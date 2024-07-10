Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Sèche-linge 9kg | A++ | Condenseur Autonettoyant | Compresseur DUAL Inverter et moteur Inverter garanti 10 ans
EL_RH9V51WH.PDF
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

Sèche-linge 9kg | A++ | Condenseur Autonettoyant | Compresseur DUAL Inverter et moteur Inverter garanti 10 ans

EL_RH9V51WH.PDF
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG RH9V51WH

Sèche-linge 9kg | A++ | Condenseur Autonettoyant | Compresseur DUAL Inverter et moteur Inverter garanti 10 ans

Sèche-linge LG RH9V51WHau milieu d'une buanderie
LG RH9V51WH

Présentation

Découvrez les technologies et caractéristiques du sèche-linge

LG RH9V51WH avec notre expert produit.

Seche-linge Dual Inverter contre un mur
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Sèche-linge à haute performance

Le sèche-linge pompe à chaleur DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ de LG vous facilite la vie en s'adaptant à votre style

de vie ainsi qu'à vos envies grâce aux options économie d'énergie et séchage rapide.

Fonctionnement du système Dual Inverter

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Gain d'énergie grâce au contrôle de la vitesse de rotation des cylindres.
Condensateur à nettoyage automatique

Un condensateur pratique à nettoyer

Profitez d’un entretien très pratique grâce au condenseur à nettoyage automatique qui se nettoie tout seul pour que vous n’ayez pas à le faire.

*La propreté du condensateur peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation.
**La fréquence de l’exécution du nettoyage automatique du condensateur peut varier en fonction des dimensions et du degré d’humidité initial du linge.

10 ans de garantie

Garantie de 10 ans

La garantie de 10 ans sur le compresseur DUAL Inverter est combinée à une garantie de 10 ans sur le Moteur Inverter.
Traitement anti-allergie des vêtements
Anti-Allergie

Élimine jusqu'à
99,9% des acariens

Le programme anti-allergie élimine 99,9% des acariens qui

peuvent provoquer des allergies ou des problèmes

respiratoires.

* Certification 1442 de la BAF (British Allergy Foundation) basé sur des tests réalisés par Intertek 2015 sur le modèle LG FH4B3PDYK6N (Rapport102013051CRT -001).

Connexion sans fil de la machine

LG Smart ThinQ™ : Connectivité en toute simplicité

Les nouveaux lave-linge LG dotés de la connectivité Wi Fi, grâce à l'appli LG Smart ThinQ™, permettent de lancer

un cycle de lavage à distance et télécharger jusqu'à 20 programmes de lavage mis à jour annuellement. De plus,

LG Smart ThinQ™ permet d'accéder au Smart Diagnosis™, diagnostic instantané de panne ou mauvaise

utilisation.

Performances de séchage
Capteurs d'humidité

Maximise les performances de séchage

Détecte l'humidité du linge et règle automatiquement le

temps de séchage.

Filtre à peluche du sèche-linge
Nouveau Filtre

Double Filtre à
peluche

Nouveau filtre à peluche disposant d'un maillage plus fin, le

nouveau filtre à peluche permet une excellente filtration et

maintient des performances de séchage élevées.

Effet de rétrecissement sur le linge délicat
Linge délicat

Réduit les plis et les
rétrécissements

Le séchage à basse température peut réduire les plis et limiter le rétrécissement des tissus, grâce à la

technologie pompe à chaleur.

Sèche-linge en situation
Lave-linge & Sèche-linge LG

Une multitude de combinaisons possibles

Découvrez les combinaisons de lave-linge et sèche-linge LG, conçus pour vous faire gagner de l'argent et du temps

au quotidien.

Etiquette énergetique du sèche-linge

Etiquette Energie LG
RH9V51WH

Consignes de tri

Consigne tri

Consigne tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

*La capacité maximale recommandée pour chaque programme de lavage peut varier, merci de vous référer au manuel de l’utilisateur pour plus de détails.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*La propreté du condensateur peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation.
**La fréquence de l’exécution du nettoyage automatique du condensateur peut varier en fonction des dimensions et du degré d’humidité initial du linge.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

* Certification 1442 de la BAF (British Allergy Foundation) basé sur des tests réalisés par Intertek 2015 sur le modèle LG FH4B3PDYK6N (Rapport102013051CRT -001).
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*La capacité maximale recommandée pour chaque programme de lavage peut varier, merci de vous référer au manuel de l’utilisateur pour plus de détails.

SOMMAIRE

Imprimer

DIMENSIONS

Capacité
9kg
Dimensions (LxHxP)
60 x 85 x 69 cm
Technologie principale
Compresseur DUAL Inverter
Benefice additionnel
A++

Caractéristiques clés

  • Couleur

    Blanc

  • Capacité de séchage (kg)

    9 kg

  • Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

    600 x 850 x 690 mm

  • Efficacité énergétique (Séchage)

    A++

  • Pompe à chaleur DUAL Inverter

    Pompe à chaleur DUAL Inverter

  • Condenseur autonettoyant

    Oui

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    OUI

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Profondeur porte ouverte 90˚ (P’’ mm)

    1140mm

  • Dimensions du colis (L x H x P mm)

    660x 920 x 720mm

  • Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

    600 x 850 x 690 mm

  • Poids (kg)

    57 kg

  • Poids avec l’emballage (kg)

    62 kg

FINITIONS

  • Couleur

    Blanc

CAPACITÉ

  • Capacité de séchage (kg)

    9 kg

AFFICHAGE

  • Type d’affichage

    LED Tactile

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Condenseur autonettoyant

    Oui

  • Dual Dry

    Oui

  • Pompe à chaleur DUAL Inverter

    Pompe à chaleur DUAL Inverter

  • Séchage à capteurs

    Électronique par sondes

  • Lampe de tambour

    LED

  • Pieds réglables

    4

  • Tambour

    Acier Alcosta

ÉNERGIE

  • Efficacité énergétique (Séchage)

    A++

PROGRAMMES

  • Synthétique

    Oui

  • Séchage par minuterie

    A plat / Air froid / Air chaud

  • Anti-allergie

    Oui

  • Coton

    Oui

  • Délicat

    Oui

  • Programme téléchargé

    OUI

  • Couette

    Oui

  • Mix

    Oui

  • Rapide 30

    Oui

  • Textiles sport

    Oui

  • Serviettes

    Oui

  • Laine

    Oui

OPTIONS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES

  • Anti-froissage

    Oui

  • Niveau de séchage

    Prêt à repasser / Prêt à ranger / Extra sec

  • Favoris

    Oui

  • Moins de temps

    OUI

  • Plus de temps

    Oui

  • Séchage à plat

    Oui

  • Séchage par minuterie

    A plat / Air froid / Air chaud

  • Wifi

    Oui

  • Son on/off

    Oui

  • Verrouillage enfant

    Oui

  • départ différé

    3 à 19h

  • Lampe de tambour

    LED

  • Démarrage à distance

    Oui

FONCTIONS THINQ

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    OUI

OPTIONS/ACCESSOIRES

  • Kit de tuyau de vidange

    Oui

  • Kit de superposition

    Oui

FICHE PRODUIT (SÈCHE-LINGE)

  • Classe d'efficacité de condensation

    A

  • Consommation électrique par an (KWh)

    228 kWh/an

  • Efficacité de condensation pleine charge (%)

    91%

  • Niveau sonore (dBA)

    64 dB

  • Consommation électrique à l’arrêt (W)

    ,38 kWh

  • Consommation électrique en marche (W)

    ,38 kWh

  • Temps (min)-pleine charge

    230 min

CODE EAN

  • Code EAN

    88691781

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

Notre sélection pour vous