Accessibilité Web LG.com

Un environnement numérique égal pour tous

Nous pensons que tout le monde doit pouvoir utiliser notre site confortablement, indépendamment des limites ou des conditions physiques ou environnementales. Pour maintenir les standards d’accessibilité web de LG.com, nous avons mis en place la norme LWCAG (politique standard d’accessibilité web de LG.com) et surveillons constamment les problèmes d’accessibilité web.

Aide à l’accessibilité

Ce guide explique comment utiliser les fonctionnalités d’accessibilité offertes par Windows, les navigateurs web ou LG.COM afin d’aider les utilisateurs à utiliser LG.COM de manière plus accessible. Cette page explique comment utiliser les fonctionnalités d’accessibilité offertes par Windows, les navigateurs web ou LG.COM afin d’aider les utilisateurs à utiliser LG.COM de manière plus accessible. Si vous utilisez un clavier ou des technologies d’assistance plutôt qu’une souris, veuillez sélectionner l’onglet « Commandes du clavier » : Si vous avez de problèmes de vue, sélectionnez l’onglet « Malvoyant ». Si vous avez de problèmes auditifs, sélectionnez l’onglet « Malentendant ».

Dans cette section, vous découvrirez comment :

Utiliser les blocs Bypass

Une fois sur LG.com, appuyez sur Tab sur votre clavier. Vous verre un lien indiquant « Passer aux contenus ». Appuyez sur Entrée pour vous rendre directement au contenu principal.

Appuyez sur la touche Tab de votre clavier deux fois sur LG.com. Un lien indiquant « Passer à l’Aide à l’accessibilité » apparaîtra. Appuyez sur Entrée pour aller directement à l’aide à l’accessibilité.

Utilisez le sélecteur de date

Dans les pages d’aide, une option de calendrier apparaît quand une fenêtre de saisie avec une icône de calendrier est mise en valeur. Appuyez sur les flèches directionnelles sur votre clavier pour avancer ou reculer dans l’option de calendrier.

Si vous voulez passer au mois précédent ou suivant, appuyez sur la touche Page Up ou Page Down.

Vous pouvez aussi saisir la date directement en utilisant la touche numérique sans utiliser l’option de Calendrier.

Lors de la sélection de la date de livraison du produit, l’option de calendrier apparaît lorsque vous cliquez sur le bouton « Calendrier ». Vous pouvez passer au mois précédent ou suivant, en utilisant les boutons « Mois précédent » et « Mois suivant ».

Utilisez le curseur

Appuyez sur la touche Tab pour mettre la focalisation sur le curseur et utilisez les touches directionnelles pour configurer les valeurs du curseur.

Lorsque vous utilisez le Programme de lecteur d’écran (JAWS ou NVDA), appuyez sur la touche Tab pour mettre la focalisation sur le curseur et utilisez les touchez Alt + touche directionnelles pour configurer les valeurs du curseur.

Déplacer la mise au point lorsqu’un message d’alerte s’affiche

Si vous effectuez une action (comme appuyer sur le bouton Se connecter) et qu’une erreur se produit, vous entendrez un message d’alerte sans que la mise au point ne se déplace sur l’alerte. Vous pouvez utiliser Shift+tab pour revenir au champ de saisie précédent.

Si vous placez la mise au point dans le champ de saisie là où s’est produit l’erreur, vous pouvez lire le message d’erreur.

Inscrivez-vous sans aucune contrainte de temps

Lorsque vous saisissez votre e-mail pendant l’inscription, un compte à rebours de vérification de 10 minutes commencera. Cependant, vous pouvez accéder au bouton « Prolonger le temps de vérification » à tout moment, à côté du champ de saisie du code de vérification. Appuyer sur le bouton « Prolonger le temps de vérification » prolonge le temps de vérification de 10 minutes.

Dans cette section, vous découvrirez comment :

Fonction Zoom

LG.com fait tout son possible pour s’assurer qu’aucune information ne soit perdue même lorsque vous zoomez sur l’écran à 400 % avec une résolution de 1280x1024.

Microsoft Edge (la plus récente)

  1. Si vous utilisez Microsoft Edge, cliquez sur « ··· » en haut à droite du navigateur.

  2. Dans la liste d’options, cliquez sur « Zoom ». Vous verrez s’ouvrir un menu latéral.

  3. Sélectionnez le niveau de zoom prédéfini, ou spécifiez un niveau personnalisé en cliquant sur « Personnaliser » et en saisissant une valeur de zoom.

Microsoft Edge permet également de modifier la taille du texte avec des raccourcis de clavier :

  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et + pour augmenter la taille
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et - pour diminuer la taille
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et 0 pour revenir à la taille par défaut

Firefox (La plus récente)

Si vous utilisez Firefox, cliquez sur « ☰ » dans le coin en haut à droite du navigateur.

Dans la section « Zoom » de la liste, appuyez sur « - » ou « + » pour augmenter ou diminuer le ratio souhaité.

Vous pouvez aussi passer au plein écran en appuyant sur le bouton « ↕ » ou « F11 » sur la droite.

Firefox permet également de modifier la taille du texte avec des raccourcis de clavier :

  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et + pour augmenter la taille
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et - pour diminuer la taille
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et 0 pour revenir à la taille par défaut

Chrome (La plus récente)

Si vous utilisez Chrome, cliquez sur « ⁝ » dans le coin en haut à droite du navigateur.

Dans la section « Zoom » de la liste, appuyez sur « - » ou « + » pour augmenter ou diminuer le ratio souhaité.

Vous pouvez aussi passer au plein écran en appuyant sur le bouton « □ » ou « F11 » sur la droite.

Chrome permet également de modifier la taille du texte avec des raccourcis de clavier :

  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et + pour augmenter la taille
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et - pour diminuer la taille
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl et 0 pour revenir à la taille par défaut

Utilisez la Loupe, la fonctionnalité d’agrandissement intégrée à Windows

Sélectionnez « Facilité d’accès » dans le panneau de commande.

Sélectionnez « Centre de Facilité d’accès ».

CSélectionnez le menu « Démarrer la loupe » pour utiliser la Loupe.

Les raccourcis du clavier suivants sont disponibles en utilisant la Loupe.

  • Appuyez sur la touche Windows et + pour zoomer.
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et R pour redimensionner l’objectif.
  • Appuyez sur la touche Windows et - pour dézoomer.
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et D pour passer au mode « Connecté ».
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et la barre d’espace pour avoir un aperçu du bureau en mode plein écran.
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et I pour inverser les couleurs dans la fenêtre de loupe.
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et L pour passer au mode « Objectif ».
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et les touches directionnelles pour déplacer le focus dans la direction souhaitée.
  • Appuyez sur Ctrl, Alt et R pour redimensionner l’objectif.
  • Appuyez sur la touche Windows et Esc pour sortir de la Loupe.

Modifier les couleurs du fond et du texte

Si vous utilisez Microsoft Edge, Firefox ou Chrome, vous devez installer un plug-in ou une extension pour modifier les couleurs du fond. Plusieurs plug-ins d’accessibilité sont disponibles ici :

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

Dans cette section, vous découvrirez comment :

Ajuster le volume du système

picture

Sélectionnez « Matériel et son » dans le panneau de commande.

picture

Sélectionnez « Ajuster le volume du système » dans le menu « Son »

picture

Ajustez le curseur du « Volume principal » sur le panneau à droite pour l’ajuster selon le son souhaité.

Aide à l’accessibilité

Chez LG, nous nous engageons à fournir des produits accessibles pour nos clients. Vous trouverez ci-dessous une liste de fonctionnalités destinées à aider nos utilisateurs malvoyants, malentendants ou à la dextérité réduite.

Dans cette section, vous découvrirez comment :

Fonctionnalités de vision

Ajustement de la taille de police

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Améliorations de la visibilité » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Taille et style de police » dans les « Améliorations de la visibilité »

picture

Ajuster la taille de la police.

Zoom tactile

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Améliorations de la vision » dans « Accessibilité ».

Sélectionnez « Agrandissement » dans « Améliorations de la vision ».

picture

Activez l’option « Raccourci agrandissement ».

TalkBack

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Talk Back » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Activez l’option « Talk Back ».

picture

Sélectionnez les options de paramètres « Talk Back » souhaitées.

Ajustement de la couleur d’écran

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Améliorations de la visibilité » dans « Accessibilité ».

Sélectionnez « Ajustement de la couleur » dans « Améliorations de la visibilité ».

picture

Activez l’option « Ajustement de la couleur ».

Sélectionnez l’option de tonalité que vous souhaitez modifier.

Fonctionnalités auditives

Légendes

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres »

Sélectionnez « Améliorations auditives » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Préférences de légendes » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Taille et style des légendes » dans « Préférences de légendes ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Taille du texte » et « Style de légendes ».

Alerte Flash

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Paramètres avancés » dans « Accessibilité ».

Sélectionnez « Notification Flash » dans « Paramètres avancés ».

picture

Activez l’option de « Notification Flash de l’appareil photo » dans « Notification Flash ».

Mono Audio

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Améliorations auditives » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Activez l’option « Mono audio » dans « Améliorations auditives ».

Fonctionnalités motrices et cognitives

Assistant tactile

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Interaction et dextérité » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Activez l’option « Menu d’assistance » dans « Interaction et dextérité ».

picture

Sélectionnez le bouton flottant sur la droite.

picture

Sélectionnez le bouton de l’action désirée.

Dans cette section, vous découvrirez comment :

Fonctionnalités de vision

Ajustement de la taille de police

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Affichage et taille du texte » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Texte plus grand » dans « Affichage et taille du texte ».

picture

Ajuster la taille de la police

Zoom

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Zoom » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez le mode de zoom et la portée du zoom.

Voix off

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Voix off » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Ajustez « Vitesse d’élocution ».

Fonctionnalités auditives

Légendes

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Sous-titres et légende » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Style » dans « Sous-titres et légende ».

picture

Sélectionnez l’option souhaitée.

Alerte Flash

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Audio/Visuel » dans « Accessibilité ».

Sélectionnez « Flash LED pour les alertes » dans « Audio/Visuel ».

picture

Sélectionnez l’option souhaitée.

Mono Audio

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Audio/Visuel » dans « Accessibilité ».

Sélectionnez « Mono Audio » dans « Audio/Visuel ».

Fonctionnalités motrices et cognitives

Assistant tactile

picture

Sélectionnez l’« Accessibilité » dans les « Paramètres ».

Sélectionnez « Tactile » dans « Accessibilité ».

picture

Sélectionnez « Ajustements tactiles » dans Tactile.

picture

Sélectionnez les paramètres souhaités.

