Pack | TV 43UT91006LA + Barre de son SQC1
43UT91006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Pack | TV 43UT91006LA + Barre de son SQC1

43UT91006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 43UT91006LA.SQC1

Pack | TV 43UT91006LA + Barre de son SQC1

Front view
2 Produit(s) dans ce pack
Front view

LG 43UT91006LA

TV LG LED | 2024 | 43" (108 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7
43UT91006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
vue à hauteur de regard

LG SQC1

Barre de son | système 2.1 | 160W | Caisson de basses sans fil

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Une vision claire de chaque détail 

L'Ultra HD fait vibrer toutes les couleurs. Profitez d'images nettes pour un rendu ultra-réaliste.

*Image simulée

HDR10 Pro

Illuminez jusqu'aux moindres détails

 Grâce au HDR10 Pro*, plongez dans un monde aux couleurs epoustouflantes et à la luminosité optimisée pour des images à couper le souffle. 

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

 *Comparaison faite sur un TV conventionnel LG utilisant la technologie SDR.

Processeur AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Profitez de vos divertissements préférés, optimisés de l'intérieur. 

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Le processeur alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 intelligent optimise le son et la luminosité pour une immersion totale dans l’action.

*Images simulées

Personnalisation de l'IA

S'adapte à vos préférences

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimal s'empare de votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Nuit

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Jour

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance.

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière de votre pièce et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels clairs et éclatants.

Son Pro Ai

Profitez des moindres détails du paysage sonore

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Une expérience audio réaliste s'empare de votre espace



Entendez chaque respiration et chaque battement, tandis que le système sonore Virtual Surround 9.1.2* remplit votre espace d’un son riche de grande qualité.

 

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Un son percutant et retentissant



La nouvelle génération de processeur IA vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Un son qui s'adapte à tout ce que vous regardez



La régulation du son équilibre** le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une plus grande clarté.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Doit être activé par le biais du mode du son dans le menu. Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

Le logo du webOS Re:New Program sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

webOS Re:New Program*

Votre interface TV évolue chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Bénéficiez des mises à jour de l'interface webOS sur 5 ans (jusqu'à 4 versions), et profitez des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG.

*Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

webOS 24

Personnalisez votre expérience TV

Profitez d'un téléviseur adapté à vos usages grâce aux fonctionnalités Mon profil, Concierge IA et Cartes rapides.

Ecrã inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Desporto. A parte inferior do ecrã mostra recomendações personalizadas em "As melhores escolhas para si".

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés d’ici la sortie du produit.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

***Appliqué au modèle OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabriqué à partir de 2023.

****Un total de 4 mises à niveau sera fourni sur une période de 5 ans et la programmation peut varier en fonction de la région ou du pays.

*****Images d’écran simulées.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Ecran très grande taille

Des frissons garantis

Un téléviseur ultra large qui donne de l'ampleur à tous vos divertissements.

A top-left corner of an LG TV, displaying a multi-colored art piece, and the TV is mounted on a wall with barely any visible gap.

Design ultra-fin

S’intègre parfaitement à votre espace

Un design minimaliste qui s'intègre à merveille dans votre espace.

Um controlo remoto apontado para uma LG TV a mostrar definições no lado direito do ecrã.

Interface WOW

La simplicité aux bouts des doigts

Avec WOW Interface, accédez aux paramètres de la barre de son LG* sur votre téléviseur LG pour un contrôle simplifié: modes, profils et autres fonctionnalités pratiques.

*La barre de son doit être achetée séparément et le contrôle du mode de la Soundbar peuvent varier en fonction du modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement (changement de volume...). 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

****L'UHD 2024 est compatible avec le WOW Interface.

***** Accroche murale vendue séparemment

Plongez au cœur de vos films d'actions et des combats les plus acharnés de vos jeux vidéos. 

FILMMAKER ModeTM 

Découvrez les films tels que les réalisateurs les ont rêvés

Plongez au cœur de l'action. Le FILMMAKER ModeTM    ** vous permet de regarder les films comme le réalisateur les a imaginés, avec des réglages précis.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**FILMMAKER MODE est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

L'éxpérience cinema chez vous

La magie du cinéma, bien installé dans votre salon

Vivez une expérience cinéma depuis votre salon. Le HDR10 Pro *offre une vision idéale des films avec un contraste et des couleurs de grande précision.

Une famille assise par terre dans une pièce à la lumière tamisée à côté d’une petite table, qui regarde un téléviseur LG installé sur le mur montrant la Terre depuis l’espace. A date le visuel n'est pas validé par le juridique.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 ».

Une puissante expérience gaming

Plongez à toute vitesse au cœur de l'action

Profitez d’une expérience de jeu immersive avec HGiG, qui reste fluide à haute vitesse avec ALLM, et d’un son incroyable avec l’eARC.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.La prise en charge du HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l'Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à tous vos jeux favoris

Des milliers d’univers gaming à votre portée. Découvrez une bibliothèque incroyable de jeux cloud gaming* et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

 

* Un abonnement peut être requis pour accéder à certains eux sur le cloud gaming

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW peut être requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid peut être requis.

Caractéristiques clés

Technologie écran

4K UHD

Taux de rafraichissement

50Hz Natif

Processeur

Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Sortie Audio

20W

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

9,3

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

Technologie écran

4K UHD

Résolution de l'écran

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Type de rétroéclairage

Edge LED

Taux de rafraichissement

50Hz Natif

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur

Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Oui

AI Brightness Control

Oui

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Oui

Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

Local Dimming

Modes d'image

9 modes (Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse) (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

Mode HGIG

Oui

Optimiseur de Jeu

Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Oui

SMART TV

Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

Oui

Interface TV (OS)

webOS 24

Réglages famille

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Compatible camera USB

Oui

Amazon Alexa

Oui (intégré)

Navigateur Internet

Oui

Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

Oui

LG Channels

Oui

Télécommande Magic Remote

Intégrée

Application Smartphone

Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

LG Sound Sync

Oui

Sound Mode Share

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Oui (2 Way Playback)

Sortie Audio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Oui

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

Direction haut-parleurs

Diffusion vers le bas

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

Contrastes élevés

Oui

Echelle de gris

Oui

Couleurs inversées

Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

968 x 640 x 260

Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

1 055 x 660 x 172

Pied TV (Lxl mm)

500 x 260

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

9,3

Poids TV avec pied (kg)

13,1

Poids carton (kg)

15,2

Support VESA (L x H mm)

200 x 200

CODE EAN

CODE EAN

8806091946041

CONNECTIVITE

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Oui (v 5.1)

Port Ethernet

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

Sortie audio numérique optique

1

Port Ci+

1

Port HDMI

3 (support du eARC, ALLM)

Prise antenne

2

Port USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consommation en veille

Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

Télécommande

Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

Cable d'alimentaion

Oui (Détachable)

Piles télécommande

Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Dismantling information(43UT91006LA)
extension
EU Energy label 2019(43UT91006LA)
extension
Product Environmental Characteristics(43UT91006LA)
extension
Product information sheet (43UT91006LA)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

Système

2.1

Puissance totale

160W

Nb de Haut-parleurs

2

Caisson de basses

Oui (sans fil)

Taille d'écrans conseillés

40’’ et ↑ (101,6 cm et ↑ )

Audio Haute Résolution

Non

Dolby Digital

Oui

IMAX Enhanced

Non

CONNECTIQUE

Entrée optique

Oui (1)

Entrée Jack 3,5mm

Oui (1)

Port USB (lecture)

Oui (1)

CONNECTIVITE

Bluetooth version

4.0

Contrôle avec la télécommande TV

Oui

CONSOMMATION ÉLECTRIQUE

Alimentation barre de son

Adaptateur (23V/0.87A)

Consommation barre de son

TBC

Consommation en veille barre de son

0,5W ↓

Alimentation caisson de basse

TBC

Consommation caisson de basse

TBC

Consommation en veille caisson

0,5W ↓

DIMENSIONS

Poids barre de son

TBC

Poids caisson de basse

2,94 kg

Poids carton

TBC

Dimensions barre de son (LxHxP)

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Dimensions caisson de basse (LxHxP)

205 x 303 x 185,5 mm

Dimensions carton (LxHxP)

923 x 368 x 225 mm

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

Dolby Atmos

Non

Dolby Digital

Oui

LPCM

Oui

ACCESSOIRES

Télécommande infrarouge (avec piles – AAAx2)

Oui

Cable optique

Non

Manuel d’utilisation simple

Oui

Fixation murale

Non

Carte de Garantie

Oui

INFORMATIONS PRODUIT

Origine

Chine

Couleur

Noir

Référence produit

SQC1.DEUSLLK

Code EAN

8806091897077

Garantie

2 ans

Code Douanier

8518220090

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Product Environmental Characteristics(SQC1)
extension
WEB INFO(SQC1)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent