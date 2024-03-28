Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Pack | TV LG 50NANO81T6A + Barre de son SQC1
50NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
LG 50NANO81T6A.SQC1

Pack | TV LG 50NANO81T6A + Barre de son SQC1

2 Produit(s) dans ce pack

LG 50NANO81T6A

Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO81 4K 50 pouces
50NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
vue à hauteur de regard

LG SQC1

Barre de son | système 2.1 | 160W | Caisson de basses sans fil
Des textures couleur arc-en-ciel tourbillonnant sur un téléviseur LG NanoCell.

Plongez au cœur des couleurs pures

Découvrez un monde à la clarté et aux couleurs riches prendre vie sous vos yeux grâce à la technologie LG NanoCell.

*Images simulées.

Des couleurs pures en 4K

Une véritable clarté offrant des images nettes

Plongez au cœur d'un monde 4K éclatant, aux couleurs vives et aux images nettes, pour une symphonie visuelle époustouflante.

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Processeur alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Une expérience de divertissement sublimée de l'intérieur

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Le processeur alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimise intelligement le son et la luminosité pour une immersion totale dans l’action.

*Images simulées.

AI Customization*

S'adapte à vos préférences

Un TV LG installé sur un mur dans un salon avec un guitariste à l’écran. Des graphiques circulaires concentriques représentant des ondes sonores.

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimal remplit votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

*AI Customization = Personnalisation IA

**Images simulées 

Le TV OLED LG et la barre de son LG* dans un espace de vie moderne de nuit. L’image de l'aurore boréale est affichée avec des niveaux de luminosité parfaits.

Nuit

Le TV LG et la barre de son LG* dans un espace de vie moderne de jour. L’image de l'aurore boréale est affichée avec des niveaux de luminosité parfaits.

Jour

*Barre de son vendue séparément

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance.

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels nets et éclatants.

AI Sound Pro*

Profitez des moindres détails de l'environnement sonore

Un TV LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

Une expérience audio réaliste envahit votre espace

Entendez quasiement chaque son et respiration, tandis que le système sonore Virtual Surround 9.1.2 remplit votre espace d’un son riche et puissant.

Un homme sur une moto roulant sur un chemin de terre, avec des graphiques circulaires lumineux autour de la moto.

Un son percutant et retentissant

La nouvelle génération du processeur IA vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

Le TV LG montre des musiciens en train de jouer, avec des graphiques circulaires lumineux autour de l’espace.

Le son s’adapte à tout ce que vous regardez

La régulation automatique du son équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une plus grande clarté.

*AI Sound Pro = Son Pro IA. AI Sound Pro doit être activé par le biais du mode du son dans le menu.

**Images simulées.

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

Le logo du webOS Re:New Program sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

webOS Re:New Program*

Une mise à jour de votre TV chaque année pendant jusqu'à 5 an

Bénéficiez des mises à jour de l'interface webOS (jusqu'à 4 versions pendant 5 ans), et profitez des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG.

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

webOS 24

Pour une expérience TV unique

Découvrez une expérience TV personnalisée avec Mon Profil, l’assistant d’image personnalisé, l'IA Concierge et les Quick Cards.*

Écran d’accueil webOS 24 avec les catégories Télétravail, Jeu, Musique, Tableau de bord maison et les sports. Le bas de l’écran montre des recommandations personnalisées via « Sélections pour vous. »

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides

**La disponibilité des fonctions, applications et menus peuvent varier selon les pays et la date.

***Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

****S'applique aux modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (OLED/QNED/UHD fabriqué à partir de 2023.

*****Jusqu'à 4 mises à jour fournies sur une période de 5 ans dont la programmation peut varier en fonction de la région ou du pays.

******Images simulées.

Un rhinocéros dans un safari apparaît sur un écran de téléviseur LG ultra large, installé sur le mur marron d’un salon, entouré de meubles modulaires couleur crème.

TV ultra grande taille

Des frissons garantis

Un téléviseur ultra large qui donne de l'ampleur à tous vos divertissements.

Une télécommande pointée vers un TV LG, montrant les paramètres sur la droite de l’écran.

WOW Interface

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Avec WOW Interface, accédez aux paramètres de la barre de son LG* sur votre téléviseur LG pour un contrôle simple de la barre de son : modes, profils et fonctionnalités pratiques.

*Barre de son vendue séparément. Le mode contrôle de la barre de son peut varier selon le modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

****Le NANO80 est compatible avec l’interface WOW.

Vivez une véritable expérience cinéma et gaming depuis chez vous 

FILMMAKER™ Mode

Découvrez-le tel que les réalisateurs l'ont pensé

Plongez au cœur de l'action. Le FILMMAKER™ Mode vous permet de regarder les films comme le réalisateur les a imaginés, avec des réglages précis.

Un homme dans un studio d’édition obscur qui regarde un téléviseur LG affichant un coucher de soleil. En bas à droite de l’image se trouve un logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Images simulées.

**FILMMAKER™ Mode est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

L'éxpérience cinema chez vous

La magie du cinéma, bien installé dans votre salon

Vivez une expérience cinéma dans votre salon. Le HDR10 Pro offre une vision idéale des films avec un contraste et des couleurs de grande précision.

Une famille assise par terre dans une pièce à la lumière tamisée à côté d’une petite table, qui regarde un téléviseur LG installé sur le mur montrant la Terre depuis l’espace.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 ».

Une puissante expérience gaming

Plongez à toute vitesse au cœur de l'action

Profitez d’une expérience de jeu immersive avec HGiG, qui reste fluide à haute vitesse avec ALLM, et d’un son incroyable avec l’eARC.

Un jeu de course automobile, sur la ligne d’arrivée, avec un signe qui dit « VICTOIRE ! », tandis que le joueur serre le joystick. Les logos ALLM, eARC et HGiG sont placés dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

**La prise en charge du HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l'Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à tous vos jeux favoris

Des milliers d’univers gaming à votre portée. Découvrez une bibliothèque incroyable de jeux cloud gaming et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

Une image de l’écran d’accueil Boosteroid qui montre « Trine 4: The Nightmare Price ». Un écran d’accueil GeForce NOW montrant cinq différentes vignettes de jeux à droite.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW peut être requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid peut être requis.

Caractéristiques clés

Technologie écran

4K UHD

Taux de rafraichissement

50Hz Natif

Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

Nano Color

Processeur

Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Sortie Audio

20W

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

1 121 x 651 x 57,7

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

12,2

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

Technologie écran

4K UHD

Résolution de l'écran

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Type de rétroéclairage

Direct LED

Taux de rafraichissement

50Hz Natif

Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

Nano Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur

Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Oui

AI Brightness Control

Oui

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Oui

Modes d'image

9 modes (Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse) (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

Mode HGIG

Oui

Optimiseur de Jeu

Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Oui

SMART TV

Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

Oui

Interface TV (OS)

webOS 24

Réglages famille

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Compatible camera USB

Oui

Amazon Alexa

Oui (intégré)

Navigateur Internet

Oui

Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

Oui

LG Channels

Oui

Télécommande Magic Remote

Intégrée

Application Smartphone

Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

LG Sound Sync

Oui

Sound Mode Share

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Oui (2 Way Playback)

Sortie Audio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Oui

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

Direction haut-parleurs

Diffusion vers le bas

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

Contrastes élevés

Oui

Echelle de gris

Oui

Couleurs inversées

Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

1 121 x 651 x 57,7

Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

1 121 x 716 x 230

Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

1 215 x 775 x 152

Pied TV (Lxl mm)

859 x 230

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

12,2

Poids TV avec pied (kg)

12,3

Poids carton (kg)

15,0

Support VESA (L x H mm)

200 x 200

CODE EAN

CODE EAN

8806091937834

CONNECTIVITE

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Oui (v 5.1)

Port Ethernet

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

Sortie audio numérique optique

1

Port Ci+

1

Port HDMI

3 (support du eARC, ALLM)

Prise antenne

2

Port USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consommation en veille

Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

Télécommande

Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

Cable d'alimentaion

Oui (Détachable)

Piles télécommande

Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Dismantling information(50NANO81T6A)
extension
EU Energy label 2019(50NANO81T6A)
extension
Product information sheet (50NANO81T6A)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

Système

2.1

Puissance totale

160W

Nb de Haut-parleurs

2

Caisson de basses

Oui (sans fil)

Taille d'écrans conseillés

40’’ et ↑ (101,6 cm et ↑ )

Audio Haute Résolution

Non

Dolby Digital

Oui

IMAX Enhanced

Non

CONNECTIQUE

Entrée optique

Oui (1)

Entrée Jack 3,5mm

Oui (1)

Port USB (lecture)

Oui (1)

CONNECTIVITE

Bluetooth version

4.0

Contrôle avec la télécommande TV

Oui

CONSOMMATION ÉLECTRIQUE

Alimentation barre de son

Adaptateur (23V/0.87A)

Consommation barre de son

TBC

Consommation en veille barre de son

0,5W ↓

Alimentation caisson de basse

TBC

Consommation caisson de basse

TBC

Consommation en veille caisson

0,5W ↓

DIMENSIONS

Poids barre de son

TBC

Poids caisson de basse

2,94 kg

Poids carton

TBC

Dimensions barre de son (LxHxP)

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Dimensions caisson de basse (LxHxP)

205 x 303 x 185,5 mm

Dimensions carton (LxHxP)

923 x 368 x 225 mm

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

Dolby Atmos

Non

Dolby Digital

Oui

LPCM

Oui

ACCESSOIRES

Télécommande infrarouge (avec piles – AAAx2)

Oui

Cable optique

Non

Manuel d’utilisation simple

Oui

Fixation murale

Non

Carte de Garantie

Oui

INFORMATIONS PRODUIT

Origine

Chine

Couleur

Noir

Référence produit

SQC1.DEUSLLK

Code EAN

8806091897077

Garantie

2 ans

Code Douanier

8518220090

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Product Environmental Characteristics(SQC1)
extension
WEB INFO(SQC1)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

