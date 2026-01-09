TV LG Nanocell | 2025 | 65'' (164 cm) | 4K UHD | α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

About Cookies on This Site

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Technologie Nanocell
  • Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8
  • WebOS 25
  • Intelligences Artificielles
  • Optimiseur de Jeu & Tableau de Bord
Plus
Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES avec la mention Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

La LG NanoCell TV est légèrement inclinée vers la gauche et représente des fils colorés. Le logo processeur alpha 7 AI 4K est situé dans le coin inférieur droit de la TV. L’arrière-plan est un léger dégradé bleu sarcelle.

La LG NanoCell TV est légèrement inclinée vers la gauche et représente des fils colorés. Le logo processeur alpha 7 AI 4K est situé dans le coin inférieur droit de la TV. L’arrière-plan est un léger dégradé bleu sarcelle.

Plongez dans un monde aux couleurs authentiques

Qualité de l’imagewebOS pour l’IAQualité du sonTV ultra largeDivertissement

Découvrez le processeur AI alpha 7 de 8ème génération puissant et intelligent

Grâce à des améliorations significatives des performances, le traitement plus rapide du processeur alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération offre une qualité d’image 4K avec une netteté et une profondeur améliorées.

Le processeur alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération s’illumine en jaune et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci.

*Comparé à une Smart TV entrée de gamme de la même année avec alpha 5 AI Processor de 6ème génération basé sur une comparaison des spécifications internes.

Des couleurs pures en véritable qualité 4K

Regardez du contenu en qualité 4K, sublimé par des couleurs et des détails précis, pour rendre toutes les scènes saisissantes.

Un carrousel terne est lavé avec une vague de couleurs, ce qui permet une visualisation plus nette d’un carrousel coloré et lumineux.

La technologie de Mise à l’Echelle Supérieure 4K via IA donne vie à chaque image

Le processeur puissant de LG améliore la résolution jusqu’à sa qualité d’origine. Profitez de la Mise à l'Echelle Supérieure 4K LG avec une résolution, une luminosité et une clarté améliorées.

Comparaison avant et après de la façon dont la mise à l’échelle supérieure LG 4K améliore la qualité d’image. Deux panneaux montrant la même image d’un oiseau coloré assis sur une branche dans une forêt, le panneau de droite est estompé.

*La qualité de l’image après mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.

HDR10 Pro

Faites passer la résolution de vos images dans une autre dimension grâce à des couleurs vibrantes et une luminosité importante. Découvrez une qualité d’image sublimée par un contraste plus net.

Une photo d’une fille portant un pull rouge divisée en bas du milieu pour montrer le côté gauche en SDR et le côté droit en HDR10 Pro. Le côté droit de l’image est plus net et contrasté comparé au côté gauche de l’image. Image d'illustration.

*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image normalisée du « HDR10 » standard.

LG AI TV: Votre Allié Intelligent dernière génération.

Votre expérience AI débute avec votre télécommande AI Magic Remote

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote* ! Avec sa molette et son pointeur à l’écran, utilisez la comme une souris et bénéficiez d'une navigation simple et rapide dans votre interface webOS.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID* de LG reconnaît la voix de chaque utilisateur lors d'une commande vocale et vous offre des recommandations personnalisées.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*AI Voice ID = Reconnaissance vocale via IA. Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Recherchez ce que vous voulez. La recherche vocale et son IA intégrée comprend vos demandes. La recherche vocale AI Search* vous répond avec des recommandations personnalisées.

Microsoft Copilot™ vous apporte des éléments supplémentaires.

*AI Search = Recherche via IA. Disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Une connexion à Internet est requise. 

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Vous n'avez qu'à parler à votre TV via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et votre AI Chatbot* vous apporte son aide. Il comprend votre besoin pour vous apporter la réponse adaptée.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple clic sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de vos dernières recherches et de vos derniers contenus regardés.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés comprennent vos préférences en passant en revue avec vous jusqu'à 1,6 milliard images possibles. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée un mode image personnalisé, rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions d'options possibles, l’IA crée le mode son qui vous ressemble.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Bénéficiez d'une évolution majeure de votre interface chaque année, avec le primé web:OS Re:New Program*

Continuez à profiter des dernières fonctionnalités et des derniers logiciels grâce à des évolutions anuelles. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*webOS Re:New Program = Program Re:Nouveau.

*Disponibles sur modèles OLED 2022 et ultérieurs et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs (dont gammes UHD 2025 et ultérieurs).

*Il prend en charge jusqu'à 4 évolutions majeures de l'interface sur 5 ans à partir de la version initiale de webOS du produit. La première mise à jour a lieu au plus tard 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

*Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Télécommande de TV devant un écran de LG TV avec Tableau de bord maison. Toutes les fonctionnalités et commandes sur d’autres appareils intelligents sont affichées.

Le tableau de bord maison, la plateforme tout-en-un au service de votre maison connectée

Gérez facilement divers appareils LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et bien plus encore. Contrôlez facilement toute votre maison avec depuis ce tableau de bord unique et intuitif.

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro

*AI Sound Pro = Son Pro via IA.

*AI Clear Sound = Son clair via IA. AI Clear Sound doit être activé par le biais du menu Mode son.

* Dynamic Sound Booster = Amplificateur de son dynamique.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Enrichissez votre son avec une TV LG couplée à une barre de son LG

*La barre de son est vendue séparément.

*L'interface du contrôle de la barre de son peut varier selon le modèle. *Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.  

*Les modèles de barre de son compatibles avec la TV peuvent varier selon la région et le pays.

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

TV ultra grande taille

Profitez de vos contenus cinéma, sport et jeux vidéo sur un téléviseur LG ultra grande taille. Plongez dans vos images en haute définition sur écran géant.

LG TV avec un écran d’une taille impressionnante fixé sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon au style moderne.

*Le NANO80 est disponible dans un maximum de 86 pouces. Les pouces peuvent varier selon la région.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

 Maximisez le divertissement : Utilisez plusieurs écrans simultanément avec le Multi View

Profitez au maximum de votre TV avec le Multi View*. Mettez en miroir vos appareils via Google Cast et AirPlay. Divisez votre écran en deux vues séparées pour un divertissement multi-écran harmonieux.

*Multi View = multi-vues.

*Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes. 

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de verscheidenheid aan content die beschikbaar is op een LG TV.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement. 

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose gratuitement une vaste sélection de chaînes à consommer en Direct ou à la Demande, à portée de main.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans abonnement. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans frais supplémentaires ni besoin de brancher une box TV.

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV en accédant à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroide ou désormais Xbox ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA auxquels jouer avec la manette à des jeux ludiques auxquels jouer directement avec la télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

L'expérience de jeu ultime

Vivez une expérience de jeu optimale grâce au VRR. Profitez de votre jeu sans décalage ni flou de mouvement.

Des mains tenant la manette devant un écran montrant un jeu vidéo de voiture de course. Le logo VRR se trouve dans le coin en haut à gauche. Le logo Nvidia GeForce Now et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

*Fonctionne uniquement avec les jeux ou PC qui prennent en charge les 60 Hz. 

 FILMMAKER MODE™ ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec le FILMMAKER MODE™ avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les images aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur une LG NanoCell TV. En bas à gauche de l’image, on voit un logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

*Le FILMMAKER MODE Ambiant s’applique au modèle NANO90 et le FILMMAKER MODE s’applique au modèle NANO80.

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie d'écran - Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Technologie d'écran - Taux de rafraichissement

    60Hz Natif

  • Technologie d'écran - Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Nano Color

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur

    Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • Dimensions et poids - Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 454 x 838 x 57,7

  • Dimensions et poids - Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    21,5

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    60Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Nano Color

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096360293

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Dashboard Gaming)

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (Jusqu'à 60Hz)

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Auto Calibration

    Oui

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes

  • Processeur

    Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen8

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    21,5

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    1 600 x 970 x 172

  • Poids carton (kg)

    27,7

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 454 x 838 x 57,7

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 454 x 903 x 269

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    1 156 x 269

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    21,7

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 300

CONNECTIVITE

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Port Ci+

    1ea (A l'exception des UK et de l'Irlande)

  • Port Ethernet

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Port HDMI

    3ea (prend en charge eARC, ALLM)

  • Prise antenne

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1ea

  • Port USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Inférieure à 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Oui

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Google Home / Hub

    Oui

  • Home Hub

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Intégré

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Voice ID

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (détachable)

  • Télécommande

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Voir le manuel)

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Yes (Lecture bidirectionnelle)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Mise à niveau automatique du volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

BROADCASTING

  • Reception TV analogique

    Oui

  • Réception TV numérique

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Câble), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

