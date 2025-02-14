Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
  • Ventes Flash : Coupon de 10% appliqué en ajoutant ce produit au panier !

Pack | TV OLED65B46LA + Barre de son S77TY

LG OLED65B46LA.S77TY

Pack | TV OLED65B46LA + Barre de son S77TY

  • Vue de face de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4, logo de l’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 11 ans et logo du programme webOS Re:New à l’écran.
  • Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Vue latérale orientée vers la gauche de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Vue latérale de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Vue latérale orientée vers la droite de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la droite de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Vue arrière de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Vue aérienne de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4 vue de dessus
  • Vue aérienne de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
  • Gros plan d’une TV OLED LG, OLED B4 à la base
  • Gros plan d’une TV OLED LG, OLED B4 depuis le bord supérieur
Vue de face de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4, logo de l’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 11 ans et logo du programme webOS Re:New à l’écran.
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Vue latérale orientée vers la gauche de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Vue latérale de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Vue latérale orientée vers la droite de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la droite de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Vue arrière de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Vue aérienne de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4 vue de dessus
Vue aérienne de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4
Gros plan d’une TV OLED LG, OLED B4 à la base
Gros plan d’une TV OLED LG, OLED B4 depuis le bord supérieur

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS classé meilleur système d’exploitation de Smart TV

En savoir plus

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

« Gagnant » du iF DESIGN AWARD

En savoir plus

Un savoir-faire perfectionné avec expertise au fil des années

Des années marquées par l'innovation. La technologie LG OLED, alliée à un processeur Alpha unique, conçu pour LG OLED, pour atteindre de nouveaux sommets

*Images simulées.

Un emblème doré de LG indique que la marque est numéro 1 mondial des téléviseurs OLED depuis 11 ans, sur un fond noir.

Le N°1 mondial des TV OLED*

11 ans plus tard,
toujours au sommet

LG OLED, notre ascension se poursuit

*LG OLED TV est la marque de téléviseurs OLED la plus vendue (volume de vente monde aux distributeurs, période 2013-2023) depuis 11 années consécutives selon Omdia.

En quoi LG OLED AI est-il unique ?

Un processeur alpha 8 AI de LG au-dessus d’une carte mère, émettant des éclairs de lumière orange. Un TV LG OLED avec le menu OLED Care* sélectionné dans le menu affiché à l’écran. Le design fin vu de côté, tandis qu’il est posé à plat contre le mur d’un espace de vie moderne.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED

Processeur alpha 8 AI 4K.

Le cerveau du téléviseur

Le processeur Alpha 8 AI 4K redéfinit l'expérience LG OLED et sublime les contenus grâce à l'ajout de détails pour des images réalistes.

Plus d’informations

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5x*

Performances d’IA plus rapides

2,3x*

Graphiques améliorés

1,8x*

Vitesses de traitement

*En comparaison aux TV LG conventionnels équipés du processeur α5 AI. 

**Images simulées. 

L’intelligence Artificielle redéfinie l’expérience LG OLED

Le TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne qui offre des performances musicales à l’écran. Des ondes circulaires bleues représentant la personnalisation entourent le téléviseur et l’espace. Une femme aux yeux bleus perçants et avec un haut orange brûlé sur un fond sombre. Des lignes rouges représentant les améliorations de l’IA couvrent une partie de son visage, éclatant et détaillé, tandis que le reste de l’image semble terne. Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

AI Customization*

S'adapte à vos préférences

 

 

 

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Une image faite pour vous

Sélectionnez vos images favorites, et l’assistant d’image IA crée une image ajustée à vos préférences, avec jusqu'à 85 millions de possibilités, puis la sauvegarde sur votre profil.

Le TV OLED LG dans un appartement moderne. Une grille apparaît sur l’image comme un scan de l’espace, puis des ondes sonores bleues se projettent depuis l’écran, remplissant toute la pièce de son.

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimal remplit votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

Un TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne de nuit. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

Nuit

Un TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne de jour. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

Jour

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels nets et éclatants.

AI Picture Pro*

Un incroyable réalisme
avec un style authentique

AI Super Upscaling**

L’Intelligence Artificielle règle la résolution

Après avoir classifié l'image, réduit le bruit et optimisé la résolution, l'IA rehausse les scènes de manière réaliste.

*Image Pro IA

**Super mise à l’échelle IA

***Images simulées.

AI Sound Pro*

Profitez des moindres détails
de l'environnement sonore

Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et des ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

Son Virtuel Surround en 9.1.2

Une expérience audio réaliste envahit votre espace

Faites l’expérience du système sonore Virtuel Surround 9.1.2 offrant une immersion exceptionnelle.

Un homme sur une moto roulant sur un chemin de terre, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour de la moto.

Dynamic Sound Boost**

Un son percutant et retentissant

La nouvelle génération du processeur IA vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

Le TV OLED LG montre des musiciens en train de jouer, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour des micros et des instruments.

Calibration automatique du son

Le son s’adapte à ce que vous regardez

La calibration automatique du son équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une grande clarté.

*Son Pro IA. Doit être activé par le biais du mode du son dans le menu.Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

** Boosteur dynamique du son

***Images d’écran simulées.

OLED 4K AUTO-ÉMISSIF

Sans rétroéclairage
pour une puissance décuplée

Plutôt que de compter sur un rétroéclairage additionnel, les pixels auto-émissifs LG OLED s'allument et s'éteignent indépendamment les uns des autres. Le résultat : des couleurs intenses, des noirs absolus et une image exceptionnelle. Enfin, la technologie Eye Comfort*, est certifiée à faible lumière bleue** et vérifié sans scintillement et sans éblouissement*** pour un confort de visionnage intense.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

*Eye Comfort = Confort des yeux

**Les dalles TV LG OLED sont certififées "Low Blue Light Platinium" par UL

***Les dalles TV LG OLED sont vérifiées sans reflet et sans éblouissement par UL.

****Images simulées.

Des contraste infinis créent des images sublimes

Les scènes prennent vie, même lorsque les ombres les plus obscures et les lumières les plus brillantes s’entremêlent.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

HAO NAN WANG La Voie lactée remplit le ciel nocturne au-dessus d’un canyon. Au-dessus de l’image, les termes « Le gris n'est pas du noir » sont écrits en capitales et blocs sur un fond noir. L’écran est divisé en deux côtés, marqués « Autres » et « LG OLED ». L’autre côté est nettement plus estompé et moins contrasté, tandis que le côté de la LG OLED est lumineux avec plus de contraste. Le côté de la LG OLED affiche également la certification Discomfort Glare Free (sans scintillement).

*Images simulées.

***Les panneaux LG OLED TV sont certifiés sans scintillement par UL qui se base sur la méthode d’évaluation Unified Glare Rating (UGR).

****Vérification délivrée lorsque l’UGR est inférieur à 22 en regardant la télévision entre 70 et 300 lux.

Une scène dans une ville animée en début de soirée, riches en couleurs et contrastes.

100% de Volume* et de Fidélité des Couleurs**

Les scènes brillent grâce à des couleurs réalistes

Le volume de couleur à 100 %* booste la richesse des couleurs, tandis que la fidélité des couleurs à 100 %** préserve les nuances pour un effet au plus près du réel.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek. 

**La dalle LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

La télévision OLED Care, qui prend en charge des réglages tels que les paramètres Care Picture et Panel Care, est située sur le côté droit.

OLED Care*

Favorisez la longévité de votre TV LG OLED

Détendez-vous et profitez pleinement de votre téléviseur grâce à l'entretien intégré la dalle OLED qui le maintient en bon état plus longtemps.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED. OLED Care est accessible depuis le menu du téléviseur et permet d'accéder aux différents réglages permettant de prendre soin de votre téléviseur OLED (Paramètres Care Picture et Panel Care)

La télévision LG OLED B4, accrochée au mur d'un salon, montre un coucher de soleil sur l'océan avec son design ultra fin.

Design fin

Des lignes épurées créent un téléviseur élégant.

Un coin inférieur du support du TV OLED LG, OLED B4 sur une surface en marbre. Une onde bleu pâle apparaît à l’écran. Une TV OLED LG, OLED B4 sur un support dans un espace minimaliste. Support vendu séparement

Un TV élégant

Avec son design et ses bords incroyablement fins* le LG OLED B4 se mêle à votre intérieur avec style. Plongez au cœur de l'image, sans distraction.

Une large gamme de tailles

Adaptée à tous les modes de vie

Découvrez une large sélection de taille d'écran, selon vos goûts et votre espace avec une gamme allant de 48 à 77 pouces.

Comparaison des différentes tailles de la TV OLED LG, OLED B4, montrant les modèles OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".

Le logo du programme webOS Re:New sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

Programme webOS Re:New*

Une amélioration de votre TV chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Jusqu'à 4 versions de mise à jour de l'interface webOS pendant 5 ans, pour profiter des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG. 

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr).

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

webOS 24

Pour une expérience TV unique

Découvrez une expérience TV faite pour vous avec Mon Profil, l’Assistant d’image personnalisé, l’IA Concierge et les Quick Cards*.

Plus d’informations

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides

**La disponibilité des fonctions et des menus peuvent varier selon les pays et la date.

***Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

****S'applique aux modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

*****Images d’écran simulées.

Découvrez de suberbes films
et jeux d'arcade

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode

Les scènes de film prennent vie de manière réaliste

Transformez vos soirées cinéma. Les images ultra détaillées de Dolby Vision s’associent au FILMMAKER MODE™ pour préserver la vision du réalisateur en optimisant la qualité de l’image tout en garantissant une image sans distorsion et non surtraitée.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur un téléviseur LG OLED. Une citation de Martin Scorsese : « À la maison, chaque film devrait être vu en mode Filmmaker » superpose l’image, avec le logo « Killers of the Flower Moon », le logo Apple TV+ et un logo « prochainement ». Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Images d’écran simulées.

**FILMMAKER MODE est une marque déposée d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Des environnement sonores captivants vous entourent

Écoutez l’action tout autour de vous avec une incroyable clarté, des détails complexes et la profondeur spatiale de Dolby Atmos.

Un espace de vie confortable, faiblement éclairé, un TV LG OLED montrant un couple sous un parapluie, et des graphiques circulaire brillants entourant la pièce. Logo Dolby Atmos dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*Images simulées.

Regardez les films tels que les réalisateurs les créent

Sean Baker, qui a reçu la Palme d'Or, nous parle de ses influences et inspirations.

En entretien avec Lee Sung Jin, le réalisateur de la série Netflix Acharnés (Beef).

Où Ryusuke Hamaguchi travaille sur ses films récompensés.

L'ultime expérience gaming

Des scènes d'action rapides et fluides

Réduisez les déchirures et les retards d’affichage avec les compatibilités AMD FreeSyncTM Premium et G-SYNCTM, le mode 120Hz et le VRR**.

*Certifié pour des « Performances de jeu excellentes » et des temps de réponse exceptionnels, par Intertek.

**Le VRR (taux de rafraîchissement variable) varie de 40Hz à 120Hz, et est une caractéristique certifiée du HDMI 2.1. 

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l’Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement, sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord de jeu*/ apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à vos jeux favoris

Un incroyable univers de jeux à portée de main. Découvrez une immense bibliothèque de jeux en cloud gaming et jouez en streaming* immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord* de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Un abonnement aux plateformes de Cloud Gaming telles que GeForce NOW, Boosteroid... peut être requis.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

Technologie écran

4K OLED

Taux de rafraichissement

100Hz Natif

Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

OLED Color

Processeur

Processeur α8 AI 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

Oui

Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

Sortie Audio

20W

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

Dolby Atmos

Oui

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

17,1

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

Technologie écran

4K OLED

Résolution de l'écran

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Taux de rafraichissement

100Hz Natif

Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

OLED Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur

Processeur α8 AI 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Oui (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Oui (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Oui

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Oui

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120i/s (HDMI)

Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modes d'image

10 modes (Assistant d'image personnalisé, Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse), (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

Oui

Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

Mode HGIG

Oui

Optimiseur de Jeu

Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Oui

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Oui

SMART TV

Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

Oui

Interface TV (OS)

webOS 24

Réglages famille

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Compatible camera USB

Oui

Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

Oui

Amazon Alexa

Oui (intégré)

Navigateur Internet

Oui

Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

Oui

LG Channels

Oui

Télécommande Magic Remote

Intégrée

Multi écran

Oui

Application Smartphone

Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Oui

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

WiSA compatible

Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

LG Sound Sync

Oui

Sound Mode Share

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Oui (2 Way Playback)

Sortie Audio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Oui

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

Direction haut-parleurs

Diffusion vers le bas

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

Contrastes élevés

Oui

Echelle de gris

Oui

Couleurs inversées

Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

1 449 x 896 x 235

Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

1 600 x 950 x 172

Pied TV (Lxl mm)

1 057 x 235

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

17,1

Poids TV avec pied (kg)

17,3

Poids carton (kg)

24,4

Support VESA (L x H mm)

300 x 200

CODE EAN

CODE EAN

8806091928511

CONNECTIVITE

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth

Oui (v 5.1)

Port Ethernet

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

Sortie audio numérique optique

1

Port Ci+

1

Port HDMI

4 (support du 4K 120 i/s, eARC, VRR, QMS (4 ports))

Prise antenne

2

Port USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consommation en veille

Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

Télécommande

Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

Cable d'alimentaion

Oui (Attaché)

Piles télécommande

Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Dismantling information(OLED65B46LA)
extension
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65B46LA)
extension
Product Environmental Characteristics(OLED65B46LA)
extension
Product information sheet (OLED65B46LA)
extension
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65B46LA)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

Nombre de Canaux

3.1.3

Puissance de Sortie

400 W

Principal

890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

Caisson de Graves

195 x 361 x 280 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

Nombre de Canaux

3.1.3

Puissance de Sortie

400 W

Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

9 EA

EFFET SONORE

AI Sound Pro

Oui

Standard

Oui

Musique

Oui

Cinéma

Oui

Jeu

Oui

Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

Oui

Voix Claires Pro

Oui

Sports

Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Oui

Dolby Digital

Oui

AAC

Oui

DTS Digital Surround

Oui

DTS : X

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

Optique

1

Entrée HDMI

1

Sortie HDMI

1

USB

1

Version Bluetooth

5.1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Oui

Compatible Enceintes Arrière

Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

Oui

Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

Oui

HDR 10

Oui

Dolby Vision

Oui

ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

Oui

e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

Oui

CEC (Simplink)

Oui

120Hz

Oui

VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

Oui

PRATICITÉ

Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

Oui

Mode partage du Son du TV

Oui

Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

Oui

WOW Interface

Oui

WOW Orchestra

Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

Principal

890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

Caisson de Graves

195 x 361 x 280 mm

POIDS

Principal

3,6 kg

Caisson de Graves

6,3 kg

Poids Brut

13,0 kg

ÉNERGIE

Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

0.5 W ↓

Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

23 W

Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

0.5 W ↓

Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

30 W

ACCESSOIRE

Câble HDMI

Oui

Support mural

Oui

Télécommande

Oui

Carte de Garantie

Oui

CODE BARRE

Code Barre

8806087978636

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

Échantillonnage

24bit/96kHz

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Product Environmental Characteristics(S77TY)
extension
GPSR Safety Information(S77TY)
extension
WEB INFO(S77TY)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

