Soyez prêt pour la précommande

Découvrez le nouveau vidéoprojecteur 4K LG Cinebeam Q

Profitez d'une expérience cinématographique de qualité 

Précommande à partir du 18 mars sur LG.com 

Cliquez sur "M'avertir" afin d'être alerté lorsque le produit est disponible en précommande.

Offre exclusive de précommande : recevez une protection en cuir spécialement conçue pour le LG CineBeam Q.

M'avertir

Le CineBeam Q avec une protection en cuir spéciale.

*Les conditions générales s’appliquent. Offre valable durant la précommande du 18 au 31 mars 2024.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Design minimaliste

L’essence de la simplicité

Avec son design minimaliste, le CineBeam Q est un objet raffiné qui s’intègre parfaitement à votre intérieur.
Profitez de son design élégant dans vos différents espaces.

Accompagné par une poignée, le CineBeam Q glisse sur le côté, et rétrécit graduellement. Un plus grand livre émerge de la gauche, et deux vases apparaissent à droite, mettant en avant son design compact.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

4K jusqu’à 120 pouces

Qualité d'image impressionnante

Ne laissez pas sa structure minimaliste vous tromper.
Même avec un format compact, le CineBeam Q vous offre une image de 8.3 mégapixels allant jusqu'à 120" (304.8 cm) . Placez-le où vous le souhaitez pour profiter d'une expérience cinématographique exceptionnelle.

*La taille de l’écran peut varier en fonction de la distance de projection.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Ajustement automatique de l’écran et webOS

Positionnement et lecture en toute simplicité

Le CineBeam Q ajuste automatiquement l’alignement de l’écran et optimise la mise au point.
Avec webOS, explorez de multiples contenus grâce à des services de streaming intégrés comme Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, et Apple TV. Posez-le simplement et appuyez sur lecture!

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.
*Une connexion Internet et un abonnement aux services liés sont requis. Un paiement peut être requis pour l’abonnement aux autres services (acheter séparément)
*Les services pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

Un expérience cinématographique où que vous soyez

Transformez vos espaces en cinéma à la maison grâce au format compact et à l'installation facile du CineBeam Q.

Image d'une femme debout et tenant la poignée du Cinebeam Q dans sa main.
Image du Cinebeam Q placé au centre d'une table de salon.
Image du Cinebeam Q placé au centre de la table à manger de l'îlot de cuisine, créant une atmosphère cinématographique.
Image du Cinebeam Q posé sur un lit sombre, diffusant un écran d'aurore bleue.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Une image d’une TV OLED LG. Les contenus Apple TV+ apparaissent à l’écran et le titre est « Obtenez 3 mois d’Apple TV+ gratuitement avec les LG Smart TV.

Profitez de 3 mois d’abonnement Apple TV+ offerts*

Offre à durée limitée

* Cette promotion est valable dans les pays où Apple TV+ est disponible. Elle s’applique aux Vidéoprojecteurs CineBeam commercialisés entre 2020 et 2024 (équipés de WebOS 5.0 à WebOS 22) et est réservée exclusivement pour les nouveaux abonnés

Apple TV+ du 14 février 2024 au 30 avril 2024 (inclus). Après la fin de l’essai gratuit, l’abonnement est automatiquement reconduit s’il n’est pas résilié, au prix mensuel de votre région. 

* Offre soumise à conditions ainsi qu’à la politique de confidentialité d’Apple. Retrouvez-les sur https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html. Offre non cumulable avec d’autres offres donnant accès au même service. Apple TV+ est une marque de service d’Apple Inc.