inédits.

Rejoignez-nous