TV sans fil sans compromis LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 75 pouces avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K

Classe énergétique : UE
TV sans fil sans compromis LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 75 pouces avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K

LG 75QNED9MA6B
Vidéo de présentation de la QNED9M USP.
Vue avant de 75 pouces (189 cm) | LG QNED AI QNED9M | 4K Smart TV | 2025 LG 75QNED9MA6B
Boîtier Zero Connect avec ses dimensions correspondantes en millimètres.
Vue avant et latérale de la Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K montrant ses dimensions de longueur, largeur, hauteur et profondeur.
Une baleine nage vers le spectateur à travers une QNED9M placée au milieu des coraux dans l’océan. Le texte évoque l’impressionnante qualité visuelle 4K sans perte des détails.
Un salon faiblement éclairé avec un écran de jeu représenté sur la QNED9M. Le boîtier Zero Connect se trouve à l’intérieur d’une table basse. Le texte évoque le jeu sans fil ultra-réactif 144 Hz avec une faible latence.
Trois icônes représentant les 3 avantages gratuits de la TV LG Véritablement sans fil. Position libre, sans encombrement, sans tracas. Le texte parle de se libérer des limites de la TV filaire et de profiter d’une installation sans effort et d’un open space impeccable.
Des éclaboussures de peinture éclatent en hauteur depuis le sol dans diverses couleurs. Certification Intertrek pour un volume de couleurs à 100 % par rapport au DCI-P3. Le titre parle de la nouvelle technologie de gamme de couleurs élargie unique de LG, qui vous permet de profiter de couleurs éclatantes à l’écran.
Fleur holographique en 3D dans de nombreuses nuances différentes sur un fond noir. La définition et les détails de la fleur montrent la capacité de la MiniLED de QNED à produire des visuels aux couleurs, à la luminosité et au contraste exceptionnels. Le titre évoque la façon dont la MiniLED améliore la clarté et offre un contraste exceptionnel.
Le processeur alpha 9 AI de 8ème génération s’illumine avec différentes nuances de bleu et des éclairs de lumière qui en sortent et mettent en évidence ses circuits. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA 1,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement 1,7 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques 2,1 fois améliorés, GPU.
Une famille est assise sur un canapé face à une LG QNED TV installée sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar, avec une petite fille pointant un écran représentant deux dauphins. Le titre évoque la façon dont chaque scène d’action est plus palpitante sur un très grand écran.
Télécommande LG AI Magic Remote avec le bouton IA en surbrillance. Autour d’elle se trouvent les différentes fonctionnalités auxquelles un utilisateur peut accéder à partir du bouton. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Le texte explique que la télécommande LG AI Magic Remote complète votre AI Experience avec un bouton dédié à l’IA et peut être utilisée comme une souris aérienne. Il vous suffit de pointer et cliquer.
Écran LG TV avec une télécommande AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Le bouton IA est mis en surbrillance et une bulle de dialogue montre du texte : suggérez un film que j’aime. À l’écran, nous voyons l’icône utilisateur E, indiquant comment AI Voice ID a pu identifier l’utilisateur et formuler des recommandations personnalisées en fonction de sa voix.
Gros plan de l’écran d’une LG TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.
Du contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment le AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement. Le texte explique que le Al Chatbot peut comprendre les souhaits de l’utilisateur et fournir des solutions de dépannage.
Une famille est assise sur un canapé face à une LG QNED TV fixée sur un mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar. Le boîtier Zero Connect se trouve à l’intérieur d’une table basse.

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Transfert sans fil 4K 144 Hz avec une qualité visuelle sans perte grâce au boîtier Zero Connect
  • Toute nouvelle palette de couleurs incroyablement riche Dynamic QNED
  • Qualité d’image 4K, son visuel et surround amélioré du processeur alpha 9 AI de 8ème génération
  • Haute résolution sur un grand écran de TV ultra large
  • Nouveau bouton AI, commandes vocales, fonctions glisser-déposer sur la télécommande AI Magic Remote
Badge Prix CES par Android Authority avec le meilleur du CES 2025.

Le meilleur du CES 2025 (QNED9M)

« Nous adorons la proposition de valeur offerte par le TV LG 4K QNED sans fil »

Logo « Gagnant » du iF Design Award

iF Design Award - Gagnant

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES avec badge Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Sans fil, sans compromis d'expérienceQualité de l’imageL'IA avec webOSDesignQualité du sonDivertissement

Découvrez sur votre TV LG sans fil la liberté du sans fil tout en conservant les performances du filaire

Le transfert sans fil 4K est là. La technologie LG sans fil sans compromis d'expérience vous libère des limites des connexions filaires en offrant la même image et le même son à couper le souffle que la TV filaire.

Gros plan d’une QNED9M fixée sur un mur connecté à plusieurs appareils. Les câbles et les appareils s’estompent en laissant simplement la QNED9M fixée au mur. Zoom arrière pour montrer la QNED9M installée dans une maison moderne. Un boîtier Zero Connect posé sur une table basse.

Profitez d’une clarté 4K sans perte visuelle*, comme sur une TV filaire

La technologie sans fil sans compromis d'expérience avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K 144Hz garantit l’expérience visuelle d’une TV filaire. Profitez d’un contenu avec le minimum de retard d'affichage et sans compromis sur la qualité visuelle.

Une baleine nage vers le spectateur à travers une QNED9M placée au milieu des coraux dans l’océan.

*Visuellement sans perte, d’après les résultats des tests internes selon la norme ISO/IEC 29170-2, avec les performances réelles en fonction des réglages, des conditions ambiantes et de l’utilisation.

Profitez d'une expérience gaming sans fil à très faible latence

Certifié pour des performances de jeu fluides, même avec un transfert sans fil. Profitez d'un gaming 144 Hz avec AMD FreeSync Premium* et plus encore.

Un salon faiblement éclairé avec un écran de jeu représenté sur la QNED9M. Le boîtier Zero Connect se trouve à l’intérieur d’une table basse. Le logo VRR et le logo 144 Hz sont également visibles.

Le logo VRR et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

Le logo VRR et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

*Fonctionne uniquement avec les jeux ou PC qui prennent en charge les 144 Hz. 

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu HDR des consommateurs.

*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction des paramètres, de la connexion au réseau et de l’environnement d’utilisation.

Libérez-vous des limites de la TV filaire

Profitez de la liberté d’une installation simple, pour un open space impeccable. Branchez vos autres appareils au boîtier Zero Connect et passez au mode sans fil.

Sans place définie

Le boîtier Zero Connect est facile à installer partout. Sans avoir besoin de le connecter directement à la TV, vous pouvez concevoir votre espace à votre guise. 

Sans encombrement

Transformez votre espace pour qu’il reste aussi design et épuré que possible, sans l'encombrer de câble autour de votre TV.

Sans tracas

Branchez tous vos appareils à votre boîtier Zero Connect au lieu de votre TV et créez facilement l'installation idéale pour profiter de tout votre divertissement.

Simplifiez votre installation murale grâce au boîtier Zero Connect*

Fixez votre TV au mur facilement. Étant donné que votre boîtier Zero Connect permet de connecter sans fil vos appareils à votre téléviseur, il n’est pas nécessaire de modifier votre mur pour les installer et d'ainsi générer des coûts supplémentaires.

Comparaison côte à côte d’une TV filaire et d’une TV LG sans il sans compromis d'expérience en terme d’installation. Du côté de la TV filaire , des travaux supplémentaires semblaient être nécessaires pour essayer de cacher tous les autres appareils derrière la TV. L’étiquette dit installation murale avec un coût supplémentaire. Du côté de la TV sans fil sans compromis d'expérience de LG, la TV est fixée au mur proprement. Aucun câble ou appareil n’est visible. Lectures d’étiquettes, installation sans tracas et sans frais.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Lors de l’achat d’une TV sans fil, les clients recevront le boîtier LG QNED Zero Connect. 

Une toute nouvelle technologie Dynamic QNED Color

La dernière technologie de gamme de couleurs élargie unique de LG remplaçant Quantum Dot offre un taux de reproduction des couleurs amélioré*.

Des éclaboussures de peinture éclatent en hauteur depuis le sol dans diverses couleurs.
Certification Intertrek pour un volume de couleurs à 100 % par rapport au DCI-P3.qned-qned9m-2025-06-feature-certification-d.jpg

Volume de couleur à 100 % certifié avec LG QNED evo

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

MiniLED avec technologie Advanced Local Dimming*

La technologie MiniLED, sublimée par le nouveau processeur IA alpha, offre un contraste ultra-précis et des détails réalistes sur cette TV LG QNED evo.

Fleur holographique en 3D dans de nombreuses nuances différentes sur un fond noir. La définition et les détails de la fleur montrent la capacité de la MiniLED de QNED à produire des visuels aux couleurs, à la luminosité et au contraste exceptionnels.

*Les spécifications peuvent varier selon la taille, les modèles et la région.

Profitez d'une image riche en détails avec le brillant processeur alpha 9 AI  de 8ème génération

Le processeur AI analyse et met à l'échelle chaque image dans ses moindres détails. En reconnaissant les visages, il offre une qualité d'image 4K, des expressions faciales et une profondeur améliorées.

alpha 9 Al Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater Al neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 21 times improved graphics, GPU.

**En comparaison des modèles LG TV d’autres gammes de la même année équipés d’un processeur alpha 7 AI Gen 8. Tests réalisés en interne. 

Donnez vie à chaque image avec AI Picture Pro*

La Mise à l’Echelle Supérieure via IA et le Dynamic Tone Mapping* analysent les éléments de chaque image pour améliorer la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté de l'omage.

Des lignes s’animent sur une image très terne et presque grise d’un perroquet dans une forêt, comme si un superordinateur analysait les éléments dans le cadre. Un laser trace la silhouette du perroquet, qui est ensuite amélioré pour être plus lumineux, plus net et plus coloré. L’arrière-plan se transforme également de gauche à droite avec un contraste, une profondeur et des couleurs désormais améliorés.

*Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Mappage de tonalité dynamique via IA. La Mise à l’Echelle Supérieure IA et le Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro s’appliquent aux modèles QNED93, QNED9M et QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro = Image pro via IA. Ne fonctionne pas sur les contenus des plateformes protégés par les droits d’auteurs.

*La qualité de l’image mise à l’échelle varie selon la résolution de la source. 

LG AI TV: Votre Allié Intelligent dernière génération.

En savoir plus

Découvrez vos fonctionnalités d’intelligence artificielle depuis le bouton AI de votre nouvelle télécommande AI Magic Remote*.

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote ! Avec sa molette et son pointeur à l’écran, utilisez la comme une souris et bénéficiez d'une navigation simple et rapide dans votre interface webOS.

*AI Magic Remote = Télécommande magique AI. Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*AI Voice ID = Reconnaissance vocale via IA, AI Search = Recherche via IA, AI Chatbot = Chatbot via IA, AI Concierge = Conciergerie via IA, AI Picture Wizard/AI Sound Wizard = Assistant d'image/de son personnalisé via IA.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID* de LG reconnaît la voix de chaque utilisateur lors d'une commande vocale et vous offre des recommandations personnalisées.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Voice ID = Reconnaissance vocale via IA. Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Recherchez ce que vous voulez. La recherche vocale et son IA intégrée comprend vos demandes. La recherche vocale AI Search* vous répond avec des recommandations personnalisées.

Microsoft Copilot™ vous apporte des éléments supplémentaires.

* AI Search = Recherche via IA. La recherche par IA est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Les États-Unis et la Corée utilisent le modèle LLM.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise. 

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Vous n'avez qu'à parler à votre TV via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et votre AI Chatbot* vous apporte son aide. Il comprend votre besoin pour vous apporter la réponse adaptée.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple clic sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de vos dernières recherches et de vos derniers contenus regardés.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

AI Picture Wizard*

Des algorithmes avancés comprennent vos préférences en passant en revue avec vous jusqu'à 1,6 milliard images possibles. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée un mode image personnalisé, rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

AI Sound Wizard*

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions d'options possibles, l’IA crée le mode son qui vous ressemble.

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Dites simplement « Bonjour LG » pour commencer à interagir avec votre TV

L’IA de votre TV est toujours prête à répondre à vos demandes. Sans même appuyer sur le bouton AI, dites simplement « Bonjour LG » et l’IA écoutera votre demande.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Bénéficiez d'une évolution majeure de votre
interface chaque année, avec le primé web:OS Re:New Program*

Continuez à profiter des dernières fonctionnalités et des derniers logiciels grâce à des évolutions anuelles. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*webOS Re:New Program = Program Re:Nouveau.

*Disponibles sur modèles OLED 2022 et ultérieurs et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs (dont gammes UHD 2025 et ultérieurs).

*Il prend en charge jusqu'à 4 évolutions majeures de l'interface sur 5 ans à partir de la version initiale de webOS du produit. La première mise à jour a lieu au plus tard 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

*Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

LG TV avec Home Hub à l’écran. L’interface utilisateur présente Google Home, ThinQ et d’autres IoT montrant comment vous pouvez facilement gérer tous vos appareils intelligents sur votre TV.

Le Tableau de Bord Maison, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison connectée

Gérez facilement divers appareils ménagers LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison avec cette fonctionnalité pratique, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif. 

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

TV Ultra Grande taille

Profitez de vos contenus cinéma, sport et jeux vidéo sur un téléviseur LG ultra grande taille. Plongez dans vos images en haute définition sur écran géant.

Une famille est assise sur un canapé face à une LG QNED TV installée sur un mur au-dessus d’une barre de son LG, avec une petite fille pointant un écran représentant deux dauphins.

*La QNED9M est disponible dans un maximum de 86 pouces. Les pouces peuvent varier selon la région.

Design ultra-fin

Son design fin apporte une touche raffinée à votre espace. 

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro*

*AI Sound Pro = Son Pro via IA.

*Dynamic Sound Booster = Amplificateur de son dynamique.

*AI Voice Remastering = Remastérisation de la voix via IA.

*Doit être activé par le biais du mode de Soundbar dans le menu.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Enrichissez votre son avec la LG TV et la barre de son LG

*La barre de son est vendue séparément.

*L'interface du contrôle de la barre de son peut varier selon le modèle.

 *Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.  

*Les modèles de barre de son compatibles avec la TV peuvent varier selon la région et le pays.

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

Trouvez la meilleure combinaison TV et barre de son LG

*Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon les modèles. Veuillez consulter chaque page produit pour connaître les caractéristiques détaillées.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

 Maximisez votre expérience: utilisez plusieurs écrans en simultané avec le Multi-Ecrans*

Tirez le meilleur profit de votre TV avec le Multi-écrans. Castez vos appareils via Google Cast* et AirPlay*. Divisez votre écran en deux écrans distincts pour un divertissement optimisé.

Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes. 

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement. 

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose gratuitement une vaste sélection de chaînes à consommer en Direct ou à la Demande, à portée de main.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans abonnement. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans frais supplémentaires ni besoin de brancher une box TV.

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV en accédant à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroide ou désormais Xbox ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA auxquels jouer avec la manette à des jeux ludiques auxquels jouer directement avec la télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

L'expérience Cinéma LG QNED TV

Regardez les films prendre vie dans votre home cinéma avec un son immersif et le FILMMAKER Mode qui s’adapte à l’éclairage de l’environnement pour une qualité d’image qui satisfait aux normes les plus élevées du réalisateur.

Dolby Vision® et FILMMAKER Mode™ ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec Dolby Vision® et FILMMAKER Mode™ avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Dolby Atmos®

Laissez vous englober par le son surround réaliste, pour vous sentir au centre de l'action.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER Mode™ ambiant avec Dolby Vision® est pris en charge.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

LG TVs présentant à l’écran des œuvres d’art colorées mettant en valeur la nouvelle technologie de reproduction des couleurs éclatantes et dynamiques de LG QNED. Le logo TOUTE NOUVELLE LG QNED evo AI est également présent.

LG TVs présentant à l’écran des œuvres d’art colorées mettant en valeur la nouvelle technologie de reproduction des couleurs éclatantes et dynamiques de LG QNED. Le logo TOUTE NOUVELLE LG QNED evo AI est également présent.

Découvrez la toute nouvelle  gamme QNED evo

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce. 

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie d'écran - Technologie écran

    QNED MiniLED 4K

  • Technologie d'écran - Taux de rafraichissement

    120Hz Natif (VRR 144Hz)

  • Technologie d'écran - Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur

    Processeur α9 AI 4K Gen8

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • AUDIO - Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dimensions et poids - Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 677 x 972 x 51,6

  • Dimensions et poids - Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    30,7

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    QNED MiniLED 4K

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Mini LED

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    120Hz Natif (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Dynamic QNED Color

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096353592

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision Gaming (4K 120 Hz)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Dashboard Gaming)

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (Jusqu'à 144Hz)

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • AI Genre Selection

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Oui

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Calibration

    Oui

  • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

    Local Dimming

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes

  • Processeur

    Processeur α9 AI 4K Gen8

  • QMS (Changement rapide de média)

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    30,7

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    2 130 x 1 205 x 228

  • Poids carton (kg)

    53,2

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 677 x 972 x 51,6

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 677 x 1 071/1 023 x 415

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    496 x 415

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    38,0

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 200

BROADCASTING

  • Reception TV analogique

    Oui

  • Réception TV numérique

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Câble), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITE

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Port Ci+

    1ea (A l'exception des UK et de l'Irlande)

  • Port Ethernet

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Port HDMI

    3ea (prend en charge 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 ports))

  • Prise antenne

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1ea

  • Port USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Inférieure à 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

    Oui

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Google Home / Hub

    Oui

  • Home Hub

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Intégré

  • Multi écran

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Voice ID

    Oui

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (détachable)

  • Télécommande

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 11.1.2)

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Voir le manuel)

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Yes (Lecture bidirectionnelle)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Remasterisation de la voix par IA)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • WiSA compatible

    Oui (Jusqu'à 2.1 canaux)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

Ce qu’ils en pensent

