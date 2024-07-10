Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
NANOCELL GAMING

Une personne dans une tenue futuriste tenant un gros pistolet sur un arrière-plan lumineux.

NanoCell Gaming. Un téléviseur plein d’expérience.

Doté de toutes les spécifications requises pour des jeux next-gen époustouflants, le téléviseur LG NanoCell fait prendre vie à vos jeux.

Le secret du pur gaming.

Un téléviseur pensé pour jouer.

Profitez de vos jeux préférés avec une incroyable immersion grâce à l'écran ultra-large du téléviseur LG NanoCell.

Vue arrière d’un homme et d’une femme assis côte à côte devant un grand téléviseur fixé au mur. L’homme tient une manette et joue à un jeu de course à l’écran.

Optimiseur de Jeu

Tous vos réglages au même endroit

L'Optimiseur de Jeu offre des paramètres optimisés pour plusieurs types de jeux: FPS, RPG ou RTS. Tous les paramètres sont regroupés en un seul endroit, pour un contrôle de l’image et du son en temps réel. Vous pouvez également activer instantanément les technologies VRR et AMD FreeSync™. Ce contrôle supplémentaire permet à tous vos jeux de gagner en fluidité, en réactivité, et éviter les saccades et le déchirement d'image.

REGRDEZ COMME C'EST PRATIQUE

*La disponibilité des mises à jour logicielles peut varier selon le modèle et la région.

Tableau de bord Jeu

Accédez instantanément aux réglages pendant vos parties.

Le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu est un menu simplifié vous permettant de vérifier rapidement ou d’ajuster en un instant les réglages de certains paramètres de l'optimiseur de Jeu, le tout en pleine partie. Lorsque le tableau de bord est ouvert, vous pouvez revenir à l’optimiseur pour accéder à davantage de réglages ou modifier la couleur de l’affichage tête haute.

*Le service sera disponible à partir du deuxième semestre de l’année.

Le Gaming nouvelle génération

Tous vos jeux au niveau supérieur.

LG NanoCell prend en charge Dolby Vision® HDR en 4K 120Hz pour un gameplay incroyablement fluide et immersif qui propulse votre expérience au niveau supérieur. Profitez de la compatibilité HDMI 2.1 et des toutes dernières fonctionnalités gaming (VRR, ALLM), réduisant le flou de mouvement à des niveaux presque indiscernables, supprimant les déchirures d'image, et vous apportant une fluidité extrême en haute résolution.

Le logo du Gaming 4K jusqu'à 120fps Le logo du Taux de rafrachissement variable (VRR) Le logo du ALLM Le logo du eARC

Une rue rose éclairée avec un engin robotique futuriste et une console de jeu au sommet de l’image. Au-dessous de deux gros plans de l’engin robotique, le flou gauche montrant VRR éteint et celui de droite montrant l’image avec VRR.

*Les dates de publication des mises à jour pour Dolby Vision® HDR à 4K 120Hz pour les jeux varie selon le modèle.
*La technologie 4K 120Hz n’est prise en charge que sur les modèles NANO99, NANO95 et NANO91/92.
*Les VRR ne sont pris en charge que sur le modèle NANO91/92, NANO86/88.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Jouez à un tout autre niveau.

Le téléviseur NanoCell de LG prend en charge AMD FreeSync™ Premium pour offrir un taux de rafraîchissement variable durant votre jeu. Cela réduit significativement les saccades et déchirures pour un gameplay des plus fluide.

Deux écrans de téléviseur côte à côté affichant un jeu de tir. L’écran de gauche affiche l’image sans FreeSync et celui de droite avec FreeSync.

*AMD FreeSync Premium est uniquement disponible sur les modèles NANO91/92 et NANO86/88
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

HGiG

Plongez au cœur de votre jeu grâce au HDR.

En tant que membre du HGiG, LG collabore avec les plus grands développeurs et studios de l’univers du Jeux Vidéo pour garantir une expérience HDR optimale avec les téléviseurs NanoCell de LG. Cela signifie que vous pourrez profiter des tous derniers jeux en HDR avec un réalisme et une immersion incroyable.

Une image animée d’une petite maison et d’un arbre, sur un petit terrain au milieu d’une mare entourée de grands arbres sans feuilles, accompagnée du texte « avec HGiG » en haut à droite, l’image est plus lumineuse et de meilleure qualité que celle sans HGiG.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

Partenariat avec les leaders du secteur

Associés pour mieux jouer.

Grâce aux dernières technologies et aux partenariats avec les géants du secteur tels que Xbox et Twitch, le TV NanoCell de LG fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour une véritable expérience de jeux vidéo.

*Les partenariats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.

Cloud Gaming

Vos plateformes gaming préférées dans toute leur splendeur.

Le téléviseur Nanocell de LG offre les dernières expériences de jeu avec juste une manette compatible et sans matériel supplémentaire. Les téléviseurs LG 2021 sont également les premiers à prendre en charge l’application GeForce NOW de NVIDIA qui vous permet de jouer instantanément à de nombreux jeux PC parmi les plus récents et à plus de 35 jeux gratuits en 1080p et 60 images par seconde. GeForce NOW vous permet de jouer à des titres que vous possédez déjà ou d’acheter de nouveaux jeux sur des plateformes populaires telque Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect et Origin.

Modèles compatibles

