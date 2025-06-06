Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Du divertissement sans fin vous attend

Vos  services de streaming et applis TV réunis sur les TV LG.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

L’écran d’accueil de streaming montre toutes les applications, catégories et contenus recommandés.

Écran d’accueil

Tous vos contenus, au même endroit

Dès que vous allumez votre téléviseur, rendez-vous sur Mon profil pour retrouver votre sélection d'applications personnalisée, plonger dans vos séries préférées et bénéficier de recommandations sur vos prochains contenus à visionner.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Services de streaming internationaux

 Consultez les bibliothèques de Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video et Apple TV+ ** pour découvrir des contenus exceptionnels.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

**Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+ et les services liés.

***Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

****Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Les logos Paramount+ Rakuten TV, ROXi et Now apparaissent à la suite. En dessous, on voit des affiches pour des séries télé et films exclusifs.

Encore plus de services de streaming 

Découvrez des séries, films et documentaires et plus encore, grâce à des bibliothèques étendues de contenus.**

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

**Des abonnements séparés et des entités liées peuvent être requis.

Deux femmes regardent un match de football dans un salon confortable. Une femme tient un ballon de football et les deux soutiennent leur équipe avec des haut-parleurs jaune et rouge. Les logos suivants sont présentés en dessous. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, ESPN et DAZN.

Profitez de vos évènements sportifs sur votre portail sport.

Fans de sport, rendez-vous  sur le portail sport accessible depuis une Quick Card* de l'accueil.  Configurez alors une page personnalisée avec vos équipes et ligues préférées pour suivre les classements, les matchs et les scores depuis un seul endroit.

*Quick Qard = Menu Rapide

**Ecrans simulés.

***Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.