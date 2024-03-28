Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV LG QNED | 2023 | 65'' (164 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6
65QNED826RE EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 8.5

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

TV LG QNED | 2023 | 65'' (164 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6

65QNED826RE EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 8.5
LG 65QNED826RE

TV LG QNED | 2023 | 65'' (164 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6

(4)
Vue avant du téléviseur QNED de LG avec image de remplissage et logo du produit

La rencontre des technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell

QNED s'illumine, se transforme

Découvrez des couleurs pures et intenses

Profitez de couleurs hors du commun grâce à QNED Color, sublimé par les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell.

La scène présentant l’explosion d’une poudre colorée se superpose à l’écran du téléviseur.

*QNED86 est équipé de QNED Color Pro.
*QNED81/82/75 sont équipés de QNED Color.

Dimming Pro & Contrastes intenses

Des couleurs éclatantes

LG QNED utilise de puissants algorithmes d'apprentissage en profondeur qui boostent la luminosité et les contrastes pour créer des images nettes et naturelles tout en minimisant l'effet de halo.

Il y a deux écrans de télévision, l'un à gauche et l'autre à droite. Sur chacun d'eux figurent les mêmes images d'un cristal coloré. L'image de gauche est un peu pâle tandis que celle de droite est très vive. Sur l'image de droite, l'image d'une puce de processeur se trouve dans le coin inférieur gauche d'un téléviseur.

*QNED86 et 86QNED81 sont équipés de Precision Dimming Pro
*QNED82/81/75 sont équipés de Local Dimming
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6

Prenez votre expérience en main

Le processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6 procure une expérience puissante et unique, faite pour vous.

*QNED86/82/81 sont équipés du processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 est équipé du processeur α5 AI 4K Gen6.

AI Picture Pro & AI Super Upscalling

L’alliance de AI Picture Pro et de AI Super Upscalling offre une image sublimée. Le système de traitement IA utilise la réduction du bruit IA et la Super Résolution IA pour retravailler l'image et réduire l'effet de bruit. Les algorithmes d’apprentissage profond subliment ensuite les visages et les objets pour les rendre plus définis et expressifs.

Une image de tournesol est affichée à gauche et à droite de l’écran divisée en deux. Avec AI Picture Pro, l’image de droite apparaît plus lumineuse et plus claire.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ajuste automatiquement la luminosité de votre téléviseur en fonction du niveau d'éclairage ambiant de votre pièce pour vous garantir une qualité image optimale dans n'importe quel environnement.

(Pas d’image)

AI Sound Pro

Grâce à une technologie d'apprentissage en profondeur à partir de points de données audio, le processeur reconnaît les voix, les effets sonores et les fréquences audio, ce qui lui permet d'optimiser le son en fonction du type de contenu que vous regardez pour un son immersif et spatialisé.

AI Sound Pro est activé et une image est affichée comme un son riche remplissant l’espace avec des effets sonores.

*QNED86/82/81 sont équipés d’AI Picture Pro.
*QNED86/82/81 sont équipés de AI Super Upscalling.
*QNED86/81/82/75 sont équipés du son Virtual Surround 5.1.2 Up-mix.
*AI Picture Pro ne prendra pas en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services de streaming.
*Le terme « LG conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*La qualité de l’image ayant subi la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Design Ultra Fin

Le QNED présente un nouveau design incroyablement fin pour une intégration élégante chez vous.

(Pas d’image)

*QNED81/82(75/65/55/50") présentent un design très fin.
*Les modèles appliqués sont susceptibles de varier en fonction des régions.

Profitez du meilleur de la qualité LG avec un son sublimé

Barre de son LG

La combinaison idéale pour le divertissement

Les barres de son LG sont spécialement conçues pour fonctionner en harmonie avec votre téléviseur LG. Leur association vous procure une expérience de divertissement unique.

L'harmonie de cette association est illustrée par un gros plan du téléviseur et de la barre de son LG correspondante.

*Le partage du mode son du téléviseur peut varier selon les modèles de téléviseur.
*La version de processeur du téléviseur varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs.
*La commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles.
*L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

WOW Interface

De nouveaux paramètres sonores

Connectez votre téléviseur LG à une barre de son LG, et contrôlez facilement votre barre de son LG grâce à la télécommande et à l’interface intuitive de votre TV LG.

L’interface permettant de modifier les paramètres s’affiche sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Cette caractéristique est uniquement prise en charge par les modèles de téléviseur sortis en 2023. L’assistance varie en fonction des modèles.
*La prise en charge des fonctionnalités varie selon le modèle de barre de son LG.

ThinQ AI et WebOS

Des fonctions connectées pour vous

Profitez d'un téléviseur facile à utiliser avec des alertes et des recommandations personnalisées. Découvrez également  toutes les fonctionnalités connectées de LG directement sur le Nouvel Accueil WebOS 23 et vivez une expérience visuelle rapide et fluide.

*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.
*Abonnements séparés requis pour les services de streaming.

Mon profil

Créez votre propre profil et obtenez des recommandations de films sur mesure, un aperçu des prochains matchs de votre équipe et vos propres notifications, le tout à partir d’un seul espace qui vous est dédié.
La scène d’activation de la fonction « Mon profil » est diffusée sur l’écran du téléviseur.

Quick Card

Profitez de cartes dédiées à vos applications et services préférés par thématique. Disposez-les comme vous le souhaitez, changez-les de place et plongez rapidement dans votre contenu.
La scène d’activation de la fonction Quick Card est diffusée sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Un contenu réduit ou limité peut s’afficher en fonction de la région et de la connectivité réseau. *Un nombre illimité de profils peut être créé, mais l’écran d’accueil n’affichera que 10 profils au maximum.

AI Picture Wizard (Assistant Image)

Une image personnalisée pour vous

Choisissez vos images préférées parmi une séléction, l’IA analysera vos choix et vous proposera une image à la netteté, au contraste et à la colorimétrie qui vous correspondent. 
*QNED86/82/81 sont équipés d’AI Picture Wizard.
AI Concierge

Du contenu pour vous

Obtenez des recommandations sur les nouveautés à visionner en fonction de votre historique de recherche vocale.

Le visage d’un homme est affiché sur l’écran du téléviseur tandis que les mots-clés recommandés apparaissent.

* La disponibilité du service peut varier en fonction de la zone et de la série.
**Le service de mots-clés est uniquement fourni dans les pays proposant la NLP dans leur langue officielle.

Amazon Alexa, AirPlay et HomeKit

Contrôlez rapidement et facilement votre TV LG avec Amazon Alexa integré et la compatibilité Apple Airplay, HomeKit et Matter.

Logo Hey Google Logo Alexa intégré Logo Works with Apple AirPlay Logo Works with Apple AirPlay

* Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par la norme Matter peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale entre ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l'application mobile ThinQ.
*Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.
*La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon les produits ou les pays.
*Les menus affichés sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés lors de la sortie du produit.
*La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2 et HomeKit peut varier en fonction de la région.
*L’assistance Amazon Alexa peut varier en fonction de la langue et du pays.

Multi écran

Côte à côte

Image dans l'image

Double Entrée PC

Côte à côte

Découvrez une nouvelle façon d'utiliser votre téléviseur. Avec le mode côte à côte, profitez de deux contenus différents sur un seul écran.

Image dans l'image

Avec le mode image dans l'image, vous pouvez garder un œil sur vous et sur le contenu que vous regardez. Connectez simplement votre LG Smart Cam et suivez vos exercices de sport facilement.

Double Entrée PC

Découvrez de nouvelles façons de travailler avec le mode Double entrée PC. Accédez facilement à vos contenus de travail à partir de deux entrées HDMI simultanément pour une configuration de travail optimale.

*La disponibilité de la combinaison Application/Entrée peut varier en fonction du service.
*Les paramètres d’image et de son sont les mêmes sur les deux écrans.
*LG Fitness dispose d’une fonction Image dans l’image avec caméra USB dans l’application.
*La sortie d'image est limitée à un seul écran.

Smart Cam LG

Facile à installer sur le téléviseur et dotée d’un design fin, la Smart Cam LG fait de la mise sur grand écran de vos réunions à distance un jeu d’enfants.

Une femme est assise sur l’accoudoir d’un canapé : elle tient dans les mains un ordinateur portable et regarde la télévision. Sur le grand écran du téléviseur, on peut voir quatre personnages et une visioconférence.

Une femme est assise sur l’accoudoir d’un canapé : elle tient dans les mains un ordinateur portable et regarde la télévision. Sur le grand écran du téléviseur, on peut voir quatre personnages et une visioconférence.

*Smart Cam LG vendue séparément.

Un homme regarde dehors, l’air furieux. L’image est divisée en deux parties. Sur la partie gauche de l’image, les couleurs semblent ternes et moins vives, tandis que la partie droite semble plus vive et plus colorée. Dans le coin supérieur gauche, il est écrit « LG Conventionnel », dans le coin supérieur droit, il est écrit « HDR 10 PRO ».

Une image aux contrastes intenses

HDR 10 Pro utilise la technologie du Dynamic Tone Mapping, développée par LG, pour accentuer le contraste et la clarté de vos contenus, image par image.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.
*Le terme « conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.

Mode FILMMAKER

Regardez les films exactement comme le réalisateur les a pensés avec le FILMMAKER MODE™. Ce mode préserve les couleurs, les paramètres et les fréquences d’images d’origine pour vous faire profiter de la vision originale du réalisateur.

Un réalisateur de film regarde un grand téléviseur et fait un montage. Le téléviseur montre une grue à tour dans un ciel violet. Le logo du mode FILMMAKER se trouve dans le coin inférieur droit.

*La prise en charge du mode FILMMAKER peut varier selon les pays.

Les logos de plateformes de services de streaming et les séquences correspondantes se trouvent juste à côté de chaque logo. On trouve des images de Wednesday sur Netflix, de TED LASSO sur Apple TV, de National Treasure sur Disney Plus et de The rings of power sur PRIME VIDEO et le léopard de LG CHANNELS.

Le divertissement

Tous vos contenus favoris au même endroit

Profitez facilement du contenu des plus grandes plateformes de streaming directement sur votre téléviseur LG QNED.

*Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
*Le contenu et la disponibilité de l’application peuvent varier selon les pays ou les régions. Abonnement séparé requis pour Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney et ses entités associées.
*Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Il est possible qu’Apple TV+ et/ou certains contenus ne soient pas disponibles dans toutes les régions.
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon et/ ou à Prime Video s’appliquent. Pour plus de détails, consultez primevideo.com/terms.
*Les services pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

Il y a un grand téléviseur sur le mur et on peut voir un jeu de course de voitures sur l’écran. Devant le téléviseur, on aperçoit les mains et la manette d’une personne concentrée sur son jeu.

Toute la puissance du gaming

Libère la grandeur du jeu

Profite d'une véritable installation gaming avec un téléviseur LG QNED conçu pour le gaming dernière génération.

Optimiseur de Jeu et Tableau de Bord

Avec l'Optimiseur de Jeu, paramètre instantannément tes réglages gaming pour correspondre à ton style de jeu. Change le mode de Jeu, les paramètres de son,... De plus grâce au tableau de bord de Jeu, accède instantanément à tes réglages actuels.

Image d’un tableau de bord affiché sur l’écran – sa palette montre des icônes de l’état de jeu, du mode sombre, d’App on App, d’optimiseur de jeu, de tous les paramètres et du guide de l’utilisateur.

4K 120 Hz, ALLM et eARC

Profite d'une expérience gaming unique grâce à des graphismes synchronisés et fluides Les mouvements deviennent rapides et sans image fantôme avec Dolby Vision® HDR 4K 120 Hz, ainsi que les fonctions ALLM et eARC aux dernières spécifications HDMI 2.1.

Un avion de chasse rouge et une image divisée en deux – la partie gauche de l’image semble moins colorée et légèrement plus sombre tandis que la partie droite est plus lumineuse et plus colorée. Dans le coin supérieur gauche de l’image, on peut lire « LG Conventionnel » et dans le coin supérieur droit, le logo LG QNED.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour du logiciel peut varier selon les modèles et les régions.
*Les éléments du menu de l’Optimiseur de jeu peuvent varier selon les séries.
*La fonction Tableau de bord est uniquement activée lorsque les fonctions Optimiseur de Jeu et Tableau de Bord sont activées.
*Le terme « conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.
*Dolby Vision® HDR 4K 120 Hz disponible sur QNED86 uniquement.

Il y a deux téléviseurs face à face. Sur la gauche, le téléviseur projette une voiture de course rapide qui semble assez floue tandis que sur la droite, le téléviseur montre une voiture de course rapide mais très claire.

Des performances de jeu uniques

AMD FreeSync Premium réduit* les effets de saccades et les déchirures à l'image. Profite ainsi d'une expérience de jeu optimale.

On peut voir un téléviseur QNED debout devant le mur rouge - l’image à l’écran montre un match de basket avec deux joueurs qui jouent. Juste en dessous, on peut voir deux zones d’image. À gauche, on peut voir le texte VRR OFF et une image floue de la même scène, tandis qu’à droite, on peut voir le texte VRR ON et la même image.

Laisse les lags derrière toi

Profite d’une expérience de jeu rapide et fluide et d’un faible input lag grâce au VRR.

HGiG

LG s’est associé à certains des plus grands noms de l’industrie du jeu pour vous offrir les jeux HDR les plus récents avec un réalisme et une immersion irréprochables.

Une image montre une femme tenant une arme à feu et portant un masque intégral. La partie gauche de l’image est pâle et moins colorée, tandis que la partie droite est relativement plus colorée.

*QNED86/82/81 sont équipés de la fonctionnalité AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED86/82/81 sont équipés du VRR.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.
*En comparaison à un téléviseur LG dépourvu de la technologie AMD FreeSync Premium

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de téléviseur qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.
*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon les pays.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Des flammes jaillissent autour du téléviseur et on peut voir l’écran du jeu Cyberpunk. Un logo GeForce NOW se trouve en haut du téléviseur.

Cloud Gaming

Enrichis ton expérience de jeu

Bénéficie d’un accès étendu à tes jeux préférés grâce à la compatibilité avec le Cloud Gaming via GeForce NOW directement sur ton téléviseur LG QNED.

*Les partenariats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.

Un téléviseur LG OLED G3 est éclatant dans un espace sombre. En haut à droite, un logo rappelle le 10e anniversaire de l’OLED.

LG OLED evo G3

Découvrez le futur des téléviseurs

Redécouvrez la luminosité et le réalisme avec LG OLED evo
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

Vue avant du téléviseur QNED de LG avec image de remplissage et logo du produit

LG 65QNED826RE

TV LG QNED | 2023 | 65'' (164 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6

65QNED826RE EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 8.5
Indice de réparabilité