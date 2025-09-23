32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart
Enhance in-room experience and hotel brand image with the interactive smart solution, Pro:Centric SMART. The LN660H includes SDK Tools, Pre-loaded Apps, and hospitality content management software, Pro:Centric SMART/Direct/V, which can be customized by users.