LG CineBeam Q stand

Elegant and slim design

Style fits CineBeam Q

The CineBeam Q stand, with its fabulous design matching the CineBeam Q,creates a

cinematic ambience in any suitable room. From now on, with the CineBeam Q stand,

you can explore different ways to live your life while remaining mobile.

*Images are simulated to help understand the functions. There may be some differences in actual use.

*CineBeam Q is not included in the package and is sold separately.

The finest stand for CineBeam Q 

Fits any where in any angle

With the CineBeam Q stand you can take the CineBeam Q with you wherever you go. Our stand is designed to make better use of the CineBeam Q and is characterized by high stability and easy installation. Share your precious moments together with CineBeam Q.

CineBeam

Easy to assemble

Ready, steady and go

The CineBeam Q stand is easy to assemble so you can enjoy your favorite content quickly and anywhere you want. It also features a cable holder to help you keep messy cables neatly organized.

 

