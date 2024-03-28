Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
  • Super Deals : 20% de remise. Offre réservée aux membres LG. En savoir plus

2 Produit(s) dans ce pack
Vue de côté

LG A9K-ULTRA1B

Aspirateur balai CordZero™ A9 Kompressor | 4 Brosses motorisées | 4 Accessoires
Front view

LG F82AV35MB

Lave-linge 8.5kg énergie A | Moteur intelligent AI Direct Drive™ | ThinQ
MEZ69222290  F82AV35MB  23.12.7.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 9,6
Indice de réparabilité

Lave-linge LG AI Direct Drive™

Offrez-vous un moment de sérénité

Choisissez votre nouveau lave-linge durable LG à l'indice de réparabilité de 9,6/10 !

Analyse du linge avec AI DD
AI DD™

Un soin du linge 18% plus efficace

Basé sur plus de 20 000 expériences de lavage, AI DD™ adapte les mouvements de tambour pour prendre soin de votre linge.
Qu'est-ce que la technologie AI DD™ ?

Qu'est-ce que la
technologie AI DD™ ?

AI DD™ détecte non seulement le poids mais aussi le type de textile au sein du tambour afin d'optimiser les mouvements de ce dernier.
6 mouvements proposés pour un lavage optimal

6 mouvements associés
pour un résultat inégalé

Sélectionnez un programme de lavage et la technologie 6 Motion Direct Drive™ recrée jusqu'à 6 mouvements de tambour au cours d'un même cycle de lavage pour un résultat irréprochable, adapté à tout type de tissu.
Différents mouvements en fonction du linge

Exemples de programmes avec 6 Motion Direct Drive

Les 6 mouvements du 6 Motion Direct Drive™ s'enchaînent selon le programme sélectionné pour s'adapter à vos vêtements et pour gagner en performance de lavage.
Volume du tambour en hausse
Un plus grand volume de tambour

Un grand volume dans un encombrement optimal

Intérieur du lave-linge entièrement en inox avec un système d’aubes de lavage performant
Plus hygiénique, plus délicat.

Aubes de lavage en inox

Les vêtements sont en contact uniquement avec de l’inox qui constitue le tambour et les aubes de lavage. Ce matériau limite le développement des bactéries et offre une hygiène optimale.
Lave-linge connecté à un smartphone

Smart Diagnosis™

La fonction Smart Diagnosis™ permet de détecter les pannes potentielles ou mauvaises utilisations de votre produit. L'utilisation est simple et rapide pour économiser une visite potentielles d'un réparateur.
Électroménager intelligent
ThinQ™

Électroménager intelligent

Grâce à la technologie ThinQ ™, votre lave-linge vous permet de lancer un cycle de lavage à distance et de télécharger des cycles supplémentaires. Interagissez facilement avec votre appareil et accédez aux dernières innovations en matière de connectivité Wi-Fi.
Consignes de tri

Consignes de Tri

Pour plus de renseignements, voir sur le site
Consignes de Tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

*La capacité maximale recommandée pour chaque programme de lavage peut varier, merci de vous référer au manuel de l’utilisateur pour plus de détails.

Dimension (mm)

LG A9K-ULTRA1B
Capacité
0.44L / 1.06L
DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)
260 x 270 x 1120 mm
Technologie principale
Brosse Hydronettoyante Power Drive™
Benefice additionnel
Kompressor

Toutes les caractéristiques

FONCTIONS (ASPIRATEUR)

Système de filtration à 5 étages

Système de filtration HEPA 5 couches

Témoin d’état de batterie

Oui

Charge et rangement

3 modes de chargement (fixation murale, mode standard sur pied, mode compact)

Témoin d’objets coincés

Oui

Double PowerPack

Dual PowerPack

Témoin d’alerte de cycle de nettoyage du filtre

Oui

Technologie Kompressor

Jusqu'à 2,4 fois plus de poussière stockée

Moteur Smart Inverter

Oui

Tube télescopique (4 longueurs)

Oui

Commande tactile avec le pouce

Oui

Filtres lavables

Oui

PERFORMANCES (ASPIRATEUR)

Capacité du réservoir (L)

0.44

Capacité du bac à poussière (L) (lorsqu’il est comprimé)

1.06

Mode puissance

Oui

BUSES

Suceur serpillère

Oui

Suceur pour poils d’animaux

Oui

Suceur fin pour sol dur

Oui

Suceur universel (multisurfaces)

Oui

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

Couleur du corps (aspirateur)

Bordeaux

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS (ASPIRATEUR)

Dimensions du carton - (L x H x P, en mm)

730 x 336 x 293

Dimensions du produit (L x H x P, en mm)

260 x 270 x 1120

Hauteur (mm) (max)

270

Poids (kg)

2,7

BATTERIE

Batteries incluses (nombre)

Double

Type de batterie

Batterie rechargeable Li-ion

Temps de recharge (min/batterie)

240

Temps de fonctionnement maximal (min/batterie) (mode normal + suceur)

80

Temps de fonctionnement maximal (min/batterie) (mode normal)

120

Temps de fonctionnement maximal (min/batterie) (mode puissance + suceur)

40

Temps de fonctionnement maximal (min/batterie) (mode puissance)

60

Temps de fonctionnement maximal (min/batterie) (mode turbo + suceur)

12

Temps de fonctionnement maximal (min/batterie) (mode turbo)

14

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Oui

Historique de nettoyage

Oui

Alerte de cycle de nettoyage du filtre

Oui

Smart Diagnosis

Oui

ACCESSOIRES DE BASE

Brosse de nettoyage

1

Outil combiné

Oui

Embout plat

Oui

AUTRES OUTILS ET ACCESSOIRES

Rangement pour suceur détachable et embouts de serpillère

Oui

Rallonge de tuyau extensible

Oui

Pré-filtre supplémentaire

Oui

Outil pour saletés difficiles

No

Embouts de serpillère (Qté)

4

Outil multi-angle

Oui

Outil de remplissage pour réservoir d’eau (récipient gradué) pour embout serpillère

Oui

CODE EAN

LG F82AV35MB
Capacité de lavage (kg)
8,5
Dimensions (LxHxPmm)
600 x 850 x 490
Technologie principale
Moteur AI Direct Drive™
Benefice additionnel
LG ThinQ™

Caractéristiques clés

Capacité de lavage (kg)

8,5

Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

600x850x490

Vitesse d’essorage maximale (tr/min)

1 200

Dosage automatique ezDispense

Non

Steam

Non

Anti-froissage

Non

Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

Non

Toutes les caractéristiques

CAPACITÉ

Capacité de lavage (kg)

8,5

Compatible LG TWINWash

Non

FICHE PRODUIT (LAVAGE)

A reçu un prix «Écolabel de l’UE»

Oui

Temps mise en veille avant arrêt (min)

5

Éco 40-60 pleine charge

0,860

Éco 40-60 demi-charge

0,380

Éco 40-60 quart de charge

0,188

Classe d’efficacité énergétique

A

Consommation électrique par 100cycles (kWh)

48,0

Vitesse d’essorage maximale (tr/min)

1 200

Niveau sonore essorage (dBA)

71

Consommation électrique à l’arrêt (W)

0,5

Consommation électrique en marche (W)

0,5

Classe d’efficacité d’essorage

B

Humidité résiduelle (%)

53,0

Programme standard (lavage uniquement)

Éco 40-60 40°C

Temps (min)-pleine charge

223

Temps (min)-demi-charge

171

Temps (min)-quart de charge

150

Capacité de lavage (kg)

8,5

Consommation d’eau par cycle (ℓ)

49

PROGRAMMES

Rinçage

Non

Essorage+Vidange

Non

Lavage+Séchage

Non

Laine (Main/Laine)

Oui

Baby care vapeur

Non

Anti-allergie (lave-linge)

Oui

Lavage automatique

Non

Baby care

Oui

Univers Blanc

Non

Lavage froid

Non

Soin des couleurs

Non

Coton

Oui

Coton+

Non

Noir éclat

Non

Délicat

Oui

Programme téléchargé

Oui

Vidange + Essorage

Non

Couette

Non

Synthétiques

Oui

Eco 40-60

Oui

Doux

Non

Hygiène

Oui

Lavage intensif

Non

Mix 40℃

Oui

Vêtements d'extérieur

Non

Rapide 14

Oui

Rapide 30

Non

Rapide

Non

Propre & sec

Non

Rafraîchissement

Non

Rinçage+Essorage

Non

Ultra silence

Non

Peaux sensibles

Non

Rapide 14

Oui

Lavage rapide + Séchage

Non

Essorage

Non

Textiles sport

Oui

Anti-tâches

Non

Défroissage vapeur

Non

Nettoyage de la cuve

Oui

TurboWash 39

Non

TurboWash 49

Non

TurboWash 59

Non

Coton 20°C

Non

Lavage main

Non

Jeans/Couleurs sombres

Non

Prélavage + Coton

Non

Rapide 12

Non

Rapide 60

Non

FONCTIONS THINQ

Téléchargement de cycle

Non

Suivi de la consommation énergétique

Non

Démarrage à distance et suivi de cycle

Non

Smart Diagnosis

Oui

Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

Non

Rappel de nettoyage de la cuve

Non

Smart Pairing

Non

Smart Pairing

Non

OPTIONS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES

Ajout de linge

Oui

Son on/off

Oui

Sécurité enfant

Oui

ColdWash

Non

départ différé

Oui

Niveau de détergent

Non

Nettoyage du distributeur

Non

Lampe de tambour

Non

Nettoyage ezDispense

Non

Prélavage

Oui

Démarrage à distance

Oui

Rinçage

Non

Rinçage+

Oui

Rinçage+essorage

Non

Niveau d'adoucissant

Non

Essorage

1200/1000/600/600/400/0

Steam

Non

Température

Froid/20/30/40/60/95°C

Nettoyage de la cuve

Non

TurboWash

Non

Lavage

Non

Wifi

Oui

Anti-froissage

Non

AFFICHAGE

Minuterie de fin différée

3-19 heures

Type d’affichage

Molette + Contrôles tactiles + physiques & Affichage LED

Indication de verrouillage de la porte

Oui

Affichage digital

18:88

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions du colis (L x H x P mm)

600 x 890 x 585

Profondeur incluant tout (P’ mm)

535

Profondeur porte ouverte 90˚ (P’’ mm)

1 015

Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

600x850x490

Poids avec l’emballage (kg)

61,0

Poids (kg)

57,0

Profondeur porte ouverte 90˚ (P’’ mm)

1 015

ÉNERGIE

Classe d’efficacité énergétique lavage

A

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

Direct Drive 6 Motion

Oui

Ajout de linge

Oui

AI Direct Drive (AI DD)

Oui

Redémarrage automatique

Oui

Système anti-vibrations Centum

Non

Aubes de lavage

Aube en acier inoxydable

Lampe de tambour

Non

Séchage à condensation par air

Non

Tambour

Oui

Signal de fin de cycle

Oui

Dosage automatique ezDispense

Non

TurboWash

Non

Système de détection de mousse

Oui

Moteur induction Direct Drive

Oui

Pieds réglables

Non

LoadSense

Oui

Tambour en acier inoxydable

Oui

Steam

Non

Steam+

Non

TurboWash 360˚

Non

Type

Lave-linge hublot

Détecteur de vibrations

Non

Arrivée d'eau chaude/froide

Froide uniquement

Niveau d’eau

Auto

FINITIONS

Couleur

Noir

Type de porte

Hublot (sans couvercle)

