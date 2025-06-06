Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Caractéristiques clés Qu’est-ce que webOS ? Écran d’accueil et applications LG Channels Gaming et Mode de vie Promotions

Regardez une grande variété de chaînes. Gratuitement.

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels TM, propose une large sélection de chaînes en direct et à la demande, à portée de main.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Une icône d’une main tenant une carte de crédit, barrée, avec le texte « aucun paiement » en-dessous. Une icône d’un abonnement sur une télévision, barrée, avec le texte « pas d’abonnement » en-dessous. Une icône d’un décodeur barrée, avec le texte « pas de décodeur » en-dessous.

Souscription gratuite

Sans frais. Sans  abonnement.
Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans vous préoccuper de frais dissimulés ou devoir installer un décodeur TV. 

Un TV LG laisse apparaître un programme de TV sur la série TV en cours de visionnage.

Chaînes en direct

Cherchez votre prochain programme facilement, sans avoir à faire pause.

Découvrez une large sélection de programmes en direct sur LG Channels et trouvez votre prochain programme sans avoir à faire pause ou devoir changer de chaîne grâce à notre interface ergonomique.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Affiches de programmes TV exclusifs sur une grille en biais.

Liste de chaînes

Découvrez des chaînes uniquement pour la France

LG Channels propose une  sélection de contenus exclusifs pour la France, prêts à regarder.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Vos programmes TV favoris vous attendent

Vos services de streaming et applis TV réunis sur les TV LG.

Des applications pour tous les pans de votre vie*

Jouez à des jeux, apprenez, faites du sport ou encore votre shopping, directement sur votre TV LG.*

*Peut nécessiter un abonnement.