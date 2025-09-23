About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV
Contact us

32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Contact us

32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV

32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)
LG 32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV, 32LN660H (ASIA)

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • Voice Recognition
  • Quick Menu
  • A standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart
  • Pro:Centric Server Application
  • Pro:Centric Direct Solution
More
LT660H-01-A standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro Centric Smart-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566193733254

A standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart

Enhance in-room experience and hotel brand image with the interactive smart solution, Pro:Centric SMART. The LN660H includes SDK Tools, Pre-loaded Apps, and hospitality content management software, Pro:Centric SMART/Direct/V, which can be customized by users.

LT660H-02-Pro Centric Hotel Management Solution-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566193800865

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and enhances convenience through high-end technology.

LT660H-03-Pro Centric Server Application-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1565049247619

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now express your hotel's unique identity with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that be especially customized for your business.

LT660H-04-Pro Centric Direct Solution-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566193918118

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

LT660H-05-Smart TV by LG webOS 4 5-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566193984641

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

LT660H-06-Voice Recognition-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194105101

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

LT660H-07-Soft AP-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194161142

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Soft AP   

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

LT660H-08-Instant On-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194229389

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

LT660H-09-SmartShare-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194313038

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily, thereby simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.

LT660H-10-ScreenShare-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194391007

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.

LT660H-11-Bluetooth Sound Sync-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194439214

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

LT660H-12-Quick Menu-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1565049769790

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG's easy home menu solution. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 5.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.

LT660H-13-Hotel Mode-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194526235

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Hotel Mode

From channel selection to energy-saving features, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms from the center with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset to default settings for any TV. You are in control of it all.

LT660H-14-Welcome Video Screen-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194578669

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

LT660H-15-EzManager-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194701866

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro: Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.

LT660H-16-USB Cloning-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194796256

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

USB cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and then that data will be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

LT660H-17-Pro Idiom-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566194934813

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    32

  • Resolution

    1,366 x 768 (HD)

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Direct

  • Brightness (nit)

    240

VIDEO

  • SoC

    K8Lp

  • SoC (Marketing Name)

    Quad

  • HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

    Yes / Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    5W + 5W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Bluetooth Required)

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR (TBD)

  • EMC

    CE (TBD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext / Auto Teletext

    Yes / Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.5M, Angle Type)

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    40.3 W / 55.7 W

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

MECHANIC

  • Weight without Stand

    4.85 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    4.90 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.10 kg

  • Size without Stand

    739 x 441 x 84

  • Size with Stand

    739 x 472 x 168

  • Size in Shipping

    812 x 510 x 142

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6

FUNCTION

  • Smart

    webOS version, (webOS22), Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready, MR18HA), SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm), Mood Display, Soft AP, WiFi ((802.11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, LG ThinQ App, DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, HDMI-ARC (HDMI 2), Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution), IoT

  • Hospitality

    Pro:Centric Smart (Smart), Data Streaming ( IP & RF), HCAP (GEM / HTML5), IP Return path, Multicast / Unicast ready, webRTC (Real Time Communication), Pro:Centric Cloud (1.0), Pro:Centric Direct (5.0), Pro:Centric Application (PCA3.8), PCS500R, PCS400R, Quick Menu (5.0), Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

  • Vertical

    Healthcare Headphone Mode, Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption - Digital Only), NTP sync timer, BEACON, Video Tag (2 Supported), HDMI In, USB 2 (2.0), Headphone Out, RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack Audio Line Out(3.5mm phoone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1), RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

  • Other

    EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics (IP Remote), SI Compatible Protocol (TV Link tuner, RS232C), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4) IR Out (RS-232C, HDMI), Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Port Block, Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), Mobile Remote, Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Energy Saving mode, Motion Eye Care

Dimension

extension : dwg
_Dimension_ 32LN660H (ASIA).dwg
Download
extension : pdf
_Dimension_ 32LN660H (ASIA).pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.