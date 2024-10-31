We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV 2022 Series Magic Remote Controller (with NFC)
TV 2022 Series Magic Remote Controller (with NFC)
How to Register
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to register the Magic Remote Controller
To use the Magic Remote Controller, first pair it with your TV.
1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.
2. Point the Magic Remote Controller at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) button on the remote Controller.
- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote Controller, try again after turning the TV off and back on.
How to deregister the Magic Remote Controller
Remote Controller Press and hold the (HOME)button and (Back)button at the same time for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote Controller with your TV.
- Press and hold the (Home) button and (Settings) button together for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote Controller at the same time.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Toutes les caractéristiques
Ce qu’ils en pensent
Trouver à proximité
Notre sélection pour vous
-
Manuel et logiciel
Téléchargez les manuels et les logiciels de vos produits.
-
Dépannage
Nos tutos dépannage concernant votre produit
-
Garantie
Consultez la garantie de votre produit
-
Pièce& accessoire
Découvrez des accessoires pour votre produit.
-
Enregistrer un produit
Enregistrer votre produit vous permettra d’obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
-
Recherches connexes
Trouver le manuel, le dépannage et la garantie de votre produit LG.
-
Assistance relatives aux commandes
Suivez votre commande et consulter la FAQ liée aux commandes.
-
Demande de réparation
Demandez un service de réparation facilement en ligne.
Contactez-nous
-
Livechat
Chattez avec les experts produits de LG pour obtenir de l’aide lors de vos achats, des réductions et des offres en temps réel
-
Chattez avec le service assistance de LG en utilisant la messagerie instantanée la plus populaire
-
Envoyez-nous un email
Une question ? Envoyer votre demande à notre service assistance
-
Appelez-nous
Notre SAV est à votre disposition pour vous aider