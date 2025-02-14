Pack | TV LG OLED65B4ELA + Barre de son S77TY

Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
  • Ventes Flash : Coupon de 10% appliqué en ajoutant ce produit au panier !

LG OLED65B4ELA.S77TY

()
Téléviseur OLED LG, OLED ai B4E, badge OLED n°1 mondial depuis 11 ans et WebOS Re: vue de face du nouveau logo du programme avec support 2 pôles sur l’écran
La vue de gauche du téléviseur OLED OLED B4E de LG est légèrement inclinée
Vue de gauche de LG OLED TV OLED B4E
Vue latérale du téléviseur OLED LG, OLED B4E
Vue de droite du téléviseur OLED LG, OLED B4E
Vue de droite légèrement inclinée du téléviseur OLED OLED B4E de LG
LG OLED TV, OLED B4E vue arrière
Gros plan d'un téléviseur OLED LG, OLED B4E sur la base, affichage du support 2 pôles
LG OLED TV et OLED B4E vue d'en haut
Vue aérienne du téléviseur OLED LG, OLED B4E
Gros plan de LG OLED TV, OLED B4E affichage bord supérieur
2 Produit(s) dans ce pack
LG OLED65B4ELA

TV LG OLED AI B4E | 2024 | 65'' (164 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α8 AI 4K
OLED65B4ELA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 7.7
Indice de réparabilité
Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S77TY et du caisson de basse

LG S77TY

LG Barre de son 3.1.3 | 400W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

Un savoir-faire perfectionné avec expertise au fil des années

Des années marquées par l'innovation. La technologie LG OLED, alliée à un processeur Alpha unique, conçu pour LG OLED, pour atteindre de nouveaux sommets.

*Images simulées.

Un emblème doré indiquant LG OLED N°1 OLED TV depuis 11 ans, sur un fond noir. Un projecteur illumine l’emblème, et le ciel se remplit d’étoiles abstraites dorées.

Le N°1 mondial des TV OLED*

11 ans plus tard,
toujours au sommet

LG OLED, notre ascension se poursuit

*LG OLED TV est la marque de téléviseurs OLED la plus vendue (volume de vente monde aux distributeurs, période 2013-2023) depuis 11 années consécutives selon Omdia.

En quoi LG OLED AI est-il unique ? 

Le processeur alpha 8 AI de LG au-dessus d’une carte mère, émettant de la lumière orange. Un TV OLED avec le menu OLED Care sélectionné dans le menu d’assistance affiché à l’écran. Le design fin en vue latérale, placé à plat contre le mur d'un espace de vie moderne.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED

Processeur alpha 8 AI 4K.

Le cerveau du téléviseur

Le processeur Alpha 8 AI 4K redéfinit l'expérience LG OLED et sublime les contenus grâce à l'ajout de détails pour des images réalistes.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5x*

Amélioration des performances d'IA

2,3x*

Optimisation des graphismes

1,8x*

Vitesse de traitement

*En comparaison aux TV LG conventionnels équipés du processeur Alpha 5 AI.

**Images simulées. 

L’intelligence Artificielle redéfinit l’expérience LG OLED

Le TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne qui offre des performances musicales à l’écran. Des ondes circulaires bleues représentant la personnalisation entourent le téléviseur et l’espace. Une femme aux yeux bleus perçants et avec un haut orange brûlé sur un fond sombre. Des lignes rouges représentant les améliorations de l’IA couvrent une partie de son visage, éclatant et détaillé, tandis que le reste de l’image semble terne. Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

AI Customization*

S'adapte à vos préférences

 

 

 

Une image faite pour vous

Sélectionnez vos images favorites, et l’assistant d’image IA crée une image ajustée à vos préférences, avec jusqu'à 85 millions de possibilités, puis la sauvegarde sur votre profil.

 

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*AI Customization = Personnalisation IA 

**Images simulées. 

Le TV OLED LG dans un appartement moderne. Une grille apparaît sur l’image comme un scan de l’espace, puis des ondes sonores bleues se projettent depuis l’écran, remplissant toute la pièce de son.

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimalremplit votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels nets et éclatants.

 

Un TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne de nuit. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

Nuit

Un TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne de jour. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

Jour

AI Picture Pro*

Un incroyable réalisme
avec un style authentique

AI Super Upscaling**

L’Intelligence Artificielle peaufine la résolution

Après avoir classifié l'image, réduit le bruit et optimisé la résolution, l'Intelligence Artificielle rehausse les scènes de manière réaliste.

*Image Pro IA

**Super mise à l’échelle IA

***Images simulées.

AI Sound Pro*

Profitez des moindres détails
de l'environnement sonore

Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et des ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

Son Virtuel Surround en 9.1.2

Une expérience audio réaliste envahit votre espace

Faites l’expérience du système sonore Virtuel Surround 9.1.2 offrant une immersion exceptionnelle.

Un homme sur une moto roulant sur un chemin de terre, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour de la moto.

Dynamic Sound Booster**

Un son percutant et retentissant

La nouvelle génération du processeur propulsé par l'Intelligence Artificielle vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

Le TV OLED LG montre des musiciens en train de jouer, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour des micros et des instruments.

Calibration automatique du son

Le son s’adapte à ce que vous regardez

La calibration automatique du son équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une grande clarté.

*Son Pro IA

**Dynamic Sound Booster = Boosteur de son dynamique

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

****Images simulées

OLED 4K AUTO-ÉMISSIF

Sans rétroéclairage
pour une puissance décuplée

Plutôt que de compter sur un rétroéclairage additionnel, les pixels auto-émissifs des téléviseurs LG OLED s'allument et s'éteignent indépendamment les uns des autres. Le résultat : des couleurs intenses, des noirs absolus pour créer une image exceptionnelle. Enfin, la technologie Eye Comfort*, est certifiée à faible lumière bleue** et vérifiée sans scintillement et sans éblouissement*** pour un confort de visionnage intense.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

*Eye Comfort = Confort des yeux

**Les dalles TV LG OLED sont certififées "Low Blue Light Platinium" par UL

***Les dalles TV LG OLED sont vérifiées sans reflet et sans éblouissement par UL.

****Images simulées.

OLED 4K AUTO-ÉMISSIF

Les contrastes infinis créent des images sublimes

Les scènes prennent vie, même lorsque les ombres les plus obscures et les lumières les plus intenses s’entremêlent.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

HAO NAN WANG La Voie lactée remplit le ciel nocturne au-dessus d’un canyon.

*Images simulées.

*Les dalles LG OLED des gammes C4, B4E et CS4 sont certifiées "perfect black" par UL mesuré selon les normes IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection.

100% de Fidélité des Couleurs*

Les scènes sont éclatantes grâce à des couleurs réalistes

La fidélité des couleurs à 100%* préserve les nuances, pour un effet au plus près du réel.

Une scène dans une ville animée en début de soirée, riches en couleurs et contrastes.

*La dalle LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

Le TV OLED est sur la droite de l’image. Le menu d’assistance apparaît à l’écran et le menu OLED Care est sélectionné.

OLED Care*

Favorisez la longévité de votre téléviseur LG OLED

Détendez-vous et profitez pleinement de votre téléviseur grâce à l'entretien intégré la dalle OLED qui le maintient à son état d'origine plus longtemps.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED

**OLED Care est accessible depuis le menu du téléviseur et permet d'accéder aux différents réglages permettant de prendre soin de votre téléviseur OLED (Paramètres Care Picture et Panel Care)

TV LG OLED B4E sur un mur dans un espace de vie neutre montrant une image colorée d'un coucher de soleil sur l'océan.

Design fin

Des lignes épurées créent un téléviseur élégant.

En bas, le coin d'un téléviseur LG OLED B4E sur un meuble en marbre. Une vague bleue est affichée sur l'écran. Le TV se trouve dans une pièce minimaliste.

Un téléviseur élégant

Avec son design et ses bords incroyablement fins* le LG OLED B4E se mêle à votre intérieur avec style. Plongez au cœur de l'image, sans distraction.

*La taille du bord varie en fonction de la taille de l'écran.

Une large gamme de tailles

Adaptée pour tous les modes de vie

Découvrez une large sélection de taille d'écran, selon vos goûts et votre espace avec une gamme allant de 55 à 77 pouces.

Comparaison de TV LG OLED B4E montrant les tailles d'écran 55'', 65'' et 77''.

webOS 24

Pour une expérience TV unique

Bénéficiez d'une expérience TV personnalisée avec Mon profil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote et les Quick Cards.*

Pour une expérience TV unique En savoir plus

* Quick Card = Menu rapide

**Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et à la sortie du produit. Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

***Images simulées

Le logo du programme webOS Re:New sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

Programme webOS Re:New*

Votre expérience TV se renouvelle chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Comme un nouveau départ, nous vous donnons accès à de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Cinq rectangles de différentes couleurs sont répartis au-dessus, chacun mentionnant une année, de « webOS 24 » à « webOS 28 ». Des flèches pointant vers le haut se trouvent entre les rectangles, étiquetées de « Mise à jour 1 » à « Mise à jour 4 ».

Avec le webOS Re:New Program, profitez de jusqu'à quatre mises à jour sur cinq ans, vous assurant un total de cinq versions webOS, dont la version actuelle au moment de l’achat.*

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu au plus tard 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

*****Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

******Y+1 = Année + 1

Votre téléviseur sait ce que vous aimez

Mon profil

Un espace fait pour vous

Avec Mon Profil, créez facilement des profils pour chaque membre de votre foyer. Ainsi, chacun aura sa page d'accueil personnalisée avec des recommandations sur-mesures. 

Quick Card*

Un raccourci vers vos favoris

Parce que les Smart TV LG vous offrent des usages bien au-delà de la télévision traditionnelle, les Quick Cards vous emmènent en un clic là où vous le souhaitez, que ce soit sur votre plateforme de jeux, vos playlists favorites ou votre bureau de travail à domicile.

Un téléviseur LG affiche l'image d'une femme et d'un chien dans un vaste champ. En bas de l'écran, le texte "Recommandez de nouveaux mots-clés à chaque fois que vous appuyez sur la touche micro de la télécommande" s'affiche à côté d'un graphique circulaire rose-violet. Les barres roses indiquent les mots-clés suivants : Films avec des chiens, Chien, Automne, Détente, Amitié. Devant le téléviseur LG, la télécommande LG Magic Remote est dirigée vers le téléviseur et des cercles concentriques violet fluo entourent la touche micro. À côté de la télécommande, l'image d'un doigt appuyant sur un bouton et le texte " Appui court " sont affichés.

AI Concierge**

Des recommandations à votre service

AI Concierge vous recommande des contenus et des mots-clés prédéfinis, tels que "Pour vous", "Recommandé", "Tendance du moment", "Astuces".

Toujours prêt

Votre assistant est toujours prêt à vous aider

Que vous souhaitiez avoir accès à la météo, à vos alertes sportives ou même à votre Calendrier ou vos Photos Google, demandez à votre assistant d'IA. Il sera prêt à vous répondre.

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides

**AI Concierge = Concierge IA

***Images simulées

****Le contenu peut être réduit ou limité en fonction du pays et de la connectivité du réseau.

*****Il est possible de créer un nombre illimité de profils, mais l'écran d'accueil n'en affiche que 10 au maximum.

******Les fonctions, menus et applications pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier en fonction du pays et de la date de sortie.

*******Les "mots-clés pour vous" dans AI Concierge ne peuvent être fournis que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

********Les recommandations de mots-clés varient en fonction de l'application et du moment de la journée.

*********La fonction "Toujours prêt" est disponible avec les TV LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED91, QNED89, QNED85/86/87 et 86NANO81.

**********Le Calendrier Google sera disponible dans le courant de l'année.

Une télécommande LG Magic Remote avec la molette circulaire central, une lumière néon violette émanant autour du bouton pour le mettre en évidence. Une douce lueur violette entoure la télécommande sur un fond noir.

Télécommande Magic Remote

La magie est
dans vos mains

Libérez-vous des contraintes. La télécommande LG Magic Remote vous permet d'accéder aux fonctionnalités de votre téléviseur LG en un clic, d'un geste de la main ou directement avec votre voix.

*Les fonctionnalités de la télécommande Magic Remote peuvent varier selon le pays ou la langue.

Multi écran

Multipliez vos écrans,
multipliez les divertissements

Lorsqu'un seul écran ne suffit pas, divisez-le en 2 à 4 écrans*. Utilisez votre téléviseur comme double écran pour votre PC, ou ajoutez un écran supplémentaire pour effectuer des recherches sur le web et regarder un autre contenu en même temps.

*La prise en charge du mode 2 écrans / 4 écrans varie selon le modèle et le pays. (Le mode 3&4 écrans n'est disponible qu'avec les séries M4 et G4). Les paramètres d'image et de son sont les mêmes sur les deux écrans.

**Images simulées.

Profitez de la connectivé sur votre TV

Un téléviseur LG fixé au mur d'un salon, affichant un lion et un lionceau. Un homme est assis au premier plan, un smartphone à la main affichant la même image de lions. Un graphique représentant trois barres incurvées rouge fluo est affiché juste au-dessus du smartphone pointant vers le téléviseur.

Connectivité mobile

Castez vos applications directement sur votre TV

Regarder du contenu depuis votre iPhone ou votre appareil Android sur votre TV LG simplement, grâce à Apple Airplay et au Chromecast intégré. 

Tableau de bord maison

Centralisez le contrôle de votre maison connectée

Le tableau de bord maison vous permet de contrôler facilement votre environnement connecté depuis votre téléviseur, notamment votre barre de son et l'ensemble de vos appareils connectés tels que les lumières connectées, le chauffage, la ventilation, les volets...

*Images simulées.

**Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales d'Apple Inc. déposées aux États-Unis et dans d'autres pays.

***La prise en charge d'AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, peut varier en fonction du pays et de la langue.

****LG prend en charge les appareils Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par 'Matter' peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale entre ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l'application mobile ThinQ.

*****L'utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans télécommande n'est possible qu'avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et alpha 11 et peut varier en fonction des produits et des régions.

Un riche éventail de contenus prêts à être regardés

Un téléviseur LG au premier plan montrant une sélection de photos miniatures de films et d'émissions de télévision. Les textes "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" et " Regardé récemment " figurent dans l'image. L'espace devant le téléviseur est légèrement éclairé, comme par la lumière du téléviseur. Derrière le téléviseur, dans l'obscurité, se trouvent d'autres vignettes de films et d'émissions de télévision.

LG Channels

Disponible gratuitement sur les TV LG

Accedez à LG Channels 3.0 pour regarder l'actualité, le sport, des films et des séries télévisées, et même des contenus exclusifs uniquement sur les téléviseurs LG.

Six vignettes de films et d'émissions de télévision sont affichées et les logos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ et Apple TV+ se trouvent en dessous.

Services d'OTT*

Explorez vos services de streaming préférés facilement

Plongez au cœur d'une nouvelle série en toute simplicité, grâce aux raccourcis intégrés vers vos services de streaming et applications préférés.

*OTT = Réception par internet

**Images simulées

***Les contenus disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays, produits et régions.

****Un abonnement est nécessaire pour accéder aux applications aux contenus Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+.

*****Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales d'Apple Inc, déposées aux États-Unis et dans d'autres pays.

******Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques commerciales d'Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Découvrez de suberbes films
et jeux d'arcade

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode

Les scènes de film prennent vie de manière réaliste

Transformez vos soirées cinéma. Les images ultra détaillées de Dolby Vision s’associent au FILMMAKER MODE™ pour préserver la vision du réalisateur en optimisant la qualité de l’image tout en garantissant une image sans distorsion et non surtraitée.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur un téléviseur LG OLED. Une citation de Martin Scorsese : « À la maison, chaque film devrait être vu en mode Filmmaker » superpose l’image, avec le logo « Killers of the Flower Moon », le logo Apple TV+ et un logo « prochainement ». Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Images simulées.

**FILMMAKER MODE est une marque déposée d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Des environnement sonores captivants vous entourent

Écoutez l’action tout autour de vous avec une incroyable clarté, des détails complexes et la profondeur spatiale de Dolby Atmos.

Un espace de vie confortable, faiblement éclairé, un TV LG OLED montrant un couple sous un parapluie, et des graphiques circulaire brillants entourant la pièce. Logo Dolby Atmos dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*Images simulées.

Regardez les films tels que les réalisateurs les créent

Sean Baker, gagnant de la Palme d'Or, parle de ses influences et de ses inspirations.

En entretien avec Lee Sung Jin, le réalisateur de la série Netflix Acharnés (Beef).

Où Ryusuke Hamaguchi travaille sur ses films récompensés ?

L'ultime expérience gaming

Des scènes d'action rapides et fluides

Réduisez les déchirures et les retards d’affichage avec les compatibilités AMD FreeSyncTM Premium et G-SYNCTM, le mode 120Hz*** et le VRR**.

*Certifié pour des « Performances de jeu excellentes » et des temps de réponse exceptionnels, par Intertek.

**Le VRR (taux de rafraîchissement variable) varie de 40Hz à 120Hz, et est une caractéristique certifiée du HDMI 2.1. 

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l’Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement, sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord de jeu*/ apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à vos jeux favoris

Un incroyable univers de jeux à portée de main. Découvrez une immense bibliothèque de jeux en cloud gaming et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord* de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW est requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid est requis.

Caractéristiques clés

Technologie écran

4K OLED

Taux de rafraichissement

100Hz Natif

Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

OLED Color

Processeur

Processeur α8 AI 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

Oui

Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

Sortie Audio

20W

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

Dolby Atmos

Oui

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

17,1

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

Technologie écran

4K OLED

Résolution de l'écran

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Taux de rafraichissement

100Hz Natif

Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

OLED Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur

Processeur α8 AI 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Oui (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Oui (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Oui

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Oui

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120i/s (HDMI)

Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modes d'image

10 modes (Assistant d'image personnalisé, Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse), (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

Oui

Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

Mode HGIG

Oui

Optimiseur de Jeu

Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Oui

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Oui

SMART TV

Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

Oui

Interface TV (OS)

webOS 24

Réglages famille

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Compatible camera USB

Oui

Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

Oui

Amazon Alexa

Oui (intégré)

Navigateur Internet

Oui

Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

Oui (les langues disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays - Danois, Néerlandais, Anglais, Français, Allemand, Grec, Italien, Norvégien, Polonais, Russe, Espagnol, Suedois)

LG Channels

Oui

Télécommande Magic Remote

Intégrée

Multi écran

Oui

Application Smartphone

Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Oui

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

WiSA compatible

Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

LG Sound Sync

Oui

Sound Mode Share

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Oui (2 Way Playback)

Sortie Audio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Oui

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

Direction haut-parleurs

Diffusion vers le bas

Diffusion haut-parleurs

2.0 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

Contrastes élevés

Oui

Echelle de gris

Oui

Couleurs inversées

Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

1 449 x 896 x 235

Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

1 600 x 950 x 172

Pied TV (Lxl mm)

1 057 x 235

Poids TV sans pied (kg)

17,1

Poids TV avec pied (kg)

17,3

Poids carton (kg)

24,4

Support VESA (L x H mm)

300 x 200

CODE EAN

CODE EAN

8806096172384

CONNECTIVITE

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth

Oui (v 5.1)

Port Ethernet

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

Sortie audio numérique optique

1

Port Ci+

1

Port HDMI

4 (support du 4K 120 i/s, eARC, VRR, QMS (4 ports))

Prise antenne

2

Port USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consommation en veille

Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

Télécommande

Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

Cable d'alimentaion

Oui (Attaché)

Piles télécommande

Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Dismantling information(OLED65B4ELA)
extension
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65B4ELA)
extension
Product information sheet (OLED65B4ELA)
extension
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65B4ELA)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
Caractéristiques clés

Nombre de Canaux

3.1.3

Puissance de Sortie

400 W

Principal

890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

Caisson de Graves

195 x 361 x 280 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

Nombre de Canaux

3.1.3

Puissance de Sortie

400 W

Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

9 EA

EFFET SONORE

AI Sound Pro

Oui

Standard

Oui

Musique

Oui

Cinéma

Oui

Jeu

Oui

Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

Oui

Voix Claires Pro

Oui

Sports

Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Oui

Dolby Digital

Oui

AAC

Oui

DTS Digital Surround

Oui

DTS : X

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

Optique

1

Entrée HDMI

1

Sortie HDMI

1

USB

1

Version Bluetooth

5.1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Oui

Compatible Enceintes Arrière

Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

Oui

Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

Oui

HDR 10

Oui

Dolby Vision

Oui

ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

Oui

e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

Oui

CEC (Simplink)

Oui

120Hz

Oui

VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

Oui

PRATICITÉ

Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

Oui

Mode partage du Son du TV

Oui

Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

Oui

WOW Interface

Oui

WOW Orchestra

Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

Principal

890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

Caisson de Graves

195 x 361 x 280 mm

POIDS

Principal

3,6 kg

Caisson de Graves

6,3 kg

Poids Brut

13,0 kg

ÉNERGIE

Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

0.5 W ↓

Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

23 W

Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

0.5 W ↓

Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

30 W

ACCESSOIRE

Câble HDMI

Oui

Support mural

Oui

Télécommande

Oui

Carte de Garantie

Oui

CODE BARRE

Code Barre

8806087978636

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

Échantillonnage

24bit/96kHz

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Product Environmental Characteristics(S77TY)
extension
GPSR Safety Information(S77TY)
extension
WEB INFO(S77TY)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

