Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV LG 4K UHD | 2024 | 75" (189 cm) | Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7
75UT81006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

TV LG 4K UHD | 2024 | 75" (189 cm) | Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

75UT81006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 75UT81006LA

TV LG 4K UHD | 2024 | 75" (189 cm) | Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

(2)

Les images utilisées dans la présentation du produit ci-dessous sont uniquement à des fins d’illustration. Référez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour une représentation exacte du produit.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Une vision claire de chaque détail 

L'Ultra HD fait vibrer toutes les couleurs. Profitez d'images nettes pour un rendu ultra-réaliste.

*Image simulée

HDR10 Pro

Illuminez jusqu'aux moindres détails

 Grâce au HDR10 Pro*, plongez dans un monde aux couleurs epoustouflantes et à la luminosité optimisée pour des images à couper le souffle. 

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

 *Comparaison faite sur un TV conventionnel LG utilisant la technologie SDR.

Processeur AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Profitez de vos divertissements préférés, optimisés de l'intérieur. 

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Le processeur alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 intelligent optimise le son et la luminosité pour une immersion totale dans l’action.

*Images simulées

AI Customization*

S'adapte à vos préférences

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning**

Un son optimal s'empare de votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Nuit

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Jour

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels nets et éclatants.

AI Sound Pro*

Profitez des moindres détails du paysage sonore

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Une expérience audio réaliste s'empare de votre espace

Entendez chaque respiration et chaque battement, tandis que le système sonore Virtual Surround 9.1.2 remplit votre espace d’un son riche de grande qualité.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Un son percutant et retentissant



La nouvelle génération de processeur IA vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Un son qui s'adapte à tout ce que vous regardez

La régulation du son** équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une plus grande clarté.

*AI Sound Pro = Son AI Pro

**Doit être activé par le biais du mode du son dans le menu. Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

***Image simulée.

webOS 24

Personnalisez votre expérience TV

Profitez d'un téléviseur adapté à vos usages grâce aux fonctionnalités Mon profil, Concierge IA et Quick Cards.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés d’ici la sortie du produit.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

*****Images d’écran simulées.

Siyah arkaplan üzerinde ortada webOS logosu asılı duruyor ve altındaki boşluk logodaki kırmızı, turuncu ve sarı renklerle aydınlatılıyor. Logonun altında "webOS Yenileme Programı" yazısı yer alıyor.

webOS Re:New Program*

Votre interface TV évolue chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Bénéficiez des mises à jour de l'interface webOS sur 5 ans (jusqu'à 4 versions), et profitez des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG.

Farklı renklerde beş dikdörtgen yukarı doğru kademeli olarak dizilmiştir. Her biri, "webOS 24"ten "webOS 28"e kadar bir yılla etiketlidir. Dikdörtgenler arasında yer alan yukarı yönde oklar "Güncelleme 1"den başlayarak "Güncelleme 4"e kadar etiketlidir.

Avec le webOS Re:New Program, vous aurez accès jusqu'à 4 mises à jours pendant 5 ans de l'interface LG webOS. Découvrez ainsi jusqu'à 5 versions de webOS, incluant la version présente sur le téléviseur au moment de votre achat. 

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit. Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays. La première mise à jour à lieu jusqu'à 2 ans après l'achat du produit. Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023). Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

Votre téléviseur sait ce que vous aimez

Mon Profil

Un espace, fait pour vous

Avec Mon Profil, créez facilement des profils pour chaque membre de votre foyer. Ainsi, chacun aura sa page d'accueil personnalisées avec des recommandations sur-mesures. 

Quick Cards*

Accédez en un clic à vos fonctionnalités

En un clic sur une Quick Card, accédez l'espace de votre choix, qu'il s'agisse de votre hub de jeux, de musique, de sport ou de télétravail.

LG TV ekranında geniş bir tarlada bir kadın ve köpek resmi görüntüleniyor. Ekranın alt kısmında pembe-mor renkli dairesel bir grafiğin yanında “Uzaktan kumandanın mikrofon düğmesine her bastığınızda yeni anahtar sözcükler önerir” yazısı görüntüleniyor. Pembe çubuklar aşağıdaki anahtar sözcükleri gösteriyor: Köpekli filmler, Köpek, Sonbahar, Rahatlama, Arkadaşlık. LG TV’nin önünde, TV’ye yönlendirilmiş bir LG Sihirli Kumanda görüntüsü. Mikrofon düğmesinin etrafında mor renkli neon eşmerkezli daireler yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, düğmeye basan bir parmak grafiği ve “Kısa basın” yazısı görüntüleniyor.

AI Concierge**

Des recommandations, à votre service

AI Concierge vous recommande des contenus et des mots-clés prédéfinis, tels que "Pour vous", "Recommandé", "Tendance du moment", "Astuces".

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides

**AI Concierge = Concierge IA

Images simulées

Le contenu peut être réduit ou limité en fonction du pays et de la connectivité du réseau.

Il est possible de créer un nombre illimité de profils, mais l'écran d'accueil n'en affiche que 10 au maximum.

Les fonctions, menus et applications pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier en fonction du pays et de la date de sortie.

Les "mots-clés pour vous" dans AI Concierge ne peuvent être fournis que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

Les recommandations de mots-clés varient en fonction de l'application et du moment de la journée.

La fonction "Toujours prêt" est disponible avec les TV LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED91, QNED89, QNED85/86/87 et 86NANO81.

Une télécommande LG Magic avec le bouton circulaire central, une lumière néon violette émanant autour du bouton pour le mettre en évidence. Une douce lueur violette entoure la télécommande sur un fond noir.

Télécommande Magic Remote

La magie est
dans vos mains

Libérez-vous des contraintes. La télécommande LG Magic Remote vous permet d'accéder à aux fonctionnalités de votre téléviseur LG d'un clic, d'un geste de la main ou directement avec votre voix.

Les fonctionnalités de la télécommande Magic Remote peuvent varier selon le pays ou la langue.

Profitez de la connectivé sur votre TV

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Connectivité mobile

Castez vos applications directement sur votre TV

Regarder du contenu depuis votre iPhone ou votre appareil Android sur votre TV LG simplement, grâce à Apple Airplay et au Chromecast intégré. 

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Tableau de bord maison

Centralisez le contrôle de votre maison connectée

Le tableau de bord maison vous permet de contrôler facilement votre environnement connecté depuis votre téléviseur, notamment votre barre de son et l'ensemble de vos appareils connectés tels que les lumières connectées, le chauffage, la ventilation, les volets...

*Images simulées.

**Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales d'Apple Inc. déposées aux États-Unis et dans d'autres pays.

***La prise en charge d'AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, peut varier en fonction du pays et de la langue.

****LG prend en charge les appareils Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par 'Matter' peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale entre ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l'application mobile ThinQ.

*****L'utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans télécommande n'est possible qu'avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et alpha 11 et peut varier en fonction des produits et des régions.

Un riche éventail de contenus prêts à être regardés 

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

LG Channels

Disponible gratuitement sur les TV LG

Regardez LG Channels 3.0 pour regarder l'actualité, du sport, des films et des séries télévisées, et même des contenus exclusifs uniquement sur les téléviseurs LG.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Services d'OTT*

Explorez vos services de streaming préférés facilement

Plongez au cœur d'une nouvelle série en toute simplicité, grâce aux raccourcis intégrés vers vos services de streaming et applications préférés.

*OTT = Réception par internet

** Images simulées

*** Les contenus disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays, produits et régions.

****Un abonnement est nécéssaire pours accéder au applications aux contenus Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+.

*****Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales d'Apple Inc, déposées aux États-Unis et dans d'autres pays.

******Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques commerciales d'Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Ultra grande taille

Des sensations surdimensionnées

Un écran ultra-grand transforme vos divertissements en véritables spectacles à grande échelle avec une incroyable clarté.

Um controlo remoto apontado para uma LG TV a mostrar definições no lado direito do ecrã.

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Avec WOW Interface, accédez aux paramètres de la barre de son LG* sur votre téléviseur LG pour un contrôle simplifié: modes, profils et autres fonctionnalités pratiques.

*La barre de son doit être achetée séparément et le contrôle du mode de la Soundbar peuvent varier en fonction du modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement (contrôle du volume...). 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

****Les TV LG UHD 2024 sont compatibles avec WOW interface.

Plongez au cœur de vos films d'actions et des combats les plus acharnés de vos jeux vidéos. 

FILMMAKER ModeTH

Découvrez les films tels que les réalisateurs les ont rêvés

Plongez au cœur de l'action. Le FILMMAKER ModeTH** vous permet de regarder les films comme le réalisateur les a imaginés, avec des réglages précis.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Image simulée

**FILMMAKER Mode est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

L'éxpérience cinema chez vous

La magie du cinéma, bien installé dans votre salon

Vivez une expérience cinéma depuis votre salon. Le HDR10 Pro* offre une vision idéale des films avec un contraste et des couleurs de grande précision.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 » standard.

Comparaison faite sur un TV conventionnel LG utilisant la technologie SDR.

Une puissante expérience gaming

Plongez à toute vitesse au cœur de l'action

Profitez d’une expérience de jeu immersive avec HGiG*, qui reste fluide à haute vitesse avec ALLM, et d’un son incroyable avec l’eARC.**

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

**La prise en charge du HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l'Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à tous vos jeux favoris

Des milliers d’univers gaming à votre portée. Découvrez une bibliothèque incroyable de jeux cloud gaming* et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

*Un abonnement peut être requis pour accéder à certains jeux.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW peut être requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid peut être requis.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

  • Processeur

    Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    31,4

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct LED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • Modes d'image

    9 modes (Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse) (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Oui (intégré)

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Intégrée

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 678 x 1 045 x 378

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    1 820 x 1 205 x 228

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    895 x 378

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    31,4

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    34,6

  • Poids carton (kg)

    44,5

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    400 x 400

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806091946775

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.1)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port HDMI

    3 (support du eARC, ALLM)

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Attaché)

  • Piles télécommande

    Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent